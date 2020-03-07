Belarus aviation: Wizz Air entry to grow market, threatening Belavia

In Feb-2020 Minsk National Airport and Wizz Air reached agreement on the launch of new services. Full details are yet to be finalised, but Wizz Air is interested in operating between the Belarus capital and Budapest, its own largest airport by seat capacity. Wizz Air is also interested in regional airports in Belarus, where there are no scheduled international services at present.

The Belarus aviation market is outpacing the growth of the wider Eastern/Central European market in 2020 and its national airline, Belavia, is growing faster than the Belarus market. Belavia, a full service/regional airline hybrid, is dominant in a country that has almost no LCC services.

Wizz Air's entry should stimulate the market and generate additional traffic. However, it may also threaten Belavia's dominance.