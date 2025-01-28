Biggest airports listed by seat capacity in 2024 – Atlanta and Dubai dominate the tables

Capacity rose dramatically in most regions in 2024

At this time of the year statistics usually start to flow from airports around the world detailing their operational performance in the previous year, and especially their passenger traffic figures, which are the go-to statistic to measure the success or failure of the busiest airports.

The vast majority of airports will be keen to get their figures out into the public domain as fast as they can this year as - courtesy of the response to the lifting of COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions in 2022 - they hit the jackpot in 2024, mainly by way of a continuation of what is popularly known as "revenge travel"; a global phenomenon.

However, too few of them will release this data before the end of Feb-2025 at the earliest for CAPA - Centre for Aviation to provide meaningful data and comparisons.

In contrast, organisations such as OAG have a wealth of full year data for 2024 on which airports were the biggest in terms of seat capacity in that year, and how it can be manipulated. Such data often indicates which were the busiest, but not always, of course, as load factors (passengers carried) can be influenced by the predominance of different business models (full service, low cost, hybrid etc.) and other factors.

Earlier this month CAPA - Centre for Aviation published its own analysis of OAG's report on the biggest domestic and international individual routes: Asia Pacific dominated biggest routes by seat capacity in 2024, but Middle East made its mark.

Now CAPA - Centre for Aviation turns its attention to the OAG report on the world's top 10 airports by seat capacity and the top 10 by international seat capacity.

Unlike the individual route tables there are few surprises.

The world's top 10 airports by seat capacity

Airport ranking by year, and movement, 2019-2024

2024 Ranking Airport Name Seats (Millions) 2023 Ranking 2024 vs. 2023 2019 Ranking 2024 vs. 2019 Movement 2024 vs. 2023 Movement 2024 vs. 2019 1 Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Intl 62.7 1 +2% 1 (-1%) - - 2 Dubai International 60.2 2 +7% 4 +12% - Up 2 places 3 Tokyo International (Haneda) 55.2 3 +5% 3 +1% - - 4 London Heathrow 51.6 4 +4% 7 +3% - Up 3 places 5 Dallas Fort Worth Intl 51.5 5 +7% 13 +8% - Up 8 places 6 Denver International 49.2 6 +5% 21 +24% - Up 15 places 7 Guangzhou Baiyun 48.9 10 +12% 12 +9% Up 3 places Up 5 places 8 Istanbul 48.5 7 +5% 16 +15% Down 1 place Up 8 places 9 Shanghai Pudong International 48.5 15 +29% 8 +3% Up 6 places Down 1 place 10 Chicago O'Hare 47.0 9 +8% 6 (-7%) Down 1 place Down 4 places

Capacity is not the same as passengers carried

When assessing the implications of this data it is important to remember that they concern capacity, rather than 'bums on seats.'

Therefore they reflect how planners read the market in relation to the previous year(s) external events, such as geopolitical ones, when they were evident and visible in advance, and how they accordingly perceived what the trend would be in the next 12-month period.

That process for 2025 started over a year ago.

Atlanta Airport is an immovable object, as is Tokyo Haneda

At the top end of the scale they represent the immovability of some of these institutions - such as Atlanta Hartsfield, which was also number 1 in 2023 and 2019 and thereby solidified its hub status that was mentioned in The Mulligan Brothers' song lyric "You can't go to hell without passing through Atlanta first."

But even then, Atlanta was still 1% below its 2019 capacity.

Tokyo Haneda is a third place Bronze Medal fixture, but the airports on either side of it have seen a shift in their position.

Dubai International (number 2) has moved up two places from 2019 and remains stable compared to 2023.

That airport, which is exclusively international and tops the table for international capacity, was also in second place, but moves up four places compared with 2019 thus consolidating its position as the world's largest hub, and demonstrating that it was able to ride the COVID-19 pandemic and its repercussions better than others.

London Heathrow back on track

London Heathrow is another airport that had something to prove, after having to weather vastly reduced capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Remaining in fourth place, where it was in 2023, it actually gained three places from 2019 - a renewed statement of confidence in what was once the world's busiest airport, but which has been put in a bad light by the failure to build and open a third runway*, but which did benefit from a shift in services from its chief rival, Gatwick Airport, during the pandemic.

CAPA - Centre for Aviation footnote: *There may be some movement on that in the next week or so.

Two US airports make their mark through their domestic capacity

The two US airports in fifth and six place are, in the case of Dallas-Fort Worth (number 5), a new entrant to this level of activity, while that is not the case with Denver (number 6), which has had a presence in this company for several years.

In both cases their status is driven by the domestic element of their capacity (84.5% at Dallas and 94.5% at Denver, as at the week commencing 20-Jan-2025), which not only held up but expanded considerably during the pandemic, in comparison with others in this table.

Both retain the same position as in 2023, but are up by eight and 15 places respectively compared to 2019, with an 18% and 24% increase in capacity respectively.

Guangzhou is a Chinese outlier

Guangzhou Baiyun Airport, which has just inaugurated its fourth runway, is an interesting case, one which became, if only for a year, the world's busiest in 2020, as it miraculously avoided the same degree of exposure to the COVID-19 virus as did other Chinese cities.

In addition, it is one of China's premier industrial and commercial cities, and its resurgence has resulted on it gaining three places compared to 2023 and five compared to 2019 (while at the same time not being representative of China as a whole, which remained in limbo for much of 2024).

In contrast, Istanbul is one of three airports to record a capacity reduction compared to either 2023 or 2019 or both.

