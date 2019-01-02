Gatwick Airport “partnership” coup for Vinci. Now to maximise the asset

Summary

Vinci Airports to take 50% of Gatwick Airport operator’s equity from 1H2019; GIP to remain as ‘Manager’

Most of Gatwick’s operational and economic metrics are positive

The purchase comes at a time when regional airports are stepping up to wrest more of the market

The acquisition is in the shape of a "partnership" - to become Vinci's flagship



It is possible the announcement could have been made before the holidays – Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), the majority shareholder, had been rumoured extensively to be seeking a sale throughout the latter part of 2018, and not for the first time. Gatwick was acquired by a GIP-led consortium in 2009, from BAA plc.

However, that was unlikely when the airport was closed, inconveniencing 140,000 passengers, while the police and army hunted down real or imaginary drones in its airspace, immediately prior to Christmas.

Significantly the deal is being touted as a “partnership” rather than as a sale.

The consideration payable for the stake is approximately GBP2.9 billion (USD3.7 billion), subject to closing adjustments, with transaction completion expected in 1H2019. The remaining 49.99% will be managed by GIP. It is not only GIP’s stake that was up for sale as GIP only held 41.95% of the equity of the holding company, Ivy Holdco, anyway, the remainder being split as follows: Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (15.9%); Korea National Pension Service (12.14%); CalPERS (U.S.) (12.78%) and Future Fund Board of Guardians (Australia) (17.23%). They represent two pension funds and two sovereign wealth funds.

The purchase will be financed with GBP-dominated debt with GIP left as the manager of the remaining holding, though operationally Vinci will undoubtedly wish to exercise its influence whatever its PR might say – this is far more than just an investment as Gatwick will become Vinci’s flagship airport and Vinci is a considerably bigger operator than GIP already with 180 million passengers in 2017 versus 58.9 million at the two GIP airports, Gatwick and Edinburgh. It is perhaps surprising that an operator has been brought on board rather than an investor if GIP is happy with the way its assets are being managed.

The acquisition will expand Vinci's network to 47 airports in 13 countries, handling in excess of 230 million passengers per annum and will add another 25% passengers to Vinci’s annual total.

Apart from the drone issue, a longer-term influence on the sale is the looming exit of the UK from the European Union on 29-Mar-2019, with or without a “deal”. Presumably, all parties would have wished to get the transaction under way before a potential no-deal withdrawal, which would inevitably have a short term influence on financial markets.

Passenger and freight growth is consistent

Considering it has only one runway, which is believed, along with Mumbai airport’s, to be the most efficient in the world, Gatwick has grown its passenger traffic consistently over the last seven years, though growth has shrunk in 2018 in common with many UK airports.

London Gatwick passenger numbers 2012 – 2018 ytd

Similarly, cargo capacity is growing, up to 540,000 tonnes in 2018.

Financial metrics uniformly strong

Gatwick is increasingly profitable and the share of non-aeronautically driven revenues is high at 47% in 2016/17.

In the year ended 31-Mar-2018 (not in the table above), Gatwick Airport Group reported total revenue of GBP764.2 million, with EBITDA of GBP 411.2 million. The EBITDA margin was 53.8%. The margin in previous years is calculated in the table below.

Year EBITDA margin % 2017-18 53.8 2016-17 51.5 2015-16 49.2 2014-15 47.3

Those figures are par for the course for a primary gateway airport in a semi-regulated environment, in which service levels and charges are agreed with airline customers in a set of ‘commitments’ which are then endorsed by the Civil Aviation Authority. Only Heathrow Airport in the UK is fully regulated now.

After the closing, Vinci Airports will be able fully to consolidate Gatwick Airport. Moreover, as mentioned previously, Gatwick is a freehold airport and such a perpetual property duration regime is valuable for Vinci Airports as a long term strategic investor and operator.

Draft master plan envisages taxiway to runway conversion

Gatwick has a draft master plan since Oct-2018 to accommodate a growing demand for air traffic through the best use of its existing runway, and an innovative potential scheme to utilise further its standby runway from 2020. This ‘northern’ runway is used as a taxiway presently. According to the CAPA Airport Construction Database, USD3.6 billion is committed to infrastructure investment through to 2025, with major terminal improvements.

Separately, its rail station, which handles 19 million ppa, is to be doubled in size.

Gatwick Airport operates no others and so is free to focus exclusively on its own affairs.

Operationally, Gatwick’s 45.5 million passengers fly to 230 destinations, many more than Heathrow, in 70 countries. It has a reasonably good mix of airline business models, with no domination by any single model. Low cost is the biggest segment, at 61% of seat capacity, much more than at Heathrow where LCCs account for only 2.5% of capacity.

But for a ‘global’ airport only 20% of its seats are on aligned (global alliance) carriers (Heathrow over 80%) and a massive two thirds of all seats are on local flights to and from Western Europe (Heathrow’s ratio is just over one third). It suggests an uncertain post-Brexit scenario where business and trade is concerned.

Overall, prospects look good though. So what are the negatives for Vinci?

Gatwick needs to recover from the loss of its additional runway bid



Gatwick Airport lost its bid to be the site of the government-authorised additional runway in southeast England, to Heathrow. That is undoubtedly at least partly behind the decision by GIP and other shareholders to reduce equity. Its status will remain similar to that of Paris Orly Airport to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, a contrast the Paris-headquartered Vinci will be all too aware of.

Gatwick’s management has in the past suggested it might just go ahead with another runway (at a cost of about GBP7 billion) anyway but now appears to have put its eggs in the basket of converting the taxiway back into a runway. The problem with that is that, owing to its proximity to the main runway (200 m), under current procedures it can only be used if the main one is out of use. Furthermore, it is a short runway at 2,565 m and could probably be used only for short-haul take-offs, with all landings on the main runway.

Gatwick has suffered from embarrassing weather-related incidents within the last few years, including snow, and, more critically, severe flooding which closed it down over Christmas and New Year 2013-14. Vinci Airports may feel the need to get to grips with these weather-related issues as soon as possible.

Regional airports a rejuvenated force as the government considers new aviation strategy

In the longer term Gatwick’s failure to get approval for its formal second runway project also now places it in the firing line for the UK’s belated Aviation Strategy, consultations on which are currently taking place.

It is quite possible that with Heathrow’s third runway ‘agreed’ (although, given the lengthy history to date, there could still be stumbling blocks) policy emphasis will now switch to the regions and their capability to offer unused capacity which contrasts directly with the ‘saturated’ status of both Heathrow and Gatwick.

But the fact remains that massive catchments around the southern fringes of England maintain an attractive market outlook. With its new flagship airport, Vinci is making a bold statement that it has the ability to achieve potential that has so far remained dormant while the debate about England's additional runway meandered along.