EasyJet returns to annual profit, but lags Ryanair on growth and margin
EasyJet returned to profit in the year ended Sep-2023 after suffering losses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Its FY2023 revenue was 28% above that reported for FY2019. However, its profitability – both in absolute numbers and in terms of margins – did not match its performance in its last pre-pandemic year, in FY2019.
EasyJet remains one of Europe's leading airline groups, and the continent's number two low cost carrier after Ryanair. However, its seat share on intra-Europe routes is lower in 2023 than in 2019. Moreover, while Ryanair has resumed its pre-pandemic growth path, easyJet is not yet back to its 2019 passenger numbers.
Ryanair was approximately 50% bigger than easyJet by passenger numbers before the COVID-19 pandemic, whereas it now has more than twice easyJet's traffic.
Unit cost and unit revenue have risen for all operators since COVID-19. However, easyJet now has only a 7% discount to Lufthansa Group's network airlines' revenue per passenger on Europe routes, compared with Ryanair's discount of 36%.
Ryanair's low costs and low fares are not only driving stronger traffic, but also better profit margins than easyJet.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.