Dominican start-up Arajet works to forge change in the Caribbean
The Dominican Republic start-up Arajet has grown rapidly since its debut in Sep-2022, offering flights to broadly 15 destinations in Latin America from its base at Santo Domingo Las Americas International Airport.
Arajet is attempting to write a new chapter in Caribbean aviation through its ultra-low cost model, and the company’s management appears to understand the unique characteristics of operating in the region.
The airline’s CEO Victor Pacheco recently told CAPA's sister publication Routes Online that Arajet believes it can connect the Americas through Santo Domingo, and although Copa Airlines operates a hub and spoke model through Panama City's Tocumen International airport, there are no airlines in the Caribbean and Central America that are “doing a hub-and-spoke with a ULCC cost base”.
That could be a key element in the airline’s future success as it works to stimulate traffic and grow Santo Domingo into a hub.
