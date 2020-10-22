Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 22-Oct-2020

This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.

IATA: Jordan and Israel's overflight agreement to reduce time in the air, fuel burn and emissions

IATA announced (21-Oct-2020) the overflight agreement between Jordan and Israel allows carriers to operate through the Israel-Jordan aerospace and will shorten service time, reducing fuel burn and CO2 emissions.

Savings are estimated at 155 days of service and 87,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions p/a, based on the number of eligible departure airports.

If eligible departure airports are increased and traffic reaches pre-COVID-19 levels, the result will be a saving of 403 days of service time and a reduction in CO2 emissions of approximately 202,000 tonnes p/a.

IATA regional VP for Africa and the Middle East Muhammad Al Bakri said: "The direct routing will cut return journey times for passengers by about 20 mins and reduce CO2 emissions. Airlines will also save on fuel costs which will help as they struggle to survive the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic". [more - original PR]

Original report: Significant Fuel, Time and CO2 Savings Expected from Jordan / Israel Airspace Agreement

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) welcomed the recent overflight agreement between the Kingdom of Jordan and State of Israel that allows for flights to cross over both countries’ airspace. The agreement paves the way for commercial airlines to be able to fly through the Israel-Jordan corridor—which will shorten flight times, reducing fuel burn and CO2 emissions.



Airlines have historically flown around Israel when flying east / west operating over Middle East airspace. The direct routing through Jordanian and Israeli airspace will on average cut 106 km eastbound and 118 km westbound on flights operating from the Gulf States and Asia to destinations in Europe and North America.



Based on the number of eligible departure airports, this will result in a saving of 155 days of flying time per year and an annual reduction in CO2 emissions of approximately 87,000 tonnes. This is the equivalent to nearly 19,000 passenger vehicles being taken off the road for one year.



Furthermore, should the number of eligible departure airports be increased, and traffic reach pre-COVID-19 levels the result will be a saving of 403 days of flying time per year and an annual reduction in CO2 emissions of approximately 202,000 tonnes. This is the equivalent to taking nearly 44,000 passenger vehicles off the road for one year.



“The connecting of the airspace between Jordan and Israel is welcome news for travelers, the environment and the aviation industry, during these very difficult times. The direct routing will cut return journey times for passengers by about 20 mins and reduce CO2 emissions. Airlines will also save on fuel costs which will help as they struggle to survive the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Muhammad Al Bakri, IATA’s Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East.



The operational elements of the new agreement are being led by the Civil Aviation Authorities of both Jordan and Israel, supported by Eurocontrol, the European air traffic management agency, and IATA.

IATA urges Portugal to pursue EU 261 and sustainability reforms under EU presidency

IATA regional VP for Europe Rafael Schvartzman outlined (21-Oct-2020) aviation policies for the Portuguese Government to pursue in addition to tackling the COVID-19 crisis, as it assumes the Presidency of the European Council from Jan-2021.

According to IATA, the chief industry concerns is for reform of the EU 261 passenger rights regulation to ensure it is fit for purpose to cope with the unique demands of the pandemic.

Aviation is also determined to keep its sustainability commitments, and in order to assist with this, the EU must is urged to encourage investment in sustainable aviation fuels and accelerate the development of the Single European Sky.

Mr Schvartzman stated: "Portugal has an important leadership role to play. The quest for a greener planet and air transport industry must be addressed collectively and fully respect global standards and commitments". [more - original PR]

Original report: COVID-19 Testing and Continued Financial Support Crucial to Save Air Transport

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) re-iterated the urgent need to re-open borders with COVID-19 testing and for further financial support for aviation as the COVID-19 shutdown of air transport continues.



Border restrictions, especially quarantine measures, have undermined one of the cornerstones of European development, the free movement of people. As a result, passenger demand has plummeted and 2020 is expected to see passenger numbers down at least 70% compared to 2019 for travel to/from/within Europe. Only 340 million travellers in the region are expected to fly in 2020 compared to close to 1.2 billion that flew in 2019.



