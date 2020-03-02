El Al SWOT analysis: challenges remain for Israel's national airline
A CAPA analysis report on El Al in Apr-2014 identified a number of challenges facing the Israeli national airline: an ageing fleet, stagnant traffic growth, falling market share, a high cost structure, growing competition from European LCCs and network carriers, and a weak financial track record.
The introduction of an EU-Israel open skies agreement between 2013 and 2018 stimulated competition and stoked growth in the market for air travel to/from Israel. Growth is also supported by Israel's above average levels of GDP per capita. The market has tourist appeal and a strong business sector, and it is not surprising that it has attracted foreign airlines, LCCs in particular.
El Al has benefitted from Israeli market growth. It launched four new routes in 2019 and is planning four more in 2020. Unfortunately for El Al, however, the local competitors Israir Airlines and Arkia Israeli Airlines have grown much more rapidly. Moreover, foreign LCCs, led by Wizz Air, easyJet, Pegasus and Ryanair, continue to grow their share of seats to/from Israel.
This report considers El Al's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. The challenges faced by El Al six years ago are being addressed, but are still very visible.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.