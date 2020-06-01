COVID-19: China airline capacity growth continues and plans for opening aviation markets 1-Jun-2020

Welcome to the latest edition of CAPA’s Coronavirus and Aviation global COVID-19 update, China continues airline capacity growth and plans for opening aviation markets (01-Jun-2020).

We offer this product to our active CAPA Members, as well as visitors to our website to help our industry navigate through this crisis.

The report contains a small selection of news briefs and CAPA commentary, on the US system and from each region.

Top news headlines:

- UNWTO launches global guidelines to reopen tourism;

- China to establish 'green channels' with eight nations.

Following the aviation summaries, the report contains the latest coronavirus data, globally and by country:

- More than six million cases now confirmed globally;

- Brazil overtakes US as the largest number of new cases in the last week.