CAPA COVID-19 Aviation Impact: Daily Update - 09-Mar-2020
The impact on airlines of the recent COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, which began in China but has spread around the world, continues to have a devastating effect on the aviation and supporting industries.
Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Global Situation
Top ten locations for COVID-19 (08-Mar-2020)
Newly affected countries by cases (08-Mar-2020)
Top ten locations by daily cases increase (08-Mar-2020)
Regional Capacity Update
A daily country or regional graph of future planned air capacity, drawn from the CAPA Membership country profiles.
Italy
Italy recorded a surge in cases overnight and air capacity has dropped to 2.5 million seats compared to well over 3 million this time last year.
Italy weekly total by system seat capacity w/c 09-Mar-2020
Aviation & Travel Industry updates
Global:
1. Asia:
Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced (06-Mar-2020) the following travellers will not be permitted to enter Japan, effective 00:00 on 09-Mar-2020 until 31-Mar-2020:
- Those who intend to enter Japan with single or multiple entry visas issued by 08-Mar-2020 by Japanese Embassies or Consulates General in China or the Republic of Korea;
- Those who possess a passport issued by Hong Kong or Macau, or the Republic of Korea and intend to enter Japan without obtaining a visa. [more - original PR]
China:
Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport Feb-2020 Passenger numbers down 83.6% year-on-year
Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport reported (07-Mar-2020) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2020:
- Passengers: 966,796, -83.6% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 700,179, -84.2%;
- International: 206,711, -81.3%;
- Regional: 5906, -90.5%;
- Cargo: 79,923 tonnes, -17.0%;
- Domestic: 19,843 tonnes, -44.8%;
- International: 57,283 tonnes, -1.3%;
- Regional: 2798 tonnes, +22.9%;
- Aircraft movements: 13,044, -65.6%;
- Domestic: 9312, -67.2%;
- International: 3595, -61.1%;
- Regional: 137, -62.7%. [more - original PR - Chinese]
Haikou Hainan Meilan International Airport Feb-2020 Passenger numbers down 84.6% year-on-year
Haikou Hainan Meilan International Airport reported (06-Mar-2020) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2020:
- Passengers: 388,100, -84.6% year-on-year;
- Cargo: 9305 tonnes, -71.6%;
- Aircraft movements: 4590, -69.6%. [more - original PR - Chinese]
The above is a selection of more than 150 updates from today's CAPA Membership coverage specifically on COVID-19, which also covers traffic data, route and frequency announcements, government advisories and more.
Additional Analysis
COVID-19 forces US airlines to start pulling down capacity
The wide ranging effects of the Coronavirus COVID-19 on the global aviation continue unabated, forcing a significant shift in IATA's estimates for the revenue hit that airlines will take as the virus continues to rapidly spread.
In the US, United has taken an unprecedented move and pulled down significant domestic and international capacity for Apr-2020, and JetBlue has also slashed its capacity.
With those moves, the question is not if, but when, other US airlines will follow suit as demand continues to diminish unabated. Southwest Airlines, which does not offer long haul international flights, has recently cited a sharp drop in demand.
Read more at COVID-19 forces US airlines to start pulling down capacity.
Coronavirus: China offers to pay airlines to return to the air. UPDATE
In a bid to restore much needed connectivity with the rest of the world, China's CAAC has announced a series of support measures to encourage airlines to recommence air services.
These include direct payments per ASK for airlines prepared to operate directly to foreign markets.
The impact of the coronavirus COVID-19 has had a drastic impact on air services, not only in and from China, but also among its near neighbours and across Asia.
The financial damage to airlines (and the aviation supply chain) is already approaching annualised double digit negatives, endangering some and setting back growth generally.
Read more at Coronavirus: China offers to pay airlines to return to the air. UPDATE
The above is a selection of in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry related to the COVID-19 outbreak.