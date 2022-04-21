Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 21-Apr-2022
Cathay Pacific launches major corporate sustainable aviation fuel programme
Ryanair partners with Neste for 40% SAF blend at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport
airBaltic improves environmental impact in 2021
Royal Schiphol Group publishes updated plan to eliminate emissions by 2030
New Zealand Govt announces Sustainable Aviation Arrangement signed with Singapore
This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.
Cathay Pacific launches major corporate sustainable aviation fuel programmeCathay Pacific announced (20-Apr-2022) plans to launch Asia's first major corporate sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) programme.
Working with corporate customers to use SAF for the first time at Hong Kong International Airport
Cathay Pacific is launching its pilot Corporate Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Programme, the first major programme of its kind in Asia. The programme provides corporate customers the opportunity to reduce their carbon footprint from business travel or airfreight by contributing to the use of SAF uplifted for the first time from Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) on Cathay Pacific flights.
Cathay Pacific is kick-starting the programme with eight corporates as launch customers, including AIA, Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK), DHL Global Forwarding, HSBC, Kintetsu World Express (KWE), PwC China, Standard Chartered, and Swire Pacific. As leaders in corporate climate action, the launch customers are committed to reducing the climate impact from their business travel and/or airfreight activities by helping to facilitate the wider adoption of renewable energy by the air transport industry through the use of SAF.
Chief Executive Officer Augustus Tang said: “We continue to pioneer our industry’s move towards more substantial use of SAF, especially in Asia. Last year, we were among the first carriers in the world to announce a target of 10% SAF for our total fuel use by 2030. We have made significant progress since then and are pleased that uplifting SAF from HKIA is now a reality with the strong support of the local authorities and fuel suppliers.
“In addition to our launch corporate customers, we have received a very enthusiastic response from other corporates and we welcome other interested companies to sign-up to reduce their indirect emissions from flight-related activities. Climate change is a global challenge and we need to work together to tackle it.
“We see the launch of this Corporate SAF Programme as an important step for us to engage other like-minded organisations, and a first step in sending an important demand signal to the SAF supply chain that there is firm interest in the region, not only from airlines, but also the aviation value-chain all the way to end users for both passenger and cargo transportation.”
SAF is considered the most important way to decarbonise airline operations in the next few decades, before alternatively powered aircraft can be widely deployed in commercial operations. Compared to conventional jet fuel, SAF can reduce up to 100% carbon emissions on a lifecycle basis, depending on the SAF technology used.
Ryanair partners with Neste for 40% SAF blend at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport
Ryanair announced (20-Apr-2022) a partnership with Neste to power approximately one third of its services at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport with a 40% blend of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).
The partnership is expected to reduce the LCC's greenhouse gas emissions at the airport by over 60%.
Ryanair director of sustainability Thomas Fowler stated: "We look forward to growing our partnership with Neste as we work toward achieving our goal of operating 12.5% of Ryanair flights with SAF by 2030". [more - original PR]
Original report: Ryanair Partners With Neste Holland To Power Flights With 40% SAF Blend
Ryanair today (20 Apr) announced a partnership with Neste, the world leading sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) supplier, to power approx. a third of its flights at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS) with a 40% SAF blend.
This blend will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by over 60%, supporting Ryanair’s Pathway to Net Zero by 2050 decarbonisation goals. Ryanair has already significantly advanced this commitment by partnering with Trinity College Dublin to open the Ryanair Sustainable Aviation Research Centre and investing $22bn in its ‘Gamechanger’ fleet, which offers 4% more seats but are 16% more fuel & CO2 efficient and reduce noise emissions by 40%.
Speaking at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Ryanair’s Director of Sustainability, Thomas Fowler said:
“We are delighted to announce this landmark deal with Neste which will see Ryanair uplift this new 40% SAF blend. SAF is a cornerstone of our Pathway to Net Zero by 2050 decarbonisation strategy and this new blend will power a third of Ryanair flights at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol while reducing greenhouse gas emissions by over 60%. We look forward to growing our partnership with Neste as we work toward achieving our goal of operating 12.5% of Ryanair flights with SAF by 2030.”