This collapse in air traffic has had a devastating impact globally on aviation and the millions of workers in the industry. Research from the Air Transport Action Group estimates some 4.8 million jobs directly connected with air transport are at risk. Many millions more in the travel and tourism industry are also threatened. It is imperative that governments work together to coordinate a plan to restart the industry. In the meantime, additional financial support is needed to help the industry get through the winter.



“Airlines are burning through cash at the rate of $300,000 a minute in the second half of 2020. And much of the government support that has enabled them to remain viable is running out. The prospect of catastrophic job losses is very real. Continued financial support is desperately needed until the industry can get back on its feet,” said Rafael Schvartzman, IATA’s Regional Vice President for Europe, who was speaking today at the Portugal Air Summit.



It is essential that governments in Europe and around the world adopt a harmonized and coordinated approach to safely re-open borders without quarantine by using COVID-19 testing. The aviation industry has set out a clear vision of systematic pre-departure testing to give governments the confidence to re-open borders. But the European Union’s Council Recommendation fails to set clear conditions for the use of testing to replace quarantine.



“Quarantine of any length will continue the economic destruction of COVID-19. Testing must replace, not shorten, quarantine. And testing costs should be borne by governments, in line with the WHO’s International Health Regulations. Swift and consistent action from European governments is essential if the year-end travel season is to be saved in any form,” said Schvartzman.



IATA’s survey of travelers indicates widespread support for testing in place of quarantine:

83% will not fly if they have to quarantine on arrival

But 88% say that they are willing to be tested to facilitate travel

65% agree that quarantine is not necessary if a person tests negative for COVID-19

Some 39% stated that the government should pay for testing while only 25% believed it should be the responsibility of travelers. European Leadership



With Portugal set to assume the Presidency of the European Council from January, Schvartzman also outlined aviation policies for the Portuguese government to pursue in addition to tackling the COVID-19 crisis. Chief among industry concerns is the reform of the EU 261 passenger rights regulation to ensure it is fit for purpose to cope with the unique demands of the pandemic. Aviation is also determined to keep its sustainability commitments. To assist with this, the EU must particularly encourage investment in Sustainable Aviation Fuels and accelerate the development of the Single European Sky.



“Portugal has an important leadership role to play. The quest for a greener planet and air transport industry must be addressed collectively and fully respect global standards and commitments. We look forward to partnering with the Portuguese authorities towards our common goals. Let us ensure together that aviation continues to benefit societies and economies alike and remains the business of freedom,” he said.

ElringKlinger announces fuel cell technology partnership with Airbus

ElringKlinger AG entered (14-Oct-2020) an agreement with Airbus for a long term partnership within the area of fuel cell technology. entered (14-Oct-2020) an agreement withfor a long term partnership within the area of fuel cell technology.

Following the delivery of stacks and a customised test rig in northern summer 2020, the agreement will see ElringKlinger and Airbus work together to initially develop and validate aviation-compatible fuel cell stacks in the coming years.

ElringKlinger will provide the newly established company with access to technology relevant to hydrogen-powered fuel cells, while in turn receiving compensation in the "low to mid double-digit million euro range".

A major part of the compensation is payable as of closing scheduled for the end of 2020. Additionally, ElringKlinger will supply the newly established joint company with certain components needed for development activities. Relevant financial details will be included in ElringKlinger's 2020 financial statements. [ more - original PR

Original report: ElringKlinger builds on high power density of its fuel cell technology to target aviation market

ElringKlinger builds on high power density of its fuel cell technology to target aviation market Development of hydrogen propulsion system including fuel cells for aircraft in a strategic partnership with Airbus

ElringKlinger with non-controlling interest in a newly established company, majority stake held by Airbus

ElringKlinger provides access to technology and receives compensation in the low to mid double-digit million euro range

