Europe to Africa aviation leads both regions' recoveries, offers huge potential
The Europe to Africa aviation market has been leading the capacity recovery of both Europe and Africa from the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the only regional market to/from Europe to have more capacity in 1Q2023 than in 1Q2019.
The recovery in Europe-Africa has been led by routes between Europe and North Africa, where seat capacity reached 112% of 2019 levels in 1Q2023 and is projected to reach 115% in 2Q2023.
The short/medium haul Europe-North Africa market is characterised by leisure routes and now accounts for 70% of all Europe-Africa seats. It is North Africa that has propelled the ultra-LCC Ryanair to be the number one airline by seats between Europe and Africa.
Europe to Africa is the second smallest regional market to/from Europe by seats, but offers huge potential.
