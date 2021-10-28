Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 28-Oct-2021

This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.

Major aerospace OEMs CTOs issue joint statement reaffirming sustainability commitments

Original report: Aviation Industry Chief Technology Officers Issue Joint Call to Action to Deliver Sustainable Aviation Plans

Today, the Chief Technology Officers (CTOs) of seven of the world’s leading aerospace manufacturers have reaffirmed their commitment to achieving more sustainable aviation and to reaching industry-wide Air Transport Action Group targets in a joint statement. This statement updates a commitment made by a unified group of CTOs in June 2019 as part of a shared position to support the aviation sector’s ambition to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Aviation industry Chief Technology Officers issue joint call to action to deliver sustainable aviation plans

The CTOs of Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, GE Aviation, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls-Royce, and Safran will also issue a call to action to policymakers, research institutions, suppliers, fuel producers and airport operators to build on the progress made in recent years and deliver on the aviation sector’s sustainability agenda.

The joint statement comes as the CTOs come together to discuss progress in aviation sustainability at a pre COP26 event and industry showcase held in London by ADS, the organisation that represents the aerospace, defence, security and space industries in the United Kingdom.

The CTOs of each company have committed to working together to focus on three core areas of aviation technology:

Advancing the state-of-the-art in aircraft and engine design and technology

Supporting increased availability and adoption of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and investigating hydrogen as a fuel of the future

Continuing to develop novel technologies that will eventually enable net-zero carbon aviation while maintaining the safety and quality standards of the industry.

The seven CTOs, whose firms have spent over $75B in R&D combined over the past five years, are calling for:

A sustained and planned approach from policymakers to support the development of novel technologies and stimulate the ramp-up of SAF and green hydrogen production capacity

A globally consistent approach to regulation and certification standards

Collaboration between research institutions and aerospace suppliers in the development of the new technologies

Investment in SAF production capacity by fuel producers

Investment by airport operators in the infrastructure required to support novel aviation technologies

Since the 2019 joint commitment, actions taken by the seven companies towards achieving net-zero carbon emissions have ranged from improvements to the fleet-in-service today and technologies for the future:

Airbus announced its ambition to deliver the world's first zero-emission aircraft by 2035, unveiling three hydrogen-powered concept aircraft that highlight the company's commitment to developing this high-potential technology for commercial aviation. Airbus is also engaged in 100% SAF climate-impact projects that are a part of its overall roadmap towards certification for the entry-into-service of 100% SAF on its fleet by 2030.

Boeing committed that their commercial airplanes will be capable to fly on 100% SAF by 2030, continues to test new technologies on its ecoDemonstrator program and announced a partnership with SkyNRG and SkyNRG Americas to scale up SAF. Boeing and Kitty Hawk also formed Wisk, a joint venture to advance the future of urban air mobility with more than 1,500 test flights of its self-flying, all-electric air taxi. Boeing completed a fifth hydrogen flight test program; this time with subsidiary Insitu on their ScanEagle3 unmanned aerial vehicle which was powered by a proton exchange membrane (PEM) hydrogen fuel cell.

Dassault Aviation actively promotes the use of SAF and its Falcon range is already SAF-compatible. Within Clean Sky 2 at the European level and France’s civil aviation research council (Corac), Dassault Aviation’s work focuses on lowering fuel consumption by reducing aircraft drag and weight. With the European Sesar program, Dassault Aviation works to improve flight efficiency and fuel consumption through the use of specially-tailored flight paths. Dassault Aviation is also involved in Corac projects related to the use of hydrogen in future aircraft.

GE Aviation is maturing a megawatt-class integrated hybrid electric powertrain to demonstrate flight readiness for single-aisle aircraft with NASA, and is leading industry efforts to define standards for 100% SAF.

GE and Safran jointly launched the CFM RISE (Revolutionary Innovation for Sustainable Engines) program in June 2021 to demonstrate and mature disruptive technologies including open fan and hybrid electric targeting more than 20% lower fuel consumption and CO2 emissions compared to today’s most efficient engines. Program goals include ensuring 100% compatibility with SAF and hydrogen.

Pratt & Whitney announced a major new investment towards developing a hybrid-electric flight demonstrator, in partnership with De Havilland Canada, Collins Aerospace, and the Canadian government, targeting a 30% improvement in fuel efficiency and CO2 emissions compared to current regional turboprop aircraft. Pratt & Whitney is also developing technologies for a more efficient engine core and recently opened a new engineering and development facility in Carlsbad, California, dedicated to ceramic matrix composites (CMC) to support this effort. It is continuing to validate engines operating with up to 100% SAF.

