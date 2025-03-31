European island aviation: high air travel propensity and above average growth

Europe's island markets have a much higher propensity for air travel than other leading aviation markets in the region - in general, they also enjoy higher growth.

Crucial to this is that small island territories depend much more on air travel for connectivity with the rest of the world. In addition, they are often popular tourist destinations.

In the case of Iceland, it has also been successful at attracting trans Atlantic connecting traffic.

This report looks at the size and growth of seven small island markets in Europe. These comprise three nations (Cyprus, Iceland and Malta), three UK crown dependencies (Jersey, Guernsey and Isle of Man) and a self-governing region of Denmark (Faroe Islands).