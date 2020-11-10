Aviation's pandemic winners and losers: CAPA Live, 11-Nov

A key theme for the November edition will be the recovery of travel, with sessions examining the prospects for the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas. Industry experts from CAPA, Informa Markets and Aviation Week Network will present detailed regional outlooks based on the latest available data and models plus host discussions with industry thought leaders.

Agenda session highlights include:

Progress of the Pandemic...Therapeutics, Vaccines and the Future of airline capacity

With the global travel landscape transformed due to Coronavirus, CAPA managing director Derek Sadubin will also host a panel discussion on the progress of the pandemic and the potential for therapeutics, vaccines and the latest key information out of global health bodies.

Other sessions in the agenda will cover the pros and cons of various testing approaches, examine the impact of the Coronavirus on duty of care for corporate travellers, consider strategies on restoring traveller confidence in the COVID-19 era and take a critical look at the future of airport slot allocation.

Asia Aviation Outlook Panel - Asia-Pacific traffic has experienced gradual rebound

The Asia-Pacific region was initially hit hard by the pandemic, but some of the key markets in the region have also recovered more quickly than those in other parts of the world. While borders generally remain closed or are subject to quarantine restrictions that have a similar effect on travel, there have been some so-called green lanes established for essential travel, but in general the hoped-for travel bubbles have been slow to develop.

Hosted by CAPA chairman emeritus, Peter Harbison our panel discuss how markets are performing, the impact of the pandemic on the region’s airports and if bilateral corridors will be effective in opening up markets.

Insight into China’s air fare pricing and subscription offers

Following the sun over to Asia, our very own data & product director, Sharon Dai will take us on a look behind the scenes of China’s remarkable aviation industry recovery back to pre-COVID-19 levels. Reviewing the five building blocks of China’s success including: achieving public health success, China’s massive latent demand, QR codes & face masks creates the traveller confidence, aggressive air fare pricing and innovative subscription models and the Chinese Government’s support for the airlines.

Airline Risk Dashboard: The Analysts’ Views

Airlines around the world are facing extraordinary challenges to generate revenue, raise cash and stay afloat this Winter. Some won’t make it - others will have their wings clipped and all the survivors will be deeply in debt.

So, who will make it through to the other side? Which airline business models will fare better – and what changes will suppliers, airports and travellers need to know about the evolving airline sector? We hand it over to some of the leading analysts in the business to help answer these questions.

The world's airline fleet in 10 years from now

The future has in living memory never been so uncertain for the world’s airlines.

Past assumptions and models are now broken so in this short presentation CAPA’s head of fleet research, hypothesises on possible outcomes in terms of what the future holds in the context of those that operate, build, own and finance the world fleet.

The future of airports and airport design. COVID safe and cost-effective

Led by Foster and Partners, senior partner, Antoinette Nassopoulos Erickson we investigate the future of airports based on the aircraft that will occupy them in the post COVID-19 world. Will there be fewer full-service airlines and fewer widebodies? Will longer-haul narrowbodies come to the fore – if so, what implications on airport/apron design?

Will the LCCs thrive and therefore heighten concerns over airport ‘gold-plating’ and efficient turnarounds? Will more terminal space be needed for physical distancing on the eventual rebound – and will that take a bite out of F&B and retail space?