Rolls-Royce has joined the UN Race to Zero and has pledged to prove all its Trent engines – accounting for 40% of the world’s long-haul fleet – are compatible with 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) by 2023, aligned with the UN Race to Zero breakthrough on SAF take-up by 2030. It has tied its SAF compatibility goals to executive remuneration and has tested two widebody and one business jet engine types on 100% SAF; and signed an MoU with Shell agreeing to develop and accelerate the use of SAF. It has developed and flown what it expects to be the world’s fastest all-electric aircraft and signed agreements in the all-electric and UAM markets with customers to power products due to fly by the middle of this decade.

Safran has created a strategic partnership with TotalEnergies to accelerate the reduction of CO2 emissions of the aviation industry by jointly working for the development and deployment of SAF that could completely replace fossil kerosene in current and future engines. Safran and Airbus will leverage the skills and test facilities of their JV ArianeGroup to prepare hydrogen technologies for aviation.

In their joint statement, the CTOs note that flying today uses 80% less fuel per Revenue Passenger Kilometer (RPK) than it did fifty years ago and that aviation accounts for 2.5% of all man-made CO2 emissions, while generating 4% of global GDP and supporting 88 million jobs.

IATA issues SAF industry development recommendations to Latin American and Caribbean governments

Original report: Director General's Speech at ALTA Leaders Forum Bogota

Director General's Speech at ALTA Leaders Forum Bogota

Buenos dias, bom dia, good morning.

It is a great pleasure to address you in person, on what is my first trip to Latin America since taking on my role at IATA in April this year.

The last 18 months have made us realize just how important—indeed how precious—the ability to meet face-to-face is. And in doing so, we also have gained a renewed understanding of the role of aviation in our world. Our industry makes face-to-face possible. As efficient as technology like Zoom or Teams is – and I’ll be honest I hate them – it’s just no match for what we are doing now. And this would not happen without aviation.

I thank ALTA for their invitation. I committed to this many months ago because I wanted to get to know the industry in this region better and because I know how important regional associations are to the success of our industry. IATA brings together the industry to discuss and agree a global way forward for airlines. But we are most successful when we work through our regional offices with associations like ALTA to drive change. And I know that you work very well with our Americas Team under the leadership of Peter Cerda. Working together we will get aviation back on its feet!

Industry Outlook

It is no secret that COVID-19 has devastated the aviation industry. In 2020, airlines globally lost $138 billion. Losses will reduce to $52 billion this year. And we expect a further reduction to a $12 billion loss in 2022. Add that up, and the toll that COVID-19 will take on industry finances tops $201 billion.

For the airlines based in this region we are estimating a cumulative loss of $5.6 billion for this year, with an improvement to $3.7 billion in losses for next year.

This crisis goes beyond any we have ever experienced before.

We are, however, past the worst point. And we can see a path towards normality.

The cargo business is already operating at 8% above pre-crisis levels. Air cargo has been a lifeline for many—delivering vaccines, PPE, medical equipment and even e-commerce. In doing so, it has also been the revenue star for many airlines in our industry.

Where governments have not restricted travel, the passenger business recovery has been swift. Domestic markets are expected to reach nearly 75% of pre-crisis levels by the end of this year, but unfortunately international travel—where we see travel restrictions continue —is only expected to reach 22%. Next year we expect domestic markets to be nearly where they were in 2019. But international travel will lag at just 44%.

We are moving in the right direction, if not as fast as we would like to go. And the overall mood in the industry is one of cautious optimism. But the task ahead is formidable.

COVID-19 and Re-connecting the World

The situation in this region is unique. It was hit last by the pandemic. It has some of the longest and strictest travel restrictions and border closures but at the same time, the good news is that international connectivity is recovering faster in Latin America and the Caribbean than anywhere else in the world.



However, the openness of markets to international travel varies greatly across the region. Mexico, for example, essentially never closed its borders. Colombia, along with many Central American and Caribbean states, gradually re-opened with certain controls. And Chile, irrespective of having high vaccination levels, retains demand-killing quarantine measures even for vaccinated travelers.

How can we be more than 18 months into this pandemic and still have such disparate approaches? Particularly when data tell us that severely restricting travel at this point in the pandemic makes little sense? Testing data from the UK for the period from February to September, shows for example, that test positivity of inbound travelers was 1% compared to 7% in the general population.

