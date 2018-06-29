Flybe SWOT: Europe's leading independent regional airline stalls again
Flybe is Europe's largest independent regional airline, the UK's biggest airline in the domestic regional market (i.e. excluding London), and it has no airline competition in most of its network. This sounds like the basis for printing money.
However, it struggles to make a sustainable level of profit. Flybe reported another net loss for the financial year to Mar-2018 – its sixth time in the red in the past eight years. This suggests that it may have a fundamental, structural problem, or may need better execution of its strategic aims.
It may be a bit of both. Regional airlines inherently have a high unit cost level and typically work best when focused on a narrow niche. Flybe overexpanded in the past and overcommitted to aircraft that were not best suited to its network.
In spite of a depressed share price, Flybe has not yet attracted a bid and must focus on self-help. It is now on a course of fleet reduction, focusing mainly on the Bombardier Q400, but also retaining the Embraer E175 for longer, thicker routes. This, together with tighter cost control, presents the opportunity for Flybe to seek a way to sustainable profitability.
This report considers Flybe's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.