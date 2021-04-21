Brazil's sixth airport auction attracts big hitters and big bucks

There are very few new deals in the business of airport ownership and leasing, and many have been suspended. Brazil is one of those countries (another is Japan) where transactions do continue, as frequently reported by CAPA.

In Brazil there has been an airports auction every two years on average since 2011, and the sixth was completed in the days following 07-Apr-2021, in a flurry of activity which saw Brazilian company Grupo CCR succeed in a bid for two blocks of airports and France’s VINCI Airports for one block: 22 in total. None of the airports is particularly big, and several of them are tiny as the process begins to run out of steam.

CCR’s expansion can be viewed as an extension of its initial deal to operate the main Belo Horizonte airport within a consortium. But in VINCI’s case the strategy is not clear, unless it is positioning for one or more re-concessioning procedures that may arise over the next year.