Of course, as airlines, we want to return to normalcy as soon as possible. But it is in the interest of everyone to regain the freedom to travel. And it is especially in the interest of governments to have a revived aviation industry energize an economic recovery.

Our vision for re-establishing air connectivity broadly aligned with the conclusions of the ICAO High Level Conference on COVID-19 which just wrapped-up last week. That is good news. But, of course, the words of a declaration need to be actioned. Reminding governments of their commitments will be a major focus in this region and around the world.

Ensuring that the freedom to fly is fully restored is only one part of the equation. We must do better. That is especially true in this region, where we cannot return to the pre-COVID-19 operating environment.

We have seen that everybody suffers when aviation stops. COVID-19 has dispelled the myth that flying only benefits the rich. And it has never been clearer that aviation is far too important to be treated as a cash cow for governments to milk. More specifically, airlines cannot tolerate partners in the value chain profiting literally at our expense.

From the onset of the pandemic airlines have undertaken drastic cost reductions. Operating costs were reduced by 35% compared to pre-crisis. This was supported by increased commercial borrowing and shareholder contributions as a means of survival.

Yes, some governments stepped in and provided support for the sector. Globally $243 billion was made available to airlines, of which $81 billion supported payrolls and approximately $110 billion was provided in the form of support that needs to be paid back. Sadly, in this region not a single government provided direct financial support to airlines. In most cases financial relief came in the form of deferred taxation or reduction or waiving of fees.

We are seeing traffic steadily rebounding which shows that recovery is on its way. However, in parallel we are seeing an increasing trend by our “partners” in the aviation value chain to increase taxes and fees. Already there are plenty of examples in this region:

Argentina has not only implemented extra taxes on ticket sales in local currency, but also increased the international departure tax from US$51 to US$57

Costa Rica is planning to increase the airport security fee at San Jose airport by more than 70%

The Dominican Republic is planning to increase ground handling fees by just over 6% in 2022

El Salvador is planning to add a US$1.50 per passenger agricultural inspection fee to airline tickets

These are unacceptable in this time of crisis. And we cannot tolerate others following in their footsteps.

Airlines are also facing poor operational planning as the industry is ramping up operations to meet rebounding demand. One case in point is Bogota’s El Dorado International Airport where ground delay programs have been used nearly on a daily basis since the end of May. More than 850,000 travelers have already been impacted with 2–4-hour delays. The good news, however, is that we had an excellent meeting with President Ivan Duque this morning. Bogota’s El Dorado Airport is a fantastic asset for this country, with huge potential, and working together we can improve the current situation.

Sustainability

The other major issue of the day is sustainability. We all recognize that the freedom to fly will depend on our ability to fly sustainably. With only weeks to go until COP26 opens in Glasgow, climate change is top of the agenda across the world.

At the 77th IATA AGM, IATA’s membership took a historic decision to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. We appreciate the support of the IATA members in this room. And we look forward to working with you and ALTA as we tackle this monumental and existential challenge.

We also need to put into perspective what this will mean. In 2009 we already committed to cut net emissions to half 2005 levels by 2050. That would have left 325 million tons of aviation emissions in 2050, and forecasts for industry growth would have expected nearly 3 gigatons of emissions if we did nothing. Now we must get that to zero.

It can be achieved. It will take a combination of Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF), radical airframe designs, cutting-edge propulsion methods, efficiency gains, carbon capture technology and offsetting.

This is an airline commitment. And we will drive the need to change. And to be successful, we need alignment across our stakeholders, including governments.

The technology roadmap for sustainable aviation is more complex than for road transport. But the mechanism to deliver change is the same. Governments must lead with incentives. And the most important area for immediate concern is SAF.

The ALTA resolution calling upon governments to support the development of a SAF industry in Latin America and the Caribbean sets the right tone for progress in this region. Specific actions which governments can take include:

Financing research and development programs and feasibility studies in the region to identify feedstocks that could potentially be used to develop a local SAF industry

Implementing policies to de-risk investments into SAF production plants, including legislative certainty to attract investment in new production facilities

Attracting capital to expand SAF supply through loan guarantee programs or performance-based tax credits.

mportantly, we must also remind governments that SAF mandates for airlines are not the way forward. The challenge with SAF is not on the demand side. Airlines want to buy it. But there is not enough of it available at commercially acceptable prices. You cannot mandate the purchase of something that does not exist. We need to work with governments to ensure that reasonable market prices and strong SAF availability is made possible.

