CAPA Canada Aviation Summit: Winnipeg, 9/10-Sep-2019

CAPA’s first Canada Aviation Summit

CAPA’s first Summit to be held in Canada comes at an exciting time as the national aviation landscape undergoes a significant period of change. With the Canada-Europe market still dominated by Canadian airlines, WestJet and Delta Air Lines are moving closer to solidifying their immunised joint venture. Meanwhile, Air Canada and WestJet are using their respective LCC subsidiaries to increasingly garner a share of US leisure markets.

As the evolution continues, the market is keen to see if Air Canada and United develop a similar partnership in response to WestJet's and Delta’s JV.

At the same time, start-up ultra low cost airlines also threaten disruption in Canada and the US, provided they can successfully execute their transborder strategies. Representatives from each of these airlines are welcomed to the CAPA Summit stage to discuss the latest on their strategy for the Canadian market.

Host Winnipeg Richardson International Airport is enjoying renaissance in passenger growth with numbers growing at an average rate of 6% p/a between 2015 and 2018. During 2018, the airport handled 4.5 million passengers, putting it back above pre-Global Financial Crisis levels.

Winnipeg is a microcosm of the wider Canadian market. Demand for services remains strong with a broad mix of domestic and international airlines operating a variety of business models. While WestJet and Air Canada dominate capacity – much as they do in the wider Canadian market, new domestic LCCs, Flair and Swoop, have arrived forcing a change in a once familiar competitive dynamic.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS

Day 1 of the Summit (Monday 9-Sep) will consider of the following topics:

Canadian Airports Council , President, Daniel-Robert Gooch joins a panel to explore the risks and challenges facing Canada, the impact on aviation and travel and the key drivers of Canada’s economic, trade, aviation and travel outlook.

, President, Daniel-Robert Gooch joins a panel to explore the risks and challenges facing Canada, the impact on aviation and travel and the key drivers of Canada’s economic, trade, aviation and travel outlook. Air Canada, Air Canada Express and Government Relations Senior Vice President, Ferio Pugliese and other industry experts weigh in on the issues relating to the provision of access opportunities for new market entrants, while balancing the interest of established carriers.

Air Canada Express and Government Relations Senior Vice President, Ferio Pugliese and other industry experts weigh in on the issues relating to the provision of access opportunities for new market entrants, while balancing the interest of established carriers. Travelport, Global Vice President and Global Head of Air Travel Partners, Damian Hickney moderates a panel of executives from Air Canada, American Airlines and the Association of Canadian Travel Agencies as they address the role NDC and other selling challenges in the market. The panel discussions will include how business models respond to the distribution landscape, and whether airlines should build direct connects or revert to centralised distribution channels.

Day 2 of the Summit (Tuesday 10-Sep) will include the following topics:

WestJet , CEO and President, Ed Sims and Swoop , President, Steven Greenway provide insightful keynote presentations followed by a thought-provoking panel exploring the general outlook for aviation in Canada.

, CEO and President, Ed Sims and , President, Steven Greenway provide insightful keynote presentations followed by a thought-provoking panel exploring the general outlook for aviation in Canada. Air China , Vice President and General Manager, North America, Dr. Zhihang Chi and VietJet Aviation, Member of Board of Directors, Chuong Chu explore Canada’s aviation outlook towards Asia.

, Vice President and General Manager, North America, Dr. Zhihang Chi and Member of Board of Directors, Chuong Chu explore Canada’s aviation outlook towards Asia. Flair Airlines, CEO, Jim Scott and Winnipeg Airports Authority, Chief Commercial Officer, Pascal Bélanger join a panel to discuss how incumbent airlines can co-exist with ULCC and LCCs, and the development and cost challenges facing smaller airports.

KEYNOTE SPEAKERS

WestJet, CEO & President, Edward Sims

Mr Sims is responsible for both the strategic direction and day-to-day operations. He has also worked as Executive Vice President, Commercial and has been with WestJet since 2017. His career spans over 30 years in tourism and aviation across the European and Australasian markets, including senior commercial and operational leadership positions within the Tui, Thomas Cook, and Virgin Groups and ten years at Air New Zealand where he led the international wide body business.

Air Canada, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Lucie Guillemette

Ms Guillemette is responsible for Air Canada's commercial strategies to support business objectives and sustained profitability. She has oversight for optimising all commercial activities for the airline and its regional partners including network planning and management, revenue performance, marketing, branding, sales and distribution activities worldwide. Lucie has been a member of Air Canada's executive team since 2008.

Swoop, President, Steven Greenway

Mr Greenway has worked in the aviation industry for over 20 years, across a range of start ups, turnarounds and established leading airlines. His areas of expertise range from sales and distribution to planning and revenue management, ancillary revenue, E/M-commerce, loyalty and commercial strategy. Mr Greenway was a founding member and CCO for Scoot and became president of Swoop in 2018.

Winnipeg Airports Authority, President & CEO, Barry Rempel

Mr Rempel has over 40 years of experience in the aviation industry. Prior to joining Winnipeg Airports Authority, he was President & CEO of Tradeparks Development Corp, the land/business development subsidiary of the Calgary Airport Authority. He also served as Chief Executive for two Canadian Airlines International operating divisions: Cargo and Canadian North. He is a member of Airports Council International - North America, and the Business Council of Manitoba, including Chair of the Northern Task Force.

For more information on the full agenda and speaker line up, and to register to join the Summit, visit the CAPA Canada Aviation Summit website.