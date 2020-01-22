Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 22-Jan-2020

This CAPA report contains a brief summary of aviation environment reports issued in recent days.

Gevo sees 'tremendous potential' for fuel production in Washington: CEO

Original report: Gevo welcomes Alaska Airlines endorsement of a Washington State Low Carbon Fuel Standard

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO), a leading sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) producer, welcomed the news of Alaska Airlines’ and Washington state Governor Inslee’s support of Washington’s low carbon fuel legislation.

“The Pacific Northwest, and the Seattle area in particular, is a leader to make our world more sustainable. The value to decarbonize and reduce greenhouse gas emissions is real,” stated Patrick Gruber, Chief Executive Officer of Gevo “The legislation that Governor Inslee proposes, which is supported by Alaska Airlines, would be expected to make the Pacific Northwest more attractive for, and a production location of, the new generation of fuels. We see that there are potential attractive production sites in the region given the abundance of renewable resources available. In 2016 Gevo was the first to make and supply wood based jet fuel that was used by Alaska Airlines. In 2019 we were awarded the opportunity to supply the City of Seattle with advanced low carbon fuels for their fleet automobiles. We see tremendous potential in the state of Washington. Every drop of sustainable low-carbon fuel we get into the market is a win and helps to change the conversation about what is possible for the future.”



In November 2019, the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) and the Low Carbon Fuel Coalition (LCFC) launched a joint initiative to drive adoption of renewable fuel policies in US states. The organizations will work to advance policies that will support green energy breakthroughs to decarbonize transportation, which leads all other sectors in greenhouse gas emissions.



California has also been leading the way in decarbonizing its transport sector. Since implementing its comparable low carbon fuel standard in 2011, the state has prevented over 50 million tons of carbon from being emitted. The California LCFS program has made a tremendous impression on other communities attempting to reduce their carbon footprint. There are several states, such as New York, that have already adopted, or are considering adoption of, LCFS-like programs.

Pisco Airport receives Level 2 reduction accreditation

Original report: Aeropuerto de Pisco obtiene acreditación de Nivel II de Huella de Carbono

Certificación emitida por el ACA (Airport Carbon Accreditation)

Nos es grato comunicarles que Aeropuertos del Perú obtuvo la acreditación de Nivel II de Huella de Carbono al Aeropuerto Internacional de Pisco, emitido por el ACA (Airport Carbon Accreditation), que reconoce los esfuerzos del Aeropuerto de Pisco por gestionar y reducir las emisiones de dióxido de carbono asociadas a la actividad aeroportuaria. El Nivel I que conseguimos en el 2018 fue el de “Mapeo”, en donde el ACA requería de la medición de la huella de carbono. El Nivel II es de “Reducción” en donde el ACA nos solicitó la gestión de carbono que llevamos a cabo en el Aeropuerto de Pisco y el avance hacia una reducción de la emisión de gases de efecto invernadero en nuestras operaciones. Esta certificación refuerza el compromiso de Aeropuertos del Perú con el cuidado y preservación del medio ambiente en el país. ¡Integrando Modernidad y Cultura... Todos Juntos Hacemos Perú!

Los Angeles World Airports launches Fly Quieter programme

Original report: LAX Introduces New 'Fly Quieter' Program for Aircraft Operators

In an effort to promote quieter skies around Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), officials announced the launch of a new initiative aimed at incentivizing proactive efforts by large commercial airlines to fly as quietly as possible at LAX.

The Fly Quieter program will evaluate airlines annually based on scoring from a variety of criteria, including compliance with LAX noise abatement procedures, the use of quieter aircraft and new technology, as well as engagement with local community groups and other stakeholders. The program is part of Los Angeles World Airports’ (LAWA) ongoing commitment to address community concerns about aircraft noise that may affect neighborhoods surrounding the airport. "Effectively addressing aircraft noise requires a collaborative partnership among the airport, the airlines and the community," said Samantha Bricker, Chief Environmental and Sustainability Officer, LAWA. "With the Fly Quieter program, we have a new tool to promote awareness and incentivize compliance with our policies and procedures with the goal of reducing aircraft noise for our surrounding communities." The airport will begin working with large commercial airlines in early 2020 to evaluate their current fleets and operating procedures as they relate to noise. The airport will monitor noise levels of the flights themselves, consider the noise levels of the types of aircraft operating at LAX, and evaluate other voluntary procedures that could reduce aircraft noise impacts in adjacent communities. Airlines will be evaluated within groups determined by the number of flights, both departing and arriving, at LAX. LAX officials will collect data and engage with each airline over the course of the year to allow airlines to improve their scores by taking proactive noise reduction and/or stakeholder engagement efforts before finalizing the annual scores and publicly recognizing the airlines that make the most substantial efforts to address aircraft noise.

EuroAirport to cut CO2 emissions per traffic unit by 20% by 2022

Original report extracts: EuroAirport focuses on sustainable development

Passenger numbers reached a new high of 9.1 million in 2019. In the last four months of the year, there was a slowdown in year-on-year growth. Express freight, an important service segment for the regional economy, also increased. Cargo traffic, on the other hand, showed a year-on-year decline overall. EuroAirport has defined its Strategy 2030 on the basis of sustainable development.

