Canada's Porter Airlines needs a long term game plan
After its plans to operate CSeries jets from Billy Bishop Airport were quashed four years ago, Canada’s Porter Airlines has largely operated under the radar. It has previously offered various scenarios for expansion, but so far nothing concrete has materialised.
Since that time, significant changes have occurred in the Canadian aviation landscape that have included the debut of new ultra low cost airlines, Onex’s purchase of WestJet, and Air Canada’s decision to acquire its rival, Air Transat.
Porter has created a fort for itself at Billy Bishop, and remains somewhat shielded from competition; but with no aircraft on order, and with no real strategy emerging, the airline seems content to maintain the status quo, and emphasises that its operating niche remains viable.
