COVID-19 Aviation Impact: CAPA Daily Update – 13-Mar-2020

118 countries now affected

Honduras, French Polynesia, Cote d Ivoire and Turkey were added to the list of countries reporting COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 118.

Top ten locations for COVID-19 excluding China (12-Mar-2020)

China cumulative cases (12-Mar-2020)

Top ten highest increases by location (12-Mar-2020)

Global cumulative cases excluding China (12-Mar-2020)

Air Capacity Update: Spotlight on Germany. Lufthansa adjusts US capacity

Outside China, countries within Europe are by far the most impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. Six out of the top ten countries are from this region and the growth in cases does not seem to be slowing.

Yesterday, 12-Mar-2020, the United States Government announced it would restrict and suspend the entry into the United States of all those who were physically present within the Schengen Area during the 14-day period preceding their entry or attempted entry into the United States.

This comes as countries like Denmark, Switzerland, Austria and Sweden see the growth of cases exceed 50% above the previous day.

Today, we take a closer look at Germany, who has consistently been in the top ten countries with confirmed cases.

Germany weekly total system seats capacity w/c 09-Mar-2020, prior to the Trump announcement

Lufthansa Group announced (12-Mar-2020) plans to maintain the following schedule to the US and other long haul markets in light of new travel restrictions in place for European, Swiss and other nationalities: Lufthansa Group airlines will continue to operate from Frankfurt to Chicago and New York Newark, from Zurich to Chicago and New York Newark, from Vienna to Chicago and from Brussels to Washington DC after 14-Mar-2020 in order to maintain some capacity for travellers exempt from the travel ban;

All other routes to the US will be suspended until further notice due to restrictions in place, including all departures from Munich, Duesseldorf and Geneva;

Lufthansa Group will continue to operate as normal to Canada until further notice;

Recent adjustments for entry regulations for India are also being evaluated by the company. [more - original PR] Deutsche Lufthansa AG weekly total system seats capacity w/c 09-Mar-2020

EAL: Work resumption in China produces 30% year-on-year spike in outbound cargo Cargo operator Eastern Airlines Logistics (EAL) reported (12-Mar-2020) there has been a gradual resumption of work and production in China, and global manufacturers have also resumed their shipments to/from the country as the spread of novel coronavirus slows. EAL reported the daily outbound cargo volume by its dedicated all-cargo aircraft was reached 946 tons in early Mar-2020, an increase of 60% before the work resumption in China and a 30% year-on-year increase in volume. Inbound and return cargo volume was 816 tons per day in early Mar-2020, a year-on-year increase of 54.5%. [ more - original PR]

China: CAAC - Chinese airlines report USD3 billion loss in Feb-2020

CAAC reported China’s civil aviation recorded its largest monthly loss of CNY24.6 billion (USD3.5 billion) in Feb-2020, including CNY21 billion (USD3 billion) loss for the country’s airlines (Carnoc.com, 12-Mar-2020). Overall industry loss for the first two months of 2020 reached CNY17.6 billion (USD2.5 billion).

Australia / New Zealand: Australian PM announces 'level three travel advice'

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison advised: "Australians to reconsider your need to travel overseas at this time, regardless of your destination, age or health - if your travel is not essential, consider carefully whether now is the right time" (SBS, 13-Mar-2020). Mr Morrison said: "We are effectively putting in place what is called a level three travel advice for travel of Australians overseas. This is done to protect their health and to limit their exposure".