Fleet issues prove to be too much of a hurdle for troubled Bonza
With Australian airline Bonza halting flights and considering its survival options, the LCC may never get the chance to prove whether its niche business model could have been successful in the longer term.
After struggling to secure enough aircraft to carry out its plans, and making significant network cutbacks, the airline grounded its fleet on 30-Apr-2024 and entered voluntary administration.
As of now, it is unclear whether Bonza will be able to restructure and continue in some form. It certainly faces some major hurdles if it is to do so.
Bonza said that "discussions are currently underway regarding the ongoing viability of the business". The airline said that it was "working as quickly as possible to determine a way forward that ensures there is ongoing competition in the Australian domestic market".
According to local media reports, some of Bonza's five Boeing 737 MAX aircraft have been repossessed by their lessor.
A major question is whether Bonza's current owner - US-based 777 Partners - had the resources, or the appetite, to adequately fund Bonza through its first years of development.
With any newcomer like Bonza, investors have to take the long view and accept a period of weak financial results while it builds to break-even point.
While it was unclear what that break-even point would be for Bonza, the airline is obviously nowhere near the fleet size that would provide the economies of scale to be profitable.
Bonza faced complications in gaining additional leased aircraft, which caused disruptions to its existing and planned network.
This was a major reason behind its current predicament.
Summary:
- Bonza has entered administration and its fate remains uncertain as discussions continue.
- The airline expanded its network, but was significantly short of its first-year fleet target.
- Capacity has not risen as much as would be expected of an LCC start-up.
- Bonza accounted for 2.1% of Australian domestic seats, and almost 30% at Sunshine Coast.
Bonza's fleet growth could not keep up with its network expansion plans
Bonza began operations in Jan-2023, using three Boeing 737 MAX aircraft initially leased from 777 Partners, which had a significant portfolio of MAX aircraft and orders.
The business model was very different from that of the incumbent airlines in Australia. Bonza set out to avoid the highly competitive trunk routes between state capitals and to focus on underserved markets to smaller destinations.
It started with bases in Melbourne and Sunshine Coast, and its network expansion included a Gold Coast base. Bonza had a total of 36 routes to 21 destinations.
The airline had aspirations to build up to eight aircraft in its first year, but growth was much slower than that: the chart below shows the evolution of the airline's fleet since it launched.
While it had reached a fleet size of four aircraft by Feb-2023, the planned addition of two more aircraft was fraught with delay. The airline was operating five aircraft when it halted operations, according to the CAPA - Centre for Aviation Fleet Database.
Plans to add further aircraft from the 777 portfolio did not materialise.
Bonza's 737 MAX fleet in service since launch
The leasing arrangement has become relatively complex.
Newly established AIP Capital became the asset manager for all aircraft owned by 777 Partners in May-2023.
Then, on 9-Apr-2024, AIP formed Phoenix Aviation Capital with the addition of another major investor. As part of this deal, Phoenix was to acquire the rights to the 777 Partners aircraft portfolio.
This deal appears to have been one trigger for the aircraft repossessions.
The airline trimmed back its routes last year, and schedule disruptions annoyed customers
The uncertainty surrounding the Bonza fleet additions contributed to schedule disruptions, such as flight cancellations, route cuts and delays in planned route launches.
The chart below shows dips where Bonza cut back its schedule. It is certainly a lumpy trajectory, and not the sort of growth curve the airline envisaged.
Bonza capacity, as measured in weekly seats
Bonza had a minor role in Australian domestic arena, but was stronger in its bases
As the chart below shows, Bonza was still a very small player in the overall Australian domestic market.
Just before its grounding, it accounted for 2.1% of domestic weekly seats. It had a share of almost 10% of LCC domestic seats.
Australian domestic capacity: by airline, as measured in seats for the week of 29-Apr-2024
The airline has a larger share at its Sunshine Coast hub, however.
The chart below shows it accounted for almost 30% of weekly seats at the airport.
Current Sunshine Coast Airport capacity: by airline, as measured in weekly system seats
It has an 11.5% share of domestic capacity at Melbourne Avalon Airport, and 7% at Gold Coast.
Bonza was living up to its aim of not competing on the domestic trunk routes
The next chart shows Bonza's top 10 routes just before its grounding.
The leading three routes are all out of Sunshine Coast (MCY), to Cairns, Melbourne and Townsville respectively.
None of the top 10 Australian routes feature in Bonza's top 10, highlighting its desire to stay off the trunk routes.
In fact, there is only one of Bonza's routes in the top 25 Australian domestic routes: Sunshine Coast-Melbourne, at number 25.
Bonza's top 10 routes as measured in seats for the week of 29-Apr-2024
Fleet headaches meant Bonza had little room for error in network development
It is true that the airline faced many questions - and scepticism from many quarters - about whether its model could work in the Australian market. It had worked for airlines such as Allegiant Air in the US, but even underserved markets are much larger there.
Another question was whether there were enough underserved markets of sufficient size for a Boeing 737 that were not already being operated by incumbents.
But Bonza's creators knew this going in, and believed there was a solid business case. The owner 777 Partners also expressed confidence the airline was on track.
So in some ways, the jury is still out on whether - with adequate funding and a more stable pipeline of aircraft - Bonza could have reached its break-even scale.