Conclusion

I wish to conclude by thanking ALTA and congratulating them on the excellent work that they do for their members. It’s a great example for regional associations of what to do. I have committed on behalf on IATA that we will work together to further our industry goals, including achieving the critical target of net-zero.

I wish you all very well and look forward to seeing you during the rest of the conference.

Thank you, gracias, obrigado

Pegasus Airlines commits to net zero carbon emissions by 2050

Original report: Pegasus Airlines commits to achieve “Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050”

Pegasus joins the world’s leading airlines in the resolution to achieve “Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050” approved at The International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) 77th Annual General Meeting.

Managing its operations and activities under a “sustainable environment” approach, Pegasus Airlines has joined the world’s leading airlines in the resolution to achieve “Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050” that was approved at The International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) 77th Annual General Meeting. With this commitment, which aligns with the target of the Paris Agreement for global warming not to exceed 1.5°C, the aim is to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and to make flying sustainable.

Commenting on the announcement, Mehmet T. Nane, CEO of Pegasus Airlines, said: “As Pegasus Airlines, minimising the negative effects on the environment and preventing pollution within the framework of the life cycle are an integral part of our environmental policy. We also carry out monitoring, reporting and improvement work within the framework set out by national and international regulations as part of the efforts towards climate protection and combating global warming. And now, it is a great honour to make this commitment to IATA’s “Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050” resolution together with the world’s leading airlines.” Mehmet T. Nane continued: “With this commitment, we support and commit to the target of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 by utilising the opportunities provided to our sector through technological advances, with the support from the energy sector and in coordination with stakeholders. Within the framework of our “sustainable environment” approach, we will continue to work on our fleet transformation and carbon offsetting projects in the medium term; and in the long term, focus on the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAFs), new technology aircraft and carbon capture technologies. We will continue to work tirelessly towards becoming the greenest airline in Turkey and in our region.”

Pegasus’ efforts to reduce carbon emissions at source

As part of its ongoing efforts to combat climate change, Pegasus Airlines acts in full compliance with the sectoral regulations outlined by national and international authorities within the framework to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that is crucial for aviation sector, and conducts annual monitoring, verifying and reporting of its carbon emissions in accordance with international regulations. Placing importance on reducing carbon emissions at source, Pegasus implements a variety of operational improvements to achieve this such as transforming to a younger fleet, purchasing lower emission aircraft, reducing aircraft weight and route optimisation. With the commitment to achieve “Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050”, and under its transparency principle, Pegasus Airlines has begun to publish its carbon footprint on a monthly basis on its investor relations website, starting with its October 2021 report. All these efforts are also being planned in tandem with Pegasus’ governance strategy in the field of Sustainability (ESG - Environmental, Social, and Corporate) and to support its outputs.

ZerioAvia and Alaska Airlines partner to develop hydrogen-electric propulsion for regional aircraft

Original report: Alaska Air Group Collaborating with ZeroAvia to Develop Hydrogen Powertrain for 76-Seat Zero-Emission Aircraft

"Alaska is committed to creating a sustainable future for aviation, working on all aspects of a five-part path toward our goal of net zero by 2040," said Diana Birkett Rakow, vice president of public affairs and sustainability for Alaska Airlines. "We are honored to partner with ZeroAvia's innovative and forward-thinking team, to support their progress developing zero-emissions aviation, and to collaborate for real-world hydrogen aviation success."



Alaska Air Group Collaborating with ZeroAvia to Develop Hydrogen Powertrain for 76-Seat Zero-Emission Aircraft



ZeroAvia is gaining altitude as the leader in zero-emission passenger aircraft as it announces a development collaboration with Alaska Air Group, the parent company of Alaska Airlines, for a hydrogen-electric powertrain capable of flying 76-seat regional aircraft in excess of 500 NM. Alaska is also joining the list of top investors for the company, alongside a fellow Seattle-based Amazon Climate Pledge Fund and Bill Gates's Breakthrough Energy Ventures.

Alaska and ZeroAvia engineers will work together to scale the company's existing powertrain platform to produce the ZA2000, an engine family capable of producing between 2,000 and 5,000 kilowatts of power with a 500-mile range. The partnership will initially deploy ZeroAvia's hydrogen-electric propulsion technology into a full-size De Havilland Q400 aircraft, previously operated by Alaska Air Group subsidiary Horizon Air Industries, Inc., capable of transporting 76 passengers. ZeroAvia will also work closely with aircraft regulators during this project to ensure the aircraft meets both safety and operational requirements. ZeroAvia will set up a location in the Seattle area to support this initiative.

