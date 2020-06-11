Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 11-Jun-2020

This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.

Austrian Airlines commits to reducing CO2 by 30% by 2030 as part of EUR600m bailout

Austrian Airlines agreed (08-Jun-2020) on the following sustainability commitments as part of its EUR600 million state aid package with Lufthansa Group and the Austrian Government:

Excerpt from original report: Austrian Airlines Receives Financial Aid from the Federal Government and Lufthansa

Austrian Airlines Receives Financial Aid from the Federal Government and Lufthansa.

Luton Airport outlines ambition to become most sustainable airport in UK

London Luton Airport outlined (09-Jun-2020) an ambition to become the most sustainable airport in the UK over the next 20 years. The airport will develop a greener development model as part of its proposed expansion to cater to 32 million passengers p/a.

The development consent order application for the expansion is expected to be submitted to government during 2021 rather than 2020 as originally scheduled.

Chairman Andy Malcolm stated: "People want us to go even further to mitigate environmental issues, including noise, air quality and particularly climate change which has become significantly more important to people since our first consultation". [more - original PR]

Original report: Luton sets ambition for UK's greenest airport

Luton Council’s airport company London Luton Airport Ltd (LLAL) has today set out its ambition to make London Luton the UK’s most sustainable airport over the next 20 years.

The approach recognises the twin challenges of delivering a greener development model for an expanded airport in Luton , and supporting essential economic recovery from the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic for the region and the UK LLAL says that its Development Consent Order application to support expansion of the airport from 18 to 32 million passengers per year (mppa) is now expected to be submitted to the government during 2021, rather than in summer 2020 as originally outlined. Cllr Andy Malcolm, who is chair of LLAL and also Luton Council’s portfolio holder for finance, said: “We are an airport owner entirely focused on supporting and improving people’s lives, and driving economic and employment growth, both in Luton and neighbouring communities. “Since the second public consultation on our expansion proposals late last year, we have been listening carefully to feedback and a clear message that people want us to go even further to mitigate environmental issues, including noise, air quality and particularly climate change which has become significantly more important to people since our first consultation. “We are also acutely aware that Covid-19 has sadly impacted on every area of people’s lives and wellbeing, and the effects on aviation have been stark.” Councillor Malcolm continued: "We are confirming today that we want to set out a plan for how London Luton can build on its position as arguably the most socially conscious airport in the UK by also becoming its most sustainable. “This is the right thing to do to support Luton , the region and the environment. We are instructing our teams now to invest all the time they need to work up the proposals in detail.” Graham Olver, LLAL’s chief strategy officer, said LLAL will be taking a systemic approach to the challenge that looks afresh at every aspect of sustainability and the impacts of running an airport. He said: “We are serious about this. Our leading social credentials are demonstrated by the annual dividend that supports frontline council services in Luton , and by our investment of more than £130m into key voluntary and charity services since 2004. “Whether it’s funding care services for vulnerable children, ensuring our local foodbank can support those most in need or helping community groups respond to coronavirus with our emergency funding, this is what our entire focus is all about. ”Our task will involve both reimagining our proposals for expansion, and also working closely with the support of our operator and other partners to look at how the airport and existing infrastructure in Luton operates today.” LLAL has already been working ahead of the recent Heathrow court ruling to consider how expansion of London Luton Airport will meet the terms of both the Paris Agreement and the recommendations of the Committee on Climate Change. Mr Olver said: “Our work will be crucial to support Luton Council’s target to deliver a zero-carbon town by 2040, significantly ahead of the government’s target for the UK as a whole. “We know a key ingredient will be to work with many partners including the council, highways authorities and public transport providers on an integrated and sustainable public transport system serving the area around the airport. “There are many other parts to the puzzle too, and we know there is much more work to be done to support our goal. At the moment it is therefore right that we invest all the time we need on this.” LLAL is currently working to support its operator and airlines with ongoing safe travel and passage through London Luton . At the same time, its shareholder Luton Council is preparing an emergency budget to deal with the loss of airport-related and other incomes, and costs experienced during the response to coronavirus. Cllr Malcolm said: “Since 2013 Luton ’s ongoing investment in the airport has delivered a £21m increase in yearly revenue to Luton Council, moving from historically about £6-7m a year to £27m last year. This enabled the council to protect our town from the high tide of austerity, sadly coronavirus means our communities will now feel the full weight of central government cuts. “Prudent investment in our stewardship of the asset, even after costs incurred, has been key to achieving this increased income and maintaining it will continue to be essential to deliver benefits to future generations.” Mr Olver added: “As a key driver of the economy and already supporting 27,000 jobs across the region, we see it as our duty to protect livelihoods and be at the centre of the recovery process after Covid-19 for the industry and the economy as a whole. “We will continue to keep our communities, neighbours and stakeholders informed as details of our proposals are worked up.”

