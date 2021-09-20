CAPA Live: aviation sustainability session highlights, 14-Sep-2021
On 14-Sep-2021 CAPA Live broadcast a wide range of discussions and interviews with industry figures. Here we provide a small selection of highlights from some of these session, including:
- VivaAerobus, CEO, Juan Carlos Zuazua
- CAPA Chairman's Update
- IATA SVP Sustainability and Environment, Sebastian MIkosz
- Eurocontrol Director General Eamonn Brennan
- CAPA-Envest presentation on CAPA's Sustainability report
- CEO Etihad, Tony Douglas Group
- President and CEO WestJet, Ed Sims
- Air New Zealand Chief Operational Integrity and Safety Officer, Capt. David Morgan
- President & CEO Bangkok Airways, Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth
In this short report we're pleased to offer some clips from the long form presentations and interviews broadcast on CAPA Live on Sep-14-2021.
The full video interviews of these and the many others who appeared at that event are available here.
Airline CEO Interview with VivaAerobus, CEO, Juan Carlos Zuazua
"Two or three years ago we launched our environmental pledge. By far we're Mexico's greenest airline. Because running a true ULCC business model like ours, with very young fleet, the new generation and new technology. We have the lowest COO emission by passenger-kilometre or passenger-mile or whatever measure you want to make it."
To watch the full interview, click here.
CAPA Live September 2021 Highlight: Chairman's Update
To watch the full interview, click here
CAPA Live September 2021 Highlight: IATA Perspective
To watch the full interview, click here
CAPA Live September 2021 Highlight: European Aviation with Eurocontrol DG Eamonn Brennan
To watch the full interview, click here
CAPA Live September 2021 Highlight: Aviation’s existential threat is not COVID – it’s the environment: CAPA & Envest
To watch the full panel, click here
CAPA Live September 2021 Highlight: Tony Douglas Group CEO Etihad
Network Planning was almost like an annual cycle as part of next year’s budget. Even pre-pandemic for Etihad every three or four weeks we’d do a big deep dive in terms of adjustments to our network. It’s almost a daily dynamic activity right now. The 56 or so destinations we fly into, one might have been on a red list yesterday and is on the green list today, and somewhere else might have been green yesterday and is now red.
To watch the full interview, click here
CAPA Live September 2021 Highlight: Ed Sims President and CEO WestJet
One of the key lessons that's come out of COVID for me is that airlines like WestJet can become too dependent on commercial passenger traffic and not develop more ancillary revenue streams, whether that's through the rewards and frequent flyer programmes or whether that's through areas like cargo
To watch the full interview, click here
CAPA Live September 2021 Highlight: Air New Zealand’s Chief Operational Integrity and Safety Officer, Capt. David Morgan talks sustainability efforts
As far as Air New Zealand is concerned, we see sustainability as a clear platform in our strategy. And the reason for that is because the clock is ticking. The industry has got commitments to live up to and to deliver, and as long as we prevaricate and delay, we’re not going to, as an industry, solve the problem that we have to solve. Fundamentally, for us, it’s about decarbonisation. And decarbonisation is largely achieved by two things. One is zero emissions aircraft and the other is a sustainable aviation fuel supply chain and production.”
To watch the full interview, click here
CAPA Live September 2021 Highlight: Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth President & CEO Bangkok Airways
To watch the full interview, click here.
Not registered for CAPA Live? Visit capalive.capaevents.com/home now.