Joint goal of significant reduction in aviation emissions In view of the finite nature of fossil fuels and the consequences of global climate change, the aviation industry is also faced with the challenge of having to make mobility as climate-neutral as possible. With this in mind, ElringKlinger AG has entered into an agreement with Airbus for a long-term partnership within the area of fuel cell technology. Following the delivery of stacks and a customized test rig this summer, the agreement will see ElringKlinger and Airbus work together to initially develop and validate aviation-compatible fuel cell stacks in the coming years. ElringKlinger will provide the newly established company with access to technology relevant to hydrogen-powered fuel cells, while in turn receiving compensation in the low to mid double-digit million euro range. A major part of the aforementioned compensation is payable as of closing scheduled for the end of 2020. Additionally, ElringKlinger will supply the newly established joint company with certain components needed for development activities. Relevant financial details will be included in ElringKlinger's 2020 financial statements. This Partnership Agreement follows the recent unveiling of Airbus' ZEROe concept aircraft. Hydrogen technology is key to Airbus' ambition to develop the world's first zero-emission commercial aircraft by 2035. Airbus is exploring a variety of configurations and hydrogen technologies including the use of hydrogen fuel cells to create electrical power. Airbus conducted an extensive analysis of the fuel cell stack market prior to the agreement. As part of the international selection process, ElringKlinger's best-in-class performance proved decisive. The high power density of its stacks and its extensive expertise with regard to industrialization processes, proved key differentiators. ElringKlinger will hold a non-controlling interest in the newly established company, while the majority stake will be held by Airbus. Both parties have agreed not to disclose further details of the Partnership Agreement. The closing of the transaction and the creation of the joint company is subject to customary regulatory clearances in various jurisdictions. Dr. Stefan Wolf, CEO of ElringKlinger AG, commented: "The fact that Airbus opted in favor of ElringKlinger as a technology partner points to the performance capabilities of our fuel cell technology. In the aviation industry, in particular, the power density of stacks is of primary importance. At the same time, other high-tech performance criteria such as service life or operational parameters such as operating temperature or operating humidity must be met in an aviation-specific manner." A power output was defined as the target for the fuel cell stacks supplied by ElringKlinger during a pre-contractual stage. As part of extensive tests, this target was exceeded by an impressive 15 %. At the heart of the high power density of the ElringKlinger stack is the use of metallic bipolar plates as well as specially designed membrane electrode assembly (MEA) sealing solutions. New power generation technologies for the aviation sector A pure battery-powered propulsion unit quickly reaches its limits for certain applications in the aviation sector, such as over longer distances or for larger aircraft, due to the limited power capacity at a given weight. Fuel cells, on the other hand, represent a powerful alternative because they generate the required energy efficiently on board. "All in all, fuel cells can reduce emissions in aviation by a considerable margin. This is just one of the reasons why there is significant market potential for our technology, which confirms our strategic path of the last two decades. We as a Group will of course continue to pursue the route charted so far," Dr. Wolf continued. Fuel cell technology at ElringKlinger ElringKlinger has been actively pursuing research and development in the area of fuel cell technology for around 20 years and serves the market as both a system and a component supplier. The compact stacks are based on proton-exchange membrane (PEM) technology and convert chemical energy into electrical energy using hydrogen and oxygen. A completely climate-neutral drive is possible with fuel cells if the required hydrogen is produced by wind, solar or hydro power. Fuel cell stacks are suitable above all for mobile applications with a long range and cyclical operation. Apart from vehicles such as buses and cars, PEMFC stacks can also be used for mobile industrial applications, e.g., in commercial vehicles and fork lift trucks. In addition, the hydrogen-based propulsion unit is also suitable for trains, ships, or aircraft. ElringKlinger stacks can be integrated within customer systems and, as an option, they can be equipped with peripheral components and system functionalities integrated into the media module. These features enable considerable simplification and cost reduction with regard to the fuel cell system.

VoltAero and Edeis announce framework to develop hybrid-electric aviation ecosytem

VoltAero announced (19-Oct-2020) a partnership with Edeis to promote sustainable air transportation for regional mobility by using more-electric aircraft with low noise and reduced emissions.

Within the framework of their joint agreement, the two companies will focus on developing an ecosystem that fosters the emergence of hybrid-electric aviation – particularly for short and medium haul air services.

VoltAero will supply the Cassio aircraft, while Edeis is to provide resources that include airport infrastructure, airspace support services and customer interface.

