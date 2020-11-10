Aviation's pandemic winners and losers: CAPA Live, 11-Nov
CAPA – Centre for Aviation will hold the CAPA Live November edition on 11-Nov-2020.
The virtual summit features aviation industry experts, leaders and insiders discussing the key issues in the age of the Coronavirus. Speakers and panellists will explore how aviation is looking back to the future as the winners and losers of the pandemic begin to emerge. The agenda will also explore the transformation of the sector’s long term outlook and the prospects for recovery.
To help cut through the noise and confusion of this unprecedented time in aviation history, the second monthly instalment of CAPA Live includes live interviews with the CEOs and executives of major global airlines, including:
KLM President and CEO Pieter Elbers, Ryanair DAC CEO Eddie Wilson, Air Arabia Group CEO Adel Ali, Avianca CEO Anko van der Werff, Virgin Atlantic CEO Shai Weiss and Regional Express Executive Chairman Lim Kim Hai.
CAPA Live November 2020 will also hear from the breadth of the aviation and travel sectors. Leaders from the global tourism and airport community, as well as experts in corporate travel, distribution and the passenger experience will participate in major sessions across a range of topics.
Speakers and presenters include Pacific Asia Travel Association CEO Mario Hardy, ACI Asia-Pacific Director General Stefano Baronci, European Commission Director General Mobility and Transport Henrik Hololei, London Gatwick Airport chief commercial officer Jonathan Pollard, Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) CEO Dr Joe Leader, ERA Director General Montserrat Barriga and Skyscanner commercial director Gavin Harris.
A key theme for the November edition will be the recovery of travel, with sessions examining the prospects for the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas. Industry experts from CAPA, Informa Markets and Aviation Week Network will present detailed regional outlooks based on the latest available data and models plus host discussions with industry thought leaders.
Agenda session highlights include:
Progress of the Pandemic...Therapeutics, Vaccines and the Future of airline capacity
With the global travel landscape transformed due to Coronavirus, CAPA managing director Derek Sadubin will also host a panel discussion on the progress of the pandemic and the potential for therapeutics, vaccines and the latest key information out of global health bodies.
Other sessions in the agenda will cover the pros and cons of various testing approaches, examine the impact of the Coronavirus on duty of care for corporate travellers, consider strategies on restoring traveller confidence in the COVID-19 era and take a critical look at the future of airport slot allocation.
CAPA managing director Derek Sadubin
Informa PLC, head of group health, safety and security, Steve Dyson
Informa Pharma Intelligence, director, custom intelligence & analytics, Duncan Emerton
National Chiayi University, professor, Tzung-Cheng HUAN
Asia Aviation Outlook Panel - Asia-Pacific traffic has experienced gradual rebound
The Asia-Pacific region was initially hit hard by the pandemic, but some of the key markets in the region have also recovered more quickly than those in other parts of the world. While borders generally remain closed or are subject to quarantine restrictions that have a similar effect on travel, there have been some so-called green lanes established for essential travel, but in general the hoped-for travel bubbles have been slow to develop.
Hosted by CAPA chairman emeritus, Peter Harbison our panel discuss how markets are performing, the impact of the pandemic on the region’s airports and if bilateral corridors will be effective in opening up markets.
CAPA - Centre for Aviation, chairman emeritus, Peter Harbison
PATA, CEO, Mario Hardy
ACI - Asia Pacific, director general, Stefano Baronci
Insight into China’s air fare pricing and subscription offers
Following the sun over to Asia, our very own data & product director, Sharon Dai will take us on a look behind the scenes of China’s remarkable aviation industry recovery back to pre-COVID-19 levels. Reviewing the five building blocks of China’s success including: achieving public health success, China’s massive latent demand, QR codes & face masks creates the traveller confidence, aggressive air fare pricing and innovative subscription models and the Chinese Government’s support for the airlines.
CAPA - Centre for Aviation, data & product director, Sharon Dai
Airline Risk Dashboard: The Analysts’ Views
Airlines around the world are facing extraordinary challenges to generate revenue, raise cash and stay afloat this Winter. Some won’t make it - others will have their wings clipped and all the survivors will be deeply in debt.
So, who will make it through to the other side? Which airline business models will fare better – and what changes will suppliers, airports and travellers need to know about the evolving airline sector? We hand it over to some of the leading analysts in the business to help answer these questions.
Ishka, head of advisory, Edward Pieniazek
Ishka, analyst, Siddharth Narkhede
JLS Consulting, director, John Strickland
CTAIRA, CEO, Chris Tarry
FTI Consulting, managing director, strategic communications, Susan Donofrio
The world's airline fleet in 10 years from now
The future has in living memory never been so uncertain for the world’s airlines.
Past assumptions and models are now broken so in this short presentation CAPA’s head of fleet research, hypothesises on possible outcomes in terms of what the future holds in the context of those that operate, build, own and finance the world fleet.
CAPA - Centre for Aviation, head of fleet research, Lloyd Dunning-Mitchell
The future of airports and airport design. COVID safe and cost-effective
Led by Foster and Partners, senior partner, Antoinette Nassopoulos Erickson we investigate the future of airports based on the aircraft that will occupy them in the post COVID-19 world. Will there be fewer full-service airlines and fewer widebodies? Will longer-haul narrowbodies come to the fore – if so, what implications on airport/apron design?
Will the LCCs thrive and therefore heighten concerns over airport ‘gold-plating’ and efficient turnarounds? Will more terminal space be needed for physical distancing on the eventual rebound – and will that take a bite out of F&B and retail space?
Foster and Partners, senior partner, Antoinette Nassopoulos Erickson