Brasilia Airport to complete solar power plant construction in Jul-2020

Inframerica confirmed (05-Jun-2020) Brasilia International Airport is in the final phase of construction of a solar power plant. Construction commenced in Jan-2020 and is scheduled to complete in Jul-2020.

The 18,300sqm facility has 3360 panels and operations will be managed by Shizen Energy, doing business in Brazil as FazSol Energias Renovaveis in partnership with Espaco Y. Energy production will supply 7% of the airport's energy demand. [more - original PR - Portuguese]

Original report: Aeroporto de Brasília constrói unidade de usina solar para produção de energia elétrica para consumo

Aeroporto de Brasília constrói unidade de usina solar para produção de energia elétrica para consumo do terminal

A Inframerica, concessionária do Aeroporto de Brasília, está na fase final da construção de uma unidade de usina fotovoltaica para produção de energia de fonte solar que servirá para abastecer parte do consumo do terminal aéreo. As obras tiveram início em janeiro deste ano e a usina deverá começar a operar em julho. Mesmo com a pandemia, o planejamento e a execução do projeto seguiu em frente com o objetivo de reduzir a pegada de carbono da operação aeroportuária com a inclusão desta nova fonte de energia limpa. A concessionária dedicou uma área de 18,3 mil metros quadrados para o empreendimento, próximo ao acesso ao aeroporto. A geração será operada pela startup japonesa Shizen Energy, que no Brasil opera sob a marca FazSol Energias Renováveis, em parceria com a empresa brasiliense de empreendimentos imobiliários Espaço Y. Espera-se que os 3.360 módulos fotovoltaicos produzam, por ano, 2 milhões kWp de energia, que suprirá 7% da demanda do Aeroporto, carga esta que seria suficiente para abastecer 1.462 casas populares, por exemplo. “Brasília é beneficiada pela alta incidência solar e o Aeroporto possui uma vasta área aberta e sem edificações nas proximidades, situação propícia para o projeto”, conta a gerente de Meio Ambiente da Inframerica, Daniella Lacerda. A engenheira comemora o avanço e explica que a operação da usina fotovoltaica é apenas o começo da execução de alguns projetos que buscam orientar a operação do terminal aéreo brasiliense para um modelo mais sustentável. “Eu e a minha equipe trabalhamos diariamente para pensar formas de oferecer sustentabilidade para os serviços do aeroporto. A usina fotovoltaica era um sonho que conseguimos trazer para a realidade. Este é o projeto piloto de planos muito maiores que estamos galgando para o Aeroporto de Brasília”, comemora. Aeródromo Sustentável As práticas de sustentabilidade adotadas pelo Aeroporto de Brasília foram reconhecidas na 1ª edição do Projeto Aeródromos Sustentáveis da Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC). O terminal brasiliense conquistou o selo de Aeródromo Sustentável nível avançado, sendo um dos quatro únicos dentre os 23 aeródromos avaliados na pesquisa. Além deste selo, o terminal brasiliense também foi reconhecido, pela primeira vez, com o selo ouro no Programa Brasileiro GHG Protocol (Greenhouse Gas Protocol), que realiza a publicação de inventários de emissões de gases de efeito estufa (GEE). O Conselho Internacional de Aeroportos (ACI) também reconheceu o terminal brasiliense com a certificação internacional de controle de carbono. Práticas ambientais no Aeroporto de Brasília O Aeroporto de Brasília conta com uma equipe de meio ambiente responsável por todos os projetos ambientais e de sustentabilidade do terminal aéreo. Nesses 7 anos de concessão, várias iniciativas foram implementadas, representando economia de energia e de água potável, melhoria na coleta seletiva e aumento de resíduos encaminhados para reciclagem, inventário de gases de efeito estufa, dentre outras ações.