To establish a comprehensive hybrid-electric aviation ecosystem, their joint vision also includes encouraging the creation of associated distribution centres, training schools and MRO facilities. [more - original PR]

Original report: VoltAero and Edeis set the common goal of developing sustainable regional air transportation with Cassio hybrid-electric aircraft

VoltAero, which is evolving the Cassio family of hybrid-electric airplanes, has joined with French airport and infrastructure operator Edeis to promote sustainable air transportation for regional mobility by using more-electric aircraft with low noise and reduced emissions.

Within the framework of their joint agreement, the two companies will focus on developing an ecosystem that fosters the emergence of hybrid-electric aviation – particularly for short- and medium-haul air services. VoltAero will supply the Cassio aircraft, while Edeis is to provide resources that include airport infrastructure, airspace support services and customer interface. To establish a comprehensive hybrid-electric aviation ecosystem, their joint vision also includes encouraging the creation of associated distribution centers, training schools and MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) facilities – benefitting from Edeis’ infrastructure expertise. “Our relationship with Edeis marks another step toward VoltAero’s goal of making sustainable air transportation a vital lifeline for the thousands of regions worldwide that require short- and medium-haul air services, but which have been progressively abandoned by the airlines,” said Jean Botti, VoltAero’s CEO and Chief Technology Officer. VoltAero is developing the family of four- to 10-seat Cassio airplanes that are powered by the company’s proprietary hybrid-electric power module. Based at the Royan-Médis Airport in southwestern France, VoltAero is targeting to deliver Cassio production aircraft beginning in late 2022.

An aviation first: the Cassio 1 flight test aircraft’s hybrid-electric tour of France To underscore the promise of hybrid-electric air services for regional air links, VoltAero and Edeis have organized a cross-country demonstration tour in France using VoltAero’s Cassio 1 flight test aircraft, which is to visit 11 destinations. Planned for October 26-31 (weather permitting), this first-ever travel circuit of its type will depart from Vannes in the Brittany region, and is to involve stopovers at airports serving the cities of Tours, Le Havre, the Paris region (Toussus-le-Noble), Troyes, Dijon, Annecy, Aix, Nîmes and Toulouse, concluding with Cassio 1’s arrival at Angoulême. Guided inspections of Cassio 1 and on-site briefings are to be performed at each destination, providing a first-hand look at how Cassio hybrid-electric aircraft can bring clean, quiet and efficient air mobility to regional airports. Attendees invited for the stopovers include elected officials, business leaders, air service providers, airport operators and other key players in transportation infrastructure. For the upcoming tour with VoltAero’s Cassio 1 airplane, Edeis will provide logistics assistance during the six-day trip, with landings to be made at nine of the 19 airports managed in France by this company, which is headquartered at Ivry-sur-Seine in the Paris region. “The tour will highlight how French aviation and transportation players can bring their innovation to meet the growing challenges faced in regional mobility,” explained Olivier Galzi, the Managing Director of Edeis. “Maintaining appropriate levels of air service is more crucial than ever for small- and medium-sized companies, especially those who suffer from the decreasing operations of scheduled airlines. With Cassio, regional service can be assured, while also providing the benefits of low-noise operations at airports and reduced CO2 emissions that come with hybrid-electric aviation.” The Cassio 1 testbed aircraft is equipped with VoltAero’s proprietary hybrid-electric power module, which will be demonstrated during the aircraft’s cross-country tour of France from October 26 to October 31. The Cassio 1 aircraft to be utilized on this cross-country French tour serves as VoltAero’s flying testbed in validating technologies for its production airplane versions. At the heart of VoltAero’s innovation is the company’s proprietary hybrid-electric power module, which combines electric motors and internal combustion engines. With these multiple sources of energy, Cassio will ensure highly safe and efficient operations by utilizing one source of power (electrical or mechanical) – or both – depending on the flight scenario. In a typical trip, the module’s electrical motors would be used for nearly-silent takeoffs and landings, with the internal combustion engine serving as a range extender once Cassio is airborne. Production Cassio aircraft will have a power module with propulsive power ranging from 330 to 600 kilowatts, corresponding to the four-, six- and 10-seat versions. The Cassio 1 flight test aircraft is equipped with VoltAero’s power module in its full-up 600-kilowatt version. Trip schedule for Cassio 1’s French cross-country tour Monday, October 26: Official tour departure from Vannes Airport, followed by a stopover at Tours Airport,

Tuesday, October 27: Le Havre Airport and Toussus le Noble Airport (in the greater Paris region),

Wednesday, October 28: Troyes Airport and Dijon Airport,

Thursday, October 29: The airports of Annecy and Aix,

Friday, October 30: Nîmes and Toulouse Francazal Airports,

Saturday, October 31: Conclusion of the tour with arrival at Angoulêm

Stockholm Skavsta Airport announces plans for solar power plant

Stockholm Skavsta Airport announced (21-Oct-2020) plans, in collaboration with a business partner, to build a solar energy plant within the airport precinct.

