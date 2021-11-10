European airline capacity: Ryanair and Wizz Air to lead 4Q recovery
Average airline seat capacity in 4Q2021 is projected at 72% of 4Q2019 levels, versus 64% in 3Q2021, based on OAG schedules and seat configurations from the CAPA Fleet Database.
Total seat numbers for Europe in the week of 8-Nov-2021 are down by 27.2% versus 2019 levels (i.e. they are at 72.8% of the equivalent week of 2019). This has slipped from a post-crisis peak of -24.6% two weeks ago (week of 25-Oct-2021), but is materially better than the 12 weeks in the range of -33% to -35% before the start of the winter season.
Europe remains fourth in the regional capacity recovery ranking. Below Europe are Asia Pacific, where capacity is down by 43.7% and the Middle East, down by 33.6%. Ahead of Europe are Africa, down by 25.3%; Latin America, down by 16.9%; and North America, down by 16.1%.
The 72% average projection for Europe in 4Q2021 disguises a wide range among the continent's leading airline groups.
At the higher end are the two leading ultra-LCCs, whose schedules are almost touching pre-crisis capacity levels: Ryanair (99% projected) and Wizz Air (95%).
At the lower end are Lufthansa group (59%), easyJet and IAG (both 65%).
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.