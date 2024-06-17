Can Southwest Airlines shake the 'Elliott' curse?
Southwest Airlines has been plagued with the curse of Elliott during the last couple of years.
First, the airline had a massive operational meltdown in Dec-2022 driven by the winter storm - 'Elliott'.
Now the airline contends with the moniker once again, this time a storm of a different kind - as the aggressive activist investor and new large shareholder Elliott Management demands a management shake-up and an overhaul of Southwest's Board of Directors in order to conduct a review of its business.
It is uncertain at this point whether Elliott will prevail in achieving its goals, but the attention generated by the hedge fund is casting a light on Southwest's strategy - or what, some may argue, is a lack thereof.
