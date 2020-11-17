Cargo is fashionable again for North American airlines

Airlines worldwide are turning to cargo to alleviate the dismal declines in passenger revenue they are experiencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In North America the global network airlines are touting a boost in cargo operations, and are exploiting opportunities in freight to varying degrees during the crisis.

Now Air Canada wants to take one step further, and convert some Boeing 767 widebodies to a permanent freighter configuration, signalling a commitment that it could grow its cargo business over the next couple of years.

Even smaller airlines are also using cargo to blunt the pandemic’s effects on passenger demand. The US ULCC Sun Country’s contract with Amazon has benefitted the airline with a solidly profitable line of business that shows no signs of weakening.