Frontier Airlines' long-term former CEO Barry Biffle departed the carrier nearly a year ago in the midst of persistent questions regarding the viability of the ultra low cost model in the US.

After his exit, management ceased defending the ultra low cost model and instead outlined a plan to restore profitability that included right sizing its fleet and bolstering premium offerings.

Frontier set those plans in motion prior to the US and Israel attacking Iran, the accompanying spike in fuel prices and the demise of one-time rival Spirit Airlines.

Spirit's market exit was obviously a boon for Frontier. But the Denver-based airline believes that's just one factor contributing to a meaningful improvement in its revenue.

Frontier's evolution continues in 2027 with the introduction of its version of first class. It's a roll-out that will garner a lot of attention and give signals to the industry at large about the success of a premium push the smaller carriers in the US are undertaking.