Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 17-Feb-2022

This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.

Lee Wen Fen, Senior Vice President Corporate Planning, Singapore Airlines , said: “The Global SAF Declaration reaffirms SIA ’s commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. SIA remains firmly committed to our sustainability goals. and has been actively advancing the use of SAF in Singapore together with our partners. Beyond SAF, we also use multiple levers to achieve our goals, including achieving higher operational efficiency and investing in new-generation aircraft. We will continue to collaborate with like-minded partners globally to work towards decarbonisation and environmental sustainability in our operations.”

Eric Dalbiès, Chief Technology Officer, Safran , said: “ Safran supports the Global SAF declaration which underlines the industrial engagement to reach net zero emission in 2050. The Group is fully committed to deliver disruptive innovation for decarbonisation, with ultra-efficient engines and 100 % sustainable aviation fuels capability, in order to enable the ambitious energy transition required in the aviation sector.”

Grazia Vittadini, Chief Technology and Strategy Officer, Rolls-Royce plc, said: “Signing the Declaration is an important milestone for the aerospace industry. We welcome the opportunity to push for more SAF use by coming together across the value chain. It is important that we combine our efforts and focus into building the momentum required to drive this forwards. We are all big advocates for the development of alternative propulsion solutions including hydrogen, hybrid-electric and electric and we also recognise that SAFs are a key building block to set us on our path towards achieving our long-term decarbonisation goals.”

Sabine Klauke, Chief Technical Officer, Airbus , said: “ Airbus is committed to reaching the industry’s joint goals of carbon neutral aviation by 2050. Several levers are identified to achieve these objectives and the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuels is one of the major pillars on the path to decarbonisation, allowing for up to 80% gain in terms of CO2 reduction across the SAF lifecycle. All Airbus aircraft are currently certified to fly with 50 % SAF and this will be increased to 100% by 2030. The challenge is to further increase and encourage the uptake of SAF globally as well as incentives and long-term policies that encourage SAF use. The Declaration will support exactly that and Airbus is inviting further players in the industry to join the initiative."

The Declaration is open to all airlines, as well as aviation and aerospace organisations, as a complement to their sustainability commitments. Singapore Airlines is the first airline to sign the Declaration.

The Global SAF Declaration calls on industry partners from the aerospace, aviation, and fuel value chains to jointly work towards the uptake of SAF as an important part of decarbonisation with the ambition to ensure a steady ramp up over the next ten years.

The aviation industry plays a part in achieving the Paris Agreement targets, with SAF being one of the key decarbonisation levers in the aviation sector.

Airbus , Rolls-Royce , Safran and Singapore Airlines have signed the Global SAF Declaration at the Singapore Airshow, committing to promote the acceleration of the development, production, and consumption of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

Original report: Neste and ITOCHU expand partnership to grow the availability of sustainable aviation fuel in Japan

Neste and ITOCHU Corporation have expanded their partnership to grow the availability of sustainable aviation fuel (‘SAF’) in Japan. In the expanded partnership, ITOCHU acts as the branded distributor of Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel™ in Japan making Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel available first at the two largest Japanese international airports; Tokyo Haneda and Narita.

Already in 2020, Neste, ITOCHU and All Nippon Airways started cooperating, establishing a SAF supply chain in Japan enabling Neste’s first SAF delivery into Asia to take place in Japan. Through their expanded partnership, Neste and ITOCHU are able to support other domestic and international airlines as well as other fuel suppliers at Haneda and Narita International Airports, going forward.

“The relationship between Neste and ITOCHU started in early 2010s when we collaborated on renewable diesel business in California, and we are very pleased to deepen the relationship further. Now, the aviation industry is one of the frontrunners committed to reducing carbon footprint, and we are excited to contribute to their efforts by increasing availability of SAF in Japan in partnership with Neste,“ says Tsuyoshi Matsumoto, ITOCHU’s general manager of Petroleum Trading Department.

“This partnership is a major step forward in making our sustainable aviation fuel available in the Japanese market. It underlines our commitment to working together with the aviation industry to achieve its emission reduction targets. We will have a global SAF production capacity of 1.5 million tons per annum by the end of 2023. That includes up to 1 million tons of SAF production capacity in our Singapore refinery, with the capacity expansion project scheduled for start-up by the end of the first quarter of 2023. We are ready to support the Japanese and broader Asia-Pacific aviation markets in driving emission reductions,” says Sami Jauhiainen, Neste’s Vice President APAC, Renewable Aviation.

Recently, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan submitted a roadmap to the Study Group on CO2 reduction from aircraft, recommending a target of replacing 10 percent of jet fuels consumed by Japanese airlines by 2030 with SAF. Neste and ITOCHU are committed to supporting the aviation industry’s and Japan’s climate emission reduction targets and contribute to reaching them with the partnership.

Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel is an immediate solution for reducing the direct greenhouse gas emissions of flying. It can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80%*, in its neat form and over the life cycle, compared to fossil jet fuel. Neste-produced SAF is made from sustainably sourced, 100% renewable waste and residue raw materials. As a drop-in fuel it can be used with existing aircraft engines and airport fuel infrastructure, requiring no extra investment to them.

*) Calculated with established life cycle assessment (LCA) methodologies, such as CORSIA methodology