UNWTO secretary general: Sustainability 'must be the new norm' for tourism

UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) announced (05-Jun-2020) the 'One Planet Vision for the Responsible Recovery of the Tourism Sector' as part of its One Planet Sustainable Tourism Programme.

The One Planet Vision will build on the UNWTO's Global Guidelines to Restart Tourism. The One Planet Vision is structured around six lines of action to guide responsible tourism recovery, comprising public health, social inclusion, biodiversity conservation, climate action, circular economy and governance and finance.

UNWTO secretary general Zurab Pololikashvili stated: "Sustainability must no longer be a niche part of tourism but must be the new norm for every part of our sector". [more - original PR]

Original report: “Sustainability as the New Normal” a Vision for the Future of Tourism

“Sustainability as the New Normal” a Vision for the Future of Tourism

To mark World Environment Day, the One Planet Sustainable Tourism Programme led by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) announces its new vision for global tourism– growing better, stronger, and balancing the needs of people, planet and prosperity. The One Planet Vision for the Responsible Recovery of the Tourism Sectorbuilds on the UNWTO Global Guidelines to Restart Tourism, with the aim to emerge stronger and more sustainable from the COVID-19 crisis. This combined effort comes at a time when several destinations around the world begin to ease restrictions on travel and mobility and the tourism sector is getting ready to resume its activity with the lessons learned from the pandemic. UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili said: “Sustainability must no longer be a niche part of tourism but must be the new norm for every part of our sector. This is one of the central elements of our Global Guidelines to Restart Tourism. It is in our hands to transform tourism and that emerging from COVID-19 becomes a turning point for sustainability.” Better, more sustainable, and resilient growth The One Planet Vision calls for responsible recovery for the tourism sector, which is founded on sustainability, to build back better. This will underpin tourism’s resilience to be better prepared for future crises. The Vision will support the development and implementation of recovery plans, which contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and to the Paris Agreement. At a time when governments and the private sector are embarking on the path to recovery, the time is right to keep advancing towards a more economically, social and environmentally sustainable tourism model. Private sector committed to lead by example Sabina Fluxà, Vice-Chairman and CEO Iberostar Group , a leading international Hotel and Resort company, stressed that " it is imperative to keep focused on creating a more responsible and fair way to travel”, adding that “Iberostar has responded by integrating sustainability in elevated safety protocols and further committing to our circular economy policies to ensure any new waste is managed properly.” According to Delphine King, Executive Director of The Long Run, an international community of nature-based tourism businesses, “Our members collectively conserve over 20 million acres of fragile ecosystems, and none of this work has stopped despite the pandemic and tourism’s pause, demonstrating where priorities lie.” James Thornton, CEO, Intrepid Travel, a leading provider of adventure travel experiences, call for committed actions and underscores that, “We believe climate action is a collective commitment to the sustainability of the entire travel industry, and the world we so love to explore”. The One Planet Vision for the Responsible Recovery of the Tourism Sector is structured around six lines of action to guide responsible tourism recovery for people, planet and prosperity, namely public health, social inclusion, biodiversity conservation, climate action, circular economy and governance and finance.

EDF: ICAO Council lacks the legal authority to change CORSIA rules

Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), via its official blog, stated (09-Jun-2020) that the ICAO Council lacks the legal authority to change the baseline emission period for the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), but can make a recommendation to the ICAO Assembly that the baseline be changed.

In Mar-2020, IATA requested the ICAO Council change the baseline period for the scheme from the average of 2019 and 2020, to 2019 along, citing the drop in traffic in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the potential to impose an "inappropriate economic burden on international aviation."

According to the EDF, this would provide airlines with a "free pass to escape offsetting requirements for three to five years or more". [more - original PR]

Original report: CORSIA: No, the ICAO Council can’t legally change CORSIA’s rules