The project will be the first large solar power plant at a Swedish airport and is due to be commissioned in summer 2021.

It will make the facility fully in line with the targets of Stockholm Skavsta Airport's majority owner VINCI Airports, which has an environmental strategy to halve the group's carbon footprint by 2030 and to become net carbon neutral by 2050. [more - original PR]

Original report: First Solar Energy plant at Stockholm Skavsta Airport

Stockholm Skavsta Flygplats AB plans in collaboration with a business partner to build a solar energy plant in the airport area. This will be the first larger solar plant in a Swedish airport, and will make the facility fully in line with the Stockholm Skavsta Airport’s majority owner VINCI Airports’ environmental strategy to halve the group’s carbon footprint by 2030 and to become net carbon neutral by 2050.

ENVIRONMENTAL STRATEGY: AIRPACT

The solar energy plant is expected to be commissioned in the summer of 2021 and will provide CO2 neutral power to the airport operations and to the area of activity planned for the area, a few years ahead.

VINCI Airports is the first airport operator to have launched an international environmental strategy - called AirPact – with focus on four goals to be reached until 2030; besides reducing the CO2 emissions by 50%, also reduce the water consumption per traffic unit by 50%, zero waste in landfills, and stop the use of pesticides on our infrastructure network.

Stockholm Skavsta Airport has just been accredited with ACA level 1 in September 2020 (Airport Carbon Accreditation, a worldwide reference for airports infrastructure regarding the reduction of their carbon emissions) and is expected to obtain the ISO 14001 certification by 2021. The airport will continue the ACA program and increase the level of accreditation to level 3+ by 2025, which means carbon neutrality.

As one of the 45 airports of VINCI Airports, Stockholm Skavsta Airport is fully committed to meet VINCI Airports Airpact expectations and this leads to this solar farm project.

- As a VINCI Airports infrastructure, all our employees are fully focused on the global environmental stakes and are working hard on our mission to become a “0 net carbon emission” airport, says Cédric Fechter, CEO of Stockholm Skavsta Airport. Fully supported by the VINCI Airports environmental policy and together with the Municipality of Nyköping, Stockholm Skavsta Airport is proud to stand for such a sustainable project for our airport and the territory we serve. We will actively continue our strive to find ways of making aviation more sustainable and to interact with society for a better environment.

RESELL OF SURPLUS GREEN ENERGY

The solar energy plant will provide CO2 neutral power to the airport operations, but there will also be an opportunity to resell the surplus green energy. Stockholm Skavsta Flygplats AB has therefore contacted the Nyköping municipality with an offer to sign an agreement for the surplus green locally produced energy.

Today Nyköpings Vattenkraft AB supplies the electricity used in the municipality’s operations. This is done partly through selfproduced hydropower, but also through the company purchasing power from electricity companies.

COMPLEMENT TO HYDROPOWER

As part of Nyköping Municipality’s work to achieve the Agenda 2030 goals, green locally produced energy could be purchased as a complement to the selfproduced hydropower. Now the Municipality propose to Nyköping Vattenkraft AB to investigate this issue and in the meantime, it is beneficial for both parties to have an agreement.

- Many municipalities in Sweden today build their own photovoltaic systems. Through a collaboration between Nyköpings Vattenkraft AB and Stockholm Skavsta Airport, the municipality of Nyköping could gain access to green locally produced electricity without own investment, says Urban Granström, Mayor of Nyköping Municipality.

The conditions for purchasing this from Stockholm Skavsta Flygplats AB must therefore be investigated in accordance with a decision by the municipal board on 26 October 2020.