In 2019, the debate on reducing aviation's climate impact became yet more important across Europe, and, of course, for EuroAirport too. In particular, the issue was included in EuroAirport’s Strategy 2030, which was adopted by the Board of Directors in June 2019. The strategic mission of Basel-Mulhouse Airport is to ensure air transport connections between the trinational region and the major European cities while respecting the principles of sustainable development. Demand for efficient air transport in the trinational region remains strong. The challenge for the airport is to find a balance between the economic demands of the region, the noise protection needs of the airport's neighbours and an environmentally conscious population, and the social responsibility it has as being one of the largest employers in the trinational region. Harmonizing the economic, social and ecological dimensions of sustainability is the guiding principle for all activities at EuroAirport. The airport has therefore defined the following strategic fields of action: customer focus, sustainability and the environment, safety and security, and Franco-Swiss cooperation. Express freight, an important area of activity at EuroAirport, grew again in 2019: 2 percent more express freight from and for the region was handled in Basel-Mulhouse. Cargo business, on the other hand, was down by 14 %. The proportion of air freight transported by road feeder service likewise fell (by 5.9 percent). Overall, freight business was down by 3.7 % year on year, to 106,075 tonnes. EuroAirport is thus in line with the trend for declining freight traffic that can be observed throughout Europe.

In the third strategic area of business, industry, 2019 saw the start of construction work on the fifth hanger of AMAC Aerospace. The hangar is expected to be completed in 2020. Employing over 2,000 people, the industry business sector makes a significant contribution to regional value creation at the airport site.

EuroAirport expects passenger and freight numbers to stabilise at the 2019 level over the coming year. Sustainability and the environment: the central challenge of noise abatement In terms of aircraft noise between 11 p.m. and midnight, when air traffic has the biggest impact on neighbours’ quality of life, the goals set in spring 2018 could not yet be achieved with the measures taken on its own authority. The airport’s management has therefore decided to take further steps, in collaboration with the authorities, to reduce noise significantly during the second hour of the night. This will be done within the framework of the legally prescribed procedure of the “balanced approach” in accordance with EU Regulation 598/2014. In September 2019, two independent consultancy firms began preparatory work on behalf of the aviation authorities. In doing so, they are interviewing more than 90 airport partners, including representatives of municipalities, cantons, airlines and residential associations. The final interviews will be completed by the end of January 2020. On the basis of the results, the EuroAirport Board of Directors will apply to the French aviation authorities for more enhanced noise abatement measures in spring 2020. In the long term, a “limiting noise curve” should be defined as a prerequisite for the further development of EuroAirport. This would limit the maximum permissible noise which will not be able to be exceeded, even for expansion and optimization initiatives. At the instigation of the airport, the measure originally planned for 2022 in the French environmental noise prevention plan (PPBE) is being brought forward. Work has already begun to ensure planning security with regard to future noise development as soon as possible. With regard to its own carbon footprint, EuroAirport is following an action plan with the aim of reducing its own CO2 emissions per traffic unit (one passenger or 100 kg of freight) by 20 percent with regard to 2015 levels by 2022. As part of the Airport Carbon Accreditation certification system, EuroAirport is continuously analysing its scope to further reduce CO2 and optimizing its own operations. Safety and security: ongoing enhancement The continuous improvement of safety processes is one of EuroAirport's strategic fields of action. In 2019, the airport constructed additional control points for the French and Swiss border police in order to reduce waiting times for passengers at passport control on departure and arrival levels. In addition, capacity was increased at security checkpoints in hall 1 on the French side. The first systems for automatic passport control were installed at the end of the year. Franco-Swiss cooperation: 70th anniversary of a binational success story In 2019, representatives of France and Switzerland came together to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the treaty that continues to form the basis of the first and only binational airport in the world. The close involvement of our German partners is also essential to this success story. Several central projects for the future embody EuroAirport's cross-border positioning as a gateway to the entire trinational region. The planned rail link, for example, connects the cross-border French TER and Swiss S-Bahn networks. Once it becomes operational, the new direct link between France and Switzerland will make day-to-day travel much easier and lead to a marked shift from road transport to rail in particular. In a second step, the airport will also enjoy direct connections with Germany when the “Herzstück” in Basel starts operating. The rail link to Basel-Mulhouse airport will thus significantly improve the quality of accessibility and increase the proportion of public transport. Planning work will continue in 2020. Following the necessary consultations and official approval of the project, construction work is planned between 2024 and 2028.

Lyon-Saint Exupéry Airport to expand robotic passenger vehicle parking valet spaces in summer 2020

Original report: VINCI AIRPORTS ET STANLEY ROBOTICS SIGNENT UN ACCORD POUR ÉTENDRE À 2000 PLACES LE PARKING ROBOTISÉ

Après une expérimentation réussie sur 500 places depuis plus d’un an, le système de parking robotisé extérieur développé par Stanley Robotics et VINCI Airports à l’aéroport de Lyon, connaît une nouvelle phase de déploiement. Sur la base d’un accord qui vient d’être conclu entre les deux partenaires, ce parking très innovant va être étendu à 2 000 places à l’été 2020. Cette innovation mondiale participe à l’amélioration de la qualité de service pour les passagers et aux enjeux de développement durable de l’aéroport.