Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 17-Feb-2022
Airbus, Rolls-Royce, Safran and Singapore Airlines sign Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel declaration
Neste and ITOCHU expand partnership to grow the availability of SAF in Japan
Singapore Airlines selects ExxonMobile to supply SAF over one year pilot
Virgin Group partners with Agilyx to research and develop waste-to-fuel facilities
Airbus and SEA SpA sign hydrogen distribution research agreement
This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.
Airbus, Rolls-Royce, Safran and Singapore Airlines sign Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel declaration
Original report: Airbus, Rolls-Royce, Safran and Singapore Airlines sign Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel declaration at Singapore Airshow
Airbus, Rolls-Royce, Safran and Singapore Airlines have signed the Global SAF Declaration at the Singapore Airshow, committing to promote the acceleration of the development, production, and consumption of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).
The aviation industry plays a part in achieving the Paris Agreement targets, with SAF being one of the key decarbonisation levers in the aviation sector.
The Global SAF Declaration calls on industry partners from the aerospace, aviation, and fuel value chains to jointly work towards the uptake of SAF as an important part of decarbonisation with the ambition to ensure a steady ramp up over the next ten years.
The Declaration is open to all airlines, as well as aviation and aerospace organisations, as a complement to their sustainability commitments. Singapore Airlines is the first airline to sign the Declaration.
Sabine Klauke, Chief Technical Officer, Airbus, said: “Airbus is committed to reaching the industry’s joint goals of carbon neutral aviation by 2050. Several levers are identified to achieve these objectives and the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuels is one of the major pillars on the path to decarbonisation, allowing for up to 80% gain in terms of CO2 reduction across the SAF lifecycle. All Airbus aircraft are currently certified to fly with 50 % SAF and this will be increased to 100% by 2030. The challenge is to further increase and encourage the uptake of SAF globally as well as incentives and long-term policies that encourage SAF use. The Declaration will support exactly that and Airbus is inviting further players in the industry to join the initiative."
Grazia Vittadini, Chief Technology and Strategy Officer, Rolls-Royce plc, said: “Signing the Declaration is an important milestone for the aerospace industry. We welcome the opportunity to push for more SAF use by coming together across the value chain. It is important that we combine our efforts and focus into building the momentum required to drive this forwards. We are all big advocates for the development of alternative propulsion solutions including hydrogen, hybrid-electric and electric and we also recognise that SAFs are a key building block to set us on our path towards achieving our long-term decarbonisation goals.”
Eric Dalbiès, Chief Technology Officer, Safran, said: “Safran supports the Global SAF declaration which underlines the industrial engagement to reach net zero emission in 2050. The Group is fully committed to deliver disruptive innovation for decarbonisation, with ultra-efficient engines and 100 % sustainable aviation fuels capability, in order to enable the ambitious energy transition required in the aviation sector.”
Lee Wen Fen, Senior Vice President Corporate Planning, Singapore Airlines, said: “The Global SAF Declaration reaffirms SIA’s commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. SIA remains firmly committed to our sustainability goals. and has been actively advancing the use of SAF in Singapore together with our partners. Beyond SAF, we also use multiple levers to achieve our goals, including achieving higher operational efficiency and investing in new-generation aircraft. We will continue to collaborate with like-minded partners globally to work towards decarbonisation and environmental sustainability in our operations.”
Creation of the Global SAF Declaration was supported by Roland Berger, a leading global consultancy in aerospace sustainability.
Neste and ITOCHU expand partnership to grow the availability of SAF in Japan
Original report: Neste and ITOCHU expand partnership to grow the availability of sustainable aviation fuel in Japan
Neste and ITOCHU Corporation have expanded their partnership to grow the availability of sustainable aviation fuel (‘SAF’) in Japan. In the expanded partnership, ITOCHU acts as the branded distributor of Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel™ in Japan making Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel available first at the two largest Japanese international airports; Tokyo Haneda and Narita.
Already in 2020, Neste, ITOCHU and All Nippon Airways started cooperating, establishing a SAF supply chain in Japan enabling Neste’s first SAF delivery into Asia to take place in Japan. Through their expanded partnership, Neste and ITOCHU are able to support other domestic and international airlines as well as other fuel suppliers at Haneda and Narita International Airports, going forward.
“The relationship between Neste and ITOCHU started in early 2010s when we collaborated on renewable diesel business in California, and we are very pleased to deepen the relationship further. Now, the aviation industry is one of the frontrunners committed to reducing carbon footprint, and we are excited to contribute to their efforts by increasing availability of SAF in Japan in partnership with Neste,“ says Tsuyoshi Matsumoto, ITOCHU’s general manager of Petroleum Trading Department.
“This partnership is a major step forward in making our sustainable aviation fuel available in the Japanese market. It underlines our commitment to working together with the aviation industry to achieve its emission reduction targets. We will have a global SAF production capacity of 1.5 million tons per annum by the end of 2023. That includes up to 1 million tons of SAF production capacity in our Singapore refinery, with the capacity expansion project scheduled for start-up by the end of the first quarter of 2023. We are ready to support the Japanese and broader Asia-Pacific aviation markets in driving emission reductions,” says Sami Jauhiainen, Neste’s Vice President APAC, Renewable Aviation.