Six years after its opening, Istanbul Airport is coming under pressure from its rival

Istanbul Airport saw a meteoric rise in capacity and passengers following its opening in late 2018, and during the pandemic Turkey was one of two European/Asian countries (the other being Russia) that did not severely restrict domestic travel, at least.

That prompted a rapid gain in capacity in 2024 compared to 2019, when it had barely opened (+ eight places), but as capacity has caught up elsewhere and the rival Sabiha Gökçen has begun to reassert authority again (its passenger numbers grew by 12% in 2024 compared to 4.9% at Istanbul Airport), it slipped one place in the table compared to 2023.

Shanghai Pudong, the Chinese city's main airport, went the other way, climbing six places compared to 2023 but down one compared to 2019.

With fairly equivalent domestic and international capacity, it is the latter that is leading Shanghai's recovery.

That tells the story of most of China, which struggled to get back on track through the immediate pandemic period and beyond, and which has only latterly started to see a substantial turnaround. (Guangzhou, above is statistically an outlier where China is concerned).

Finally, Chicago's venerable O'Hare airport, which has seen its ups and downs during the past decade or so, stands in contrast to Dallas-Fort Worth and Denver, as it lost one place compared to 2023, and four compared to 2019.

As it does not appear in the top 10 airports by international seats and only 18% of its seats currently are international ones, one conclusion might be that it is mainly domestic seats that were lost - but they actually increased by 8%. O'Hare's loss of standing appears to be simply because its rivals grew by a greater amount.

Dubai holds the number 1 spot again for international capacity

Turning to the top 10 airports by international seat capacity, it is no surprise to find Dubai International occupying the number 1 spot, as it was second in the generic domestic/international table and has no domestic capacity.

Nor that it has retained that position consistently since at least 2019.

The world's top 10 airports by international seat capacity

Airport ranking by year, and movement, 2019-2024

2024 Ranking Airport Name Seats (Millions) 2023 Ranking 2024 vs. 2023 2019 Ranking 2024 vs. 2019 Movement 2024 vs. 2023 Movement 2024 vs. 2019 1 Dubai International 60.2 1 +7% 1 +12% - - 2 London Heathrow 48.4 2 +4% 2 +2% - - 3 Seoul Incheon International 41.6 7 +24% 5 (-2%) Up four places Up two places 4 Singapore Changi 41.5 5 +15% 4 (-2%) Up one place - 5 Amsterdam 40.0 3 +8% 6 (-3%) Down two places Down one place 6 Istanbul 38.6 6 +8% 10 +20% - Down four places 7 Paris Charles de Gaulle 38.5 4 +5% 7 (-7%) Down three places - 8 Frankfurt 35.7 8 (-7%) 8 (-10%) - - 9 Hong Kong 34.6 11 40% 3 (-23%) Up two places Down six places 10 Doha 32.5 9 13% 13 19% Down one place Up three places

Much the same can be said of London Heathrow, which has also retained second position consistently since 2019.

Before that, London Heathrow and Dubai were in stiff competition for the number 1 spot but Dubai has opened up a large gap now, with almost 12 million more one-way seats in 2024 than London Heathrow had.

Even so London Heathrow has still by far the largest capacity of any European airport, with 8.5 million more one-way seats than second placed Amsterdam Schiphol.

Big gains recorded at Seoul

That Seoul Incheon Airport occupies the third position might be considered a surprise, given the previous predominance of Chinese airports in its region and nationally, but it stands as proof of how rapidly South Korea has belatedly recovered from the pandemic, gaining four places from 2023, and even two places from 2019 (although capacity reduced by 2% compared to that year).

Singapore Changi is a rare example of an airport which has remained in a constant position in the table on either side of the pandemic, but its capacity was still slightly down on that of 2019.

Amsterdam faces capacity losses in 2025 after an 8% gain in 2024

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport has slipped down the ratings by three places compared to 2019.

Large-scale flight limitations imposed by the government are set to kick in this year (2025). They will probably reduce capacity further, although larger aircraft might be introduced by some airlines to counter the restriction on movements. Capacity increased by 8% in 2024.

Istanbul Airport's growth has been more in the international segment than the domestic one, a segment in which it still retains a route volume advantage over the competing Sabiha Gökçen airport, and which thus facilitated a higher level of growth in the international versus the combined statistics.

Paris CDG slips in relation to its rival in London

While it doesn't appear in the combined top 10 ranking, at Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport the international capacity increased by 5% in 2024, which was a slightly better result than that of its rival London Heathrow, but it was 7% down versus 2019, which allowed London Heathrow to open up a sizeable gap again in the European table.

The stalwart that is Frankfurt Airport has been placed at number 8 in the table consistently, and managed to retain that position, despite capacity being down by 7% compared to 2023 and 10% compared to 2019.

Huge increase in 2024 capacity at Hong Kong only offsets huge previous losses

That is despite a sterling effort by Hong Kong's airport to close the gap, with a huge 40% capacity increase in 2024, the largest among the top 10 compared to 2023, as it began to claw its way back following a hefty impact from the pandemic, which still leaves it 23% behind where it was in 2019.

Doha continues to make its mark

Finally Doha, which cemented its position in the Middle East during the pandemic, when it emerged as a serious challenger to Dubai.

International passenger and cargo services were maximised as far as possible during that period by Qatar Airways, although not always to and from Doha, as numerous seventh freedom routes were flown.

Even so, Doha's airport has, despite dropping one place in the ranking since 2023, the largest combined increase in capacity (+13%/+19%) of any of these top 10 airports.

US airports absent from the international table

One thing that is noticeable is the absence of any US airports from this table while they occupy four of the top 10 domestic/international table spots, thus underlining again the importance of the US domestic network.