Caribbean aviation: US Virgin Islands seeks public-private development of its two airports
Puerto Rico is the location of the US’ only successful full airport lease to the private sector.
But although the US has changed its mind about privatising its regional airports, the neighbouring US Virgin Islands is ploughing ahead with its own scheme to attract the private sector to complete infrastructure improvements to the terminal buildings at its two airports, in return for a long term management concession.
A request for proposals (RFP) may be issued by the end of 2022. Similar public-private partnerships (P3s) have modernised Jamaica’s airport terminals in Kingston and Montego Bay.
The necessary funding requirement is a high one, and getting investors in will be influenced by to what degree tourists return – and how quickly.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.