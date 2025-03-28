Europe's top 20 airline groups by passengers 2024: Ryanair on top again
Ryanair Group extended its lead as Europe's biggest airline group by passenger numbers in 2024.
Its 197 million passengers in the calendar year gave it a huge lead over second placed Lufthansa Group's 131 million. The gap of 66 million was more than the annual passenger count of all but the top six groups.
Ryanair carried 106 million more passengers than the next biggest low cost airline group: easyJet (also the number two individual airline brand). This gap was more than the annual passenger count of all but the top three groups.
Collectively, Europe's top 20 airline groups increased passenger numbers by 7.5% year-on-year in 2024, and were 4% above their 2019 traffic level.
The seven LCCs among the top-20 fared better, collectively carrying 19% more passengers than in 2019.
