CAPA TV insights from the industry's leading observers

Analysis
Over the past year, CAPA – Centre for Aviation has delivered successful events across the globe.
From Budapest to Abu Dhabi, via Ontario, Querétaro, Brisbane and Kuala Lumpur, it was amazing to welcome so many delegates and share and discuss latest industry insights.
At each of the events CAPA's analysts have taken the opportunity to interview many leading officials; they were also on site at the IATA AGM in Istanbul.
Here's some of the most popular CAPA TV videos from 2023.
Etihad Airways, Group CEO, Antonoaldo Neves at the CAPA World Aviation Summit 2023
United Airlines, CEO, Scott Kirby, speaking to CAPA TV at the IATA AGM 2023
Saudi Airlines, CEO, Ibrahim Koshy at the CAPA World Aviation Summit 2023
Air Lease Corporation, Executive Chairman of the Board, Steven Udvar–Házy, speaking to CAPA TV at the IATA AGM 2023
AirAsia Berhad, CEO, Riad Asmat, at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit 2023
IATA, Director General, Willie Walsh, speaking to CAPA TV at the IATA AGM 2023
Avianca, President & CEO, Adrian Neuhauser at the CAPA World Aviation Summit 2023
Wizz Air President, Robert Carey, at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit 2023
Norse Atlantic Airways, President, Charles Duncan at CAPA’s Americas Aviation Summit 2023
Virgin Atlantic, CEO, Shai Weiss, speaking to CAPA TV at the IATA AGM 2023
Malaysia Aviation Group, Group Managing Director, Datuk Capt Izham Ismail, at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit 2023
Air Seychellyes, CEO, Sandy Benoiton at the CAPA World Aviation Summit 2023
Airbus, Head of Marketing, Services, Sonia Dumas speaking to CAPA TV at the IATA AGM 2023
ALTA, Executive Director & CEO, Jose Ricardo Botelho at CAPA’s Americas Aviation Summit 2023
Air Serbia CEO, Jiri Marek, at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit 2023
Azul, CEO, John Rodgerson, speaking to CAPA TV at the IATA AGM 2023
