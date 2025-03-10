Europe to India aviation: IndiGo could help to unlock vast potential

IndiGo has applied for slots at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport in order to launch daily connections with Delhi and Mumbai. It is also thought to be considering other major Western European destinations, such as London and Paris, although Manchester has been confirmed alongside Amsterdam for its initial services.

A new widebody wet lease contract with Norse Atlantic Airways could accelerate the low cost airline's long haul expansion ahead of the 2027 delivery of its own Airbus A350s.

Europe-India capacity has recovered well from the COVID-19 pandemic, with 2024 seat capacity reaching a record high and growth scheduled to continue in 2025.

However, the market has significant untapped potential.

If IndiGo is successful in launching its first services to Western Europe, this could help to stimulate further growth in this under-served market.