Jonathan Wood, Neste’s vice president Europe, Renewable Aviation said:
“We’re excited to support Ryanair work towards its decarbonisation goals by supplying our Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel™. SAF is a key element in achieving aviation’s emission reduction goals. The aviation sector is now at a tipping point as demand increases, and policy proposals are on the table in the EU and UK to promote demand and supply of SAF. Neste is leading the transformation to SAF and investing as we speak to increase global SAF production capacity to 1.5 million tons per annum 2023. It is great to see Ryanair as the first short haul carrier take our SAF at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and we look forward to our joint journey towards a more sustainable future.”
airBaltic improves environmental impact in 2021
airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss stated (19-Apr-2022) the carrier introduced several new projects in 2021 that significantly improved environmental impact and overall company performance.
Mr Gauss said: "These projects provide us with both a short term and a valuable long term contribution. Therefore, this year we will continue the ongoing projects and start working on new ones, so that we can accomplish even better results in the future". [more - original PR]
Excerpt from original report: airBaltic publishes annual sustainability report
airBaltic publishes annual sustainability report
Latvian airline airBaltic this month has published its annual sustainability report, providing information of airBaltic and its subsidiaries performance in this segment for 2021.
Martin Gauss, CEO of airBaltic: “Sustainability is an integral part of our everyday business and, in a way, is shaping our future. We want to be one of the leaders in sustainability in the aviation industry, therefore over the past year we have introduced several new projects that have significantly improved our environmental impact and overall company performance.”
“These projects provide us with both a short-term and a valuable long-term contribution. Therefore, this year we will continue the ongoing projects and start working on new ones, so that we can accomplish even better results in the future,” Martin Gauss added.
Royal Schiphol Group publishes updated plan to eliminate emissions by 2030
Royal Schiphol Group published (14-Apr-2022) an updated version of its sustainability plan, with the goal of eliminating emissions and waste across its airports by 2030, as well as contributing towards the entire aviation sector reaching carbon neutrality by 2050. Planned measures include:
- Energy;
- Design own energy positive buildings;
- Phase out natural gas usage;
- Shift to zero emissions fleet;
- Increase on-site solar power;
- Strengthen and future proof energy grid;
- Develop sustainable lease concepts;
- Sustainable Aviation;
- Make sustainable aviation fuels mainstream;
- Investigate and test non drop-in fuels;
- Improve railway station infrastructure and extend North/South Metro line;
- Offer charging facilities for cargo, construction and logistics providers;
- Circular economy;
- Use bio-based, reused and recycled construction materials;
- Phase out single use products;
- Shift to recycled asphalt and concrete;
- Introduce data driven approach to material flows.
The objectives and actions of the plan will be implemented at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, Eindhoven Airport, Rotterdam The Hague Airport and Lelystad Airport. [more - original PR]
Excerpt from Original report: Royal Schiphol Group shares refined sustainability plan with Milieudefensie
Today, Royal Schiphol Group is publishing a refined, more detailed version of its sustainability plan. Schiphol Group wishes to be a pioneer in making aviation more sustainable. The objectives are for the airports to be emission-free and waste-free by 2030 and for the entire aviation sector to be CO2-neutral by 2050. In 2030, the shared goal of the aviation sector is to reduce emissions to 2005 levels, a joint agreement between the aviation sector and the Dutch government. Royal Schiphol Group is also committed to reducing these emission levels. For example, airports are investing in the development and production of sustainable aviation fuels and encouraging their use by means of a financial contribution to airlines. The sustainability plan expands on the actions required to achieve these goals. The plan also includes the historical and anticipated development of CO2emissions in the years ahead. Schiphol Group has shared the sustainability plan with the Dutch environmental organisation Milieudefensie. Royal Schiphol Group's sustainability plan Royal Schiphol Group's sustainability plan was launched for the first time in 2018. This plan contains the objectives and actions for Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Eindhoven Airport, Rotterdam The Hague Airport and Lelystad Airport. New insights are incorporated in an annual update to the sustainability plan. In addition, Royal Schiphol Group will continue to report on the progress in the annual report and on the website.