Alaska has also secured options for up to 50 kits to begin converting its regional aircraft to hydrogen-electric power through ZeroAvia's zero-emission powertrain, starting with the Q400 aircraft. This pioneering zero-emission aviation rollout will be supported by the ground fuel production and dispensing infrastructure from ZeroAvia and its infrastructure partners, such as Shell. Working to advance novel propulsion is one of the five parts of Alaska's strategy to achieve net zero.

"The aviation industry is one of the hardest industries to decarbonize; however, with this collaboration, we are one step closer to achieving our goal of making our skies emission-free," said Val Miftakhov, CEO and founder of ZeroAvia. "We are thrilled to see Alaska taking the lead to implement clean technologies into their operations and look forward to putting boots on the ground with Alaska's team.."

Recently, ZeroAvia also successfully ground-tested its 600kW powertrain capable of flying airframes 10-20 seats in size 500 miles, is well advanced in preparing a 19-seat aircraft for flight testing at Cotswold Airport in the UK and is moving to full-size prototype manufacturing of its 2,000 kW engine for demonstrations in 2022.

London Heathrow Airport launches SAF purchasing carbon offsetting scheme

Original report: Heathrow passengers to power flights with Sustainable Aviation Fuels

Heathrow will become the first UK airport to offer passengers the chance to offset carbon emissions by directly purchasing Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) for flights from 25 th October

October New partnership with global climate-tech company CHOOOSE and an augmented reality “Sustainability Showcase” in Terminal 5 aim to increase passenger awareness and use of SAF as the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow gets underway

climate summit in Glasgow gets underway Comes as UK Government announces ambition of at least 10% SAF usage by 2030

Passengers travelling through Heathrow can now help to offset their flight’s carbon emissions by purchasing Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). SAFs have been proven to reduce carbon emissions from flying by as much as 70% compared to conventional jet fuel and will play a key role helping the aviation sector to decarbonise over the coming decade. Heathrow will be the first airport in the UK to offer passengers this opportunity. The announcement comes as the airport unveiled an augmented reality “Sustainability Showcase” in Terminal 5, designed to give passengers the chance to explore new technologies first-hand, stimulating discussion around investment in the technology that can help reduce carbon emissions.

The voluntary online offsetting platform is powered by climate-tech company CHOOOSE and SAF is provided by Sky NRG. The platform will enable passengers to calculate and offset their emissions, regardless of their airline or end destination. Travellers will select the percentage of emissions they’d like to offset with SAF, with any remaining emissions offset by certified global reforestation projects. Today, SAF is expensive, but by selecting even a small percentage of SAF in offsetting their flights, passengers can help show there’s demand for this essential climate solution.

With future advancements in aircraft technology like electric or hydrogen-powered flight still some way from commercial implementation, SAF is key to unlocking material reductions in carbon emissions from flying today. Currently, over 60% of Heathrow’s airline partners, by capacity, are committed to turning at least 10% of their fuel supply into SAF by 2030.

The main blockers for SAF usage currently are the high cost and limited production volumes. To tackle this, in addition to voluntary consumer demand, new policy is essential. The UK Government’s announcement last week, in which they declared its ambition to implement a mandate for at least 10% SAF usage by 2030, sends a positive signal to private investors that a growing market for SAF is on the horizon. To bring down costs and trigger investment in scaled-up production, the mandate needs to be complemented with a ‘price support’ policy.

This follows positive news from the global airline association IATA that all member airlines have committed to net zero by 2050. Heathrow will continue to support the UK Government in its efforts to secure a global agreement for net zero aviation at ICAO next year, ensuring aviation cuts its carbon emissions whilst protecting the benefits of flying for future generations.

To bring aviation’s net zero plans to life, Heathrow is also set to open its Augmented Reality ‘Sustainability Showcase’ ahead of COP26. The immersive experience gives passengers a behind the scenes look into the future of green flying and shows how the UK can become a leading force in the production and use of SAFs. Passengers can take a closer look at what the airport is doing to combat carbon, such as running all the airport’s infrastructure on 100% renewable electricity, with the option to purchase SAF on the spot with the new CHOOOSE platform.

Director of Carbon Strategy, Matt Gorman said: “We have a real sense of momentum behind reducing carbon emissions from flying – with airlines, airports, fuel companies, airlines, investors and Governments all coming together to tackle the problem. We’re delighted that from today Heathrow passengers will be able to offset their flights by purchasing SAF with our partner CHOOOSE – the more people who talk about and use SAF, the faster we’ll be able to scale-up production and cut carbon emissions from flying for good.”