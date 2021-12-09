Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 09-Dec-2021

This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.

Universal Hydrogen Co and Connect Airlines enter LoI for creation of first zero emission US airline

Universal Hydrogen Co and Connect Airlines entered (08-Dec-2021) an LoI for new green energy propulsion, which will enable the carrier to become the first zero emission US based airline.

Connect Airlines is in the final stages of its Department of Transportation certification process as a regularly scheduled airline, and will begin service in the spring of 2022.

Universal Hydrogen and