Europe's LCCs: Transavia seeks foreign markets. Ryanair, easyJet and Wizz Air have them already

KLM's Dutch LCC Transavia has described its government's plan to reduce flight numbers at Amsterdam Schiphol as "very unwise", flawed, and taken without consultation.

It argues that newer, quieter aircraft, sound insulation and more efficient routeing of flights would be preferable in terms of reduced noise for local residents, without the need for capacity cuts.

Transavia CEO Marcel de Nooijer has warned that "shrinkage is an incentive to move flights abroad", adding, "We are now looking at all foreign airports, especially in the border region" (Luchtvaartnieuws, 19-Sep-2023).

Both Transavia and, in particular, its sibling airline Transavia France have a high dependence on their main airport (Amsterdam Schiphol and Paris Orly, respectively).

This CAPA - Centre for Aviation analysis report examines the reliance of Europe's leading low cost airlines – the legacy group subsidiaries and the independent LCCs – on their biggest market by capacity.

Ryanair, easyJet and Wizz Air depend less on their biggest airport or any single country, compared with Transavia, Vueling and Eurowings.