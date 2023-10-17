Europe-Latin America aviation: TAP Air Portugal sale to change market structure
Europe to Latin America, the third most important long haul region for European airlines, is back to 98% of 2019 capacity.
This places it below the North Atlantic, but ahead of Europe-Asia Pacific.
Within the Europe to Latin America market, Upper South America is the biggest sub-region, while Central America is the only one above its 2019 capacity levels.
European airlines dominate Europe-Latin America, with 78% of seats scheduled for the first week of the winter 2023/2024 season, but Latin American airlines have modestly gained seat share since pre-pandemic.
Air France and Iberia are the top two airlines by seats, with Air France-KLM and IAG the leading groups. Europe's other major group, Lufthansa Group, is only seventh.
However, all three have shown interest in the forthcoming privatisation of TAP Air Portugal, which could significantly change the rankings. It will certainly increase concentration in the Europe-Latin America market.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.