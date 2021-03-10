Domestic strength sets Air New Zealand on recovery path

Air New Zealand has been rocked by the COVID-19 crisis as much as any other airline.

But while there are plenty of things the airline cannot control right now, there are also many things it can. Air New Zealand is a good example of how airlines are pulling all the levers available to survive the brutal revenue slump.

There will certainly be some financial pain until the recovery kicks in, though. The airline reported a rare net loss of NZ$72 million (US$51 million) for the six months through 31-Dec-2020, and it will likely also post a loss for the full fiscal year ending 30-Jun-2021.

However, the New Zealand airline has a better outlook than most due to a strong domestic network, financial support from its government, and many years of prudent financial management and healthy balance sheets.