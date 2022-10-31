Caribbean aviation: US Virgin Islands seeks public-private development of its two airports

Puerto Rico is the location of the US’ only successful full airport lease to the private sector.

But although the US has changed its mind about privatising its regional airports, the neighbouring US Virgin Islands is ploughing ahead with its own scheme to attract the private sector to complete infrastructure improvements to the terminal buildings at its two airports, in return for a long term management concession.

A request for proposals (RFP) may be issued by the end of 2022. Similar public-private partnerships (P3s) have modernised Jamaica’s airport terminals in Kingston and Montego Bay.

The necessary funding requirement is a high one, and getting investors in will be influenced by to what degree tourists return – and how quickly.