Recently, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan submitted a roadmap to the Study Group on CO2 reduction from aircraft, recommending a target of replacing 10 percent of jet fuels consumed by Japanese airlines by 2030 with SAF. Neste and ITOCHU are committed to supporting the aviation industry’s and Japan’s climate emission reduction targets and contribute to reaching them with the partnership.
Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel is an immediate solution for reducing the direct greenhouse gas emissions of flying. It can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80%*, in its neat form and over the life cycle, compared to fossil jet fuel. Neste-produced SAF is made from sustainably sourced, 100% renewable waste and residue raw materials. As a drop-in fuel it can be used with existing aircraft engines and airport fuel infrastructure, requiring no extra investment to them.
*) Calculated with established life cycle assessment (LCA) methodologies, such as CORSIA methodology
Singapore Airlines selects ExxonMobile to supply SAF over one year pilot
Original report: CAAS, Singapore Airlines, and Temasek Pick ExxonMobil To Supply Sustainable Aviation Fuel For Singapore Pilot
The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), Singapore Airlines (SIA), and Singapore-headquartered global investment company Temasek have selected ExxonMobil as the vendor to supply and deliver sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) as part of a pilot on the use of SAF in Singapore.
Under this pilot, SIA, with support from CAAS and Temasek, will purchase blended SAF from ExxonMobil. This product will comprise 1.25 million litres of neat SAF (sustainable fuels that are unmixed or undiluted), which will be supplied by Neste and produced from used cooking oil and waste animal fats, and blended with refined jet fuel at ExxonMobil’s facilities in Singapore.
This blended fuel will be delivered to Changi Airport via the airport’s existing fuel hydrant system by end-July 2022. From the third quarter of 2022, all Singapore Airlines and Scoot flights will use this blended fuel. The use of the SAF over the one-year pilot is expected to reduce about 2,500 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.
The appointment of ExxonMobil follows a Request for Proposal on 10 November 2021 to invite select producers and fuel suppliers to develop and execute plans to deliver blended SAF to Singapore Changi Airport. It is a follow-up to an earlier study conducted by the Singapore Government and industry players on the operational and commercial viability of using SAF at Changi Airport.
Mr Han Kok Juan, Director-General of CAAS, said: “Sustainability will be a key CAAS priority in the coming years as we revive air travel and rebuild the Singapore air hub. The CAAS-SIA-Temasek SAF pilot is an important building block in our effort to develop a sustainable air hub. It will operationally validate SAF integration options in Singapore and provide insights on end-to-end cost components, potential pricing structures for cost recovery and support future policy considerations for SAF deployment.”
Ms Lee Wen Fen, Senior Vice President, Corporate Planning, Singapore Airlines, said: “Sustainable aviation fuels are a key decarbonisation lever, and a critical pathway for the success of the SIA Group’s commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. This pilot reinforces our commitment towards decarbonisation and sustainability across our operations. By collaborating with our partners, we can accelerate and scale up the adoption of sustainable aviation fuels in Singapore.”
Mr Frederick Teo, Temasek’s Managing Director, Sustainable Solutions, said: “The SAF pilot marks an important step in our commitment to operationalise solutions to decarbonise hard-to-abate sectors like aviation. We look forward to learning useful operational lessons from the pilot, and working closely with our partners to advance the frontiers of sustainable aviation through impactful industry-wide decarbonisation strategies.”
Ms Geraldine Chin, Chairman and Managing Director, ExxonMobil Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, said: “ExxonMobil is proud to join longstanding customer Singapore Airlines in the first SAF pilot in Singapore. Our well-established infrastructure and logistics capabilities allow us to supply jet fuel blended with Neste’s sustainable aviation fuel at Changi Airport. We are leveraging our resources, technology and capabilities to deliver more renewable fuels to help customers reduce their emissions.”
Mr Thorsten Lange, Executive Vice President Renewable Aviation of Neste, said: “We are delighted to work with ExxonMobil on this pilot to supply Singapore Airlines with locally blended Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel. It fits perfectly with our longstanding commitment to Singapore’s sustainability ambitions. SAF is a key and available solution to helping aviation achieve its emission reduction targets. With our Singapore refinery expansion coming on stream in early 2023, we are able to produce up to 1 million tonnes of SAF per annum to serve aviation markets in the Asia-Pacific region and globally.”
Mr Tan Lye Teck, Executive Vice President, Airport Management, Changi Airport Group, said: "Changi Airport Group is committed to advancing Changi as a sustainable air hub by supporting green initiatives. We will work with airlines, industry players and government agencies to accelerate the adoption of SAF at Changi Airport, to power more sustainable air travel."
