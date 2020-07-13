Delta Air and LATAM declare bold ambitions for Miami

Airlines worldwide do not have a lot of spare time to look beyond the immediate crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic. They continue to focus on building up liquidity and attempting to determine the right size of their operations until a full recovery occurs.

But Delta Air Lines and LATAM Airlines Group are turning some of their attention beyond the uncertainty created by the crisis to their proposed joint venture (JV).

The airlines have formally submitted their application to the US Department of Transportation (DoT), and one prominent theme that is emerging is Delta’s plan to engage in a significant expansion from Miami International airport to create a new gateway hub to challenge American’s dominance between South Florida and South America.