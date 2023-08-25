Fiji Airways’ new aircraft are enabling the carrier’s impressive international recovery

Fiji Airways has taken advantage of the strong rebound in leisure travel demand by significantly boosting its capacity, aided by the completion of a fleet overhaul that was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline has benefitted from a surge in visitors from Australia and New Zealand in particular, as it is a holiday destination familiar and relatively close to these two markets. The US market is also important, and could become more so if Fiji Airways decides to add more routes there.

Many of the Pacific Island airlines started long overdue fleet overhauls before the COVID-19 pandemic, and in other cases they are beginning such efforts now.

For Fiji Airways and others in this region, the new aircraft types will expand their network options and add capacity. It is in the process of adding two more Airbus A350s, which will double its number of these aircraft, after completing the introduction of five Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in 2021. In both cases, deliveries began before the pandemic.