Virgin Group partners with Agilyx to research and develop waste-to-fuel facilities
Original report: Virgin Group and Agilyx Form Strategic Partnership to Produce Lower Carbon
Virgin Group and chemical conversion technology company Agilyx have announced they are forming a strategic partnership to research and develop lower carbon fuel facilities to help address plastic pollution and the global transition to net zero.
Virgin Group and Agilyx aim to reuse plastic waste to produce synthetic crude oil that will then be refined into a lower carbon fuel. Plastic waste that otherwise would be un-recycled will be diverted from landfill and will help broaden options in the market for lower carbon fuels from the limited range available today. Virgin Group wants to provide lower carbon fuel solutions to the global-market and expects Virgin Atlantic and other Virgin companies to be early adopters, as part of the group’s transitional plans of achieving net zero by 2050.
Virgin Group intends to work with Agilyx – whom it has been an investor in for many years – on the development of the production facilities based on its unique conversion technology. Cyclyx, an innovative feedstock company that is majority owned by Agilyx, will source the plastic waste used for the fuel in the first facility.
The first waste-to-fuel location is planned to be in the US, with an aspiration to roll-out similar plants in other countries, including the UK.
Agilyx’s proprietary technology is able to break down plastic waste through a pyrolysis process. Pyrolysis converts mixed waste plastic into a synthetic crude oil which, once further refined, can be used as a lower carbon fuel.
Josh Bayliss, CEO of the Virgin Group, says: “Innovation and entrepreneurship are important tools to address the climate crisis. Virgin and other companies have an important role to play in meeting those challenges, which is exactly why we are forming this strategic partnership with Agilyx. The creation of lower carbon fuel is an important step in the journey towards net zero. We are very pleased to be adding this project to the range of investments we continue to make aimed at addressing these issues.”
Tim Stedman, CEO of Agilyx, says: “We are pleased to be partnering with the Virgin Group to enable a technology solution for lower carbon fuels as it transitions on its journey to net zero. This platform is unique as it will be used for lower carbon fuels and has the future opportunity for the production of circular plastics. We view plastic waste as a valuable above ground resource that is not widely tapped into. Through our technology, we aim to unlock the value of plastic waste that otherwise may have been destined for landfill or incineration.”
Shai Weiss, CEO of Virgin Atlantic, says: “In this decade, Sustainable Aviation Fuel is the key solution for decarbonization of the aviation sector but we have a long way to go. Clearing the skies for tomorrow requires radical collaboration across innovators, producers, investors and airlines. We are delighted that Virgin Group and Agilyx are leading the charge to pilot new pathways in lower carbon fuels and we look forward to working closely with them to achieve our 10% SAF target by 2030.”
Airbus and SEA SpA sign hydrogen distribution research agreement
Original report: SEA AND AIRBUS SIGN AGREEMENT
SEA, the company that manages Milano Linate and Milano Malpensa airports, and Airbus, global leader in the aeronautical and aerospace industry, today signed a "Memorandum of Understanding" for the study and implementation of projects for the distribution of hydrogen at Milan's airports.
Airbus is expected to produce the first hydrogen-powered aircraft around 2035. This implies that airports should work on their “readiness” and be prepared with facilities for the supply of hydrogen to the new aircraft.
Milan's airports have taken up the challenge and will lead the way in Europe, as they prepare to welcome the new generation of aircraft.
The two companies intend to combine their expertise to support the decarbonisation of aviation and define the practical needs and opportunities that hydrogen will bring to the aviation industry. The agreement will focus on a series of feasibility studies aimed at developing a hydrogen refuelling hub for non-aviation use in the short term, as well as developing infrastructure for hydrogen use in aviation in the long term.
Airports will need to become hydrogen distributors and thus a reference point for the surrounding region, a challenge that Milano Malpensa has already taken up, confirming its role as an important driver for the whole region.
"With this agreement SEA has taken a concrete step forward in enabling important solutions for the decarbonisation of airports and the entire industry - said Armando Brunini, CEO of SEA - We are going through an important transition and have chosen to be at the forefront of it, together with our partners. Innovation is in the DNA of aviation and, also thanks to Airbus, is moving towards a transformation that was unimaginable up to just a few years ago. We are proud to be part of it”.
With Milano Malpensa and Milano Linate airports, SEA is among the European airports, that will achieve Net Zero carbon emissions already by 2030, twenty years earlier than the 2050 deadline set by the European Green Deal. SEA, as part of the European Commission-funded project "OLGA, hOlistic & Green Airports" committed to decarbonising the aviation industry, will significantly contribute to the complex challenge of CO2 reduction while improving energy efficiency, air quality and biodiversity. An important SEA's strategic plan, aimed at rapid postpandemic recovery, has a strong focus on environmental and sustainability-related transition.
Airbus also announced its ambitious strategy to decarbonise the air transport industry, in which the ZEROe project - which is exploring zero-emission technologies for a future aircraft - plays a major role. Hydrogen is one of the most promising zero-emission technologies to reduce aviation's climate impact, and airports have a key role to play in enabling the transition to a climateneutral aviation ecosystem.