New Zealand Govt announces Sustainable Aviation Arrangement signed with Singapore
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced (20-Apr-2022) a New Zealand-Singapore Sustainable Aviation Arrangement was signed on 20-Apr-2022, marking the start of greater collaboration as both countries move towards low carbon economies. The Arrangement is the first bilateral cooperation in sustainable aviation for both New Zealand and Singapore.
Ms Ardern stated: "We cannot afford to return to business as usual, because that is unsustainable".
The Arrangement outlines four areas for cooperation:
- Policy and regulation: Including information exchange on policy positions and regulations that supports sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) uptake and the electrification of fleets and airport infrastructure;
- Industry development: Including the coordination of the research and development testing and trailing of sustainable aviation fuels, including SAF and hydrogen, to guide the development of the sustainable aviation ecosystem;
- Future infrastructure planning and provisions: Including information sharing on approaches to decarbonise airport infrastructure and optimise aircraft and air traffic routes, and a study on the commercial viabilities of developing "green lanes" between New Zealand and Singapore to encourage the consumer uptake of SAF run services;
- Workforce transformation: Including the creation of new jobs in sustainable aviation, and information exchange on redesigning work processes and supporting professional growth in the aviation sector.
Air New Zealand, Auckland Airport, Christchurch Airport and the Board of Airline Representatives New Zealand all committed, following the signing, to support the arrangement.
The Sustainable Aviation Arrangement also builds on the Hydrogen Arrangement, signed in 2021, which lays the foundation for information exchange on the use and deployment of low-carbon hydrogen across energy and transport sectors. [more - original PR]
Original report: Sustainable Aviation Arrangement signed with Singapore
Sustainable Aviation Arrangement signed with SingaporeRt Hon Jacinda Ardern Headshot (2020)RT HON JACINDA ARDERN
A New Zealand-Singapore Sustainable Aviation Arrangement signed today marks the start of greater collaboration as both countries move towards low carbon economies, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.
The Arrangement is the first bilateral cooperation in sustainable aviation for both New Zealand and Singapore, and its signing was witnessed by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Singapore’s Minister of Transport S Iswaran.
The Prime Minister is in Singapore with a business delegation on her first overseas travel undertaken since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, to show that New Zealand is once again open for business. She will also visit Japan.
“This Arrangement is part of the newly added ‘green pillar’ of the Singapore-New Zealand Enhanced Partnership that was signed in 2019. It clearly indicates our commitment towards jointly tackling climate change,” Jacinda Ardern said.
“We cannot afford to return to business as usual, because that is unsustainable. We need to work with trusted partners like Singapore to ensure that environmental sustainability is a core part of our economic strategy,” Jacinda Ardern said.
The Arrangement outlines four broad areas for cooperation:
- Policy and regulation: Including information exchange on policy positions and regulations that supports sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) uptake and the electrification of fleets and airport infrastructure.
- Industry development: Including the coordination of the R&D, testing and trailing of sustainable aviation fuels (including SAF and Hydrogen), to guide the development of the sustainable aviation ecosystem.
- Future infrastructure planning and provisions: Including information sharing on approaches to decarbonise airport infrastructure and optimise aircrafts and air traffic routes, and a study on the commercial viabilities of developing “green lanes” between New Zealand and Singapore to encourage the consumer uptake of SAF-run flights.
- Workforce transformation: Including the creation of new jobs in sustainable aviation, and information exchange on redesigning work processes and supporting professional growth in the aviation sector.
Air New Zealand, Auckland Airport, Christchurch Airport and the Board of Airline Representatives New Zealand all committed, following the signing, to support the Arrangement.
“The commitments made today are a concrete demonstration of the government and private sector joining together to build a more sustainable future”, said Jacinda Ardern.
The Sustainable Aviation Arrangement also builds on the Hydrogen Arrangement, signed in 2021, which lays the foundation for information exchange on the use and deployment of low-carbon hydrogen across energy and transport sectors. This includes exchanges on low-carbon shipping policy, and on encouraging the rapid uptake of zero and low emissions vehicles.