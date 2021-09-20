CAPA Live: aviation sustainability session highlights, 14-Sep-2021

In this short report we're pleased to offer some clips from the long form presentations and interviews broadcast on CAPA Live on Sep-14-2021.

Airline CEO Interview with VivaAerobus, CEO, Juan Carlos Zuazua

"Two or three years ago we launched our environmental pledge. By far we're Mexico's greenest airline. Because running a true ULCC business model like ours, with very young fleet, the new generation and new technology. We have the lowest COO emission by passenger-kilometre or passenger-mile or whatever measure you want to make it."

CAPA Live September 2021 Highlight: Chairman's Update

In 2019 the industry emitted ~900 million tonnes of CO2. McKinsey has suggested USD40-80/tonne is a true reflection of the full carbon price; the US government recommends the true social cost of carbon atvcloser to USD125-150/tonne.

Carbon offset prices are still evolving. In the short term, it’s around USD5/tonne = industry cost USD4.5 billion pa. Assuming a price of EUR60 or USD70/tonne = USD63 billion pa. Could the industry ever afford that?

CAPA Live September 2021 Highlight: IATA Perspective

CAPA Live September 2021 Highlight: European Aviation with Eurocontrol DG Eamonn Brennan

CAPA Live September 2021 Highlight: Aviation’s existential threat is not COVID – it’s the environment: CAPA & Envest

CAPA Live September 2021 Highlight: Tony Douglas Group CEO Etihad

Network Planning was almost like an annual cycle as part of next year’s budget. Even pre-pandemic for Etihad every three or four weeks we’d do a big deep dive in terms of adjustments to our network. It’s almost a daily dynamic activity right now. The 56 or so destinations we fly into, one might have been on a red list yesterday and is on the green list today, and somewhere else might have been green yesterday and is now red.

CAPA Live September 2021 Highlight: Ed Sims President and CEO WestJet

One of the key lessons that's come out of COVID for me is that airlines like WestJet can become too dependent on commercial passenger traffic and not develop more ancillary revenue streams, whether that's through the rewards and frequent flyer programmes or whether that's through areas like cargo

CAPA Live September 2021 Highlight: Air New Zealand’s Chief Operational Integrity and Safety Officer, Capt. David Morgan talks sustainability efforts

As far as Air New Zealand is concerned, we see sustainability as a clear platform in our strategy. And the reason for that is because the clock is ticking. The industry has got commitments to live up to and to deliver, and as long as we prevaricate and delay, we’re not going to, as an industry, solve the problem that we have to solve. Fundamentally, for us, it’s about decarbonisation. And decarbonisation is largely achieved by two things. One is zero emissions aircraft and the other is a sustainable aviation fuel supply chain and production.”

CAPA Live September 2021 Highlight: Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth President & CEO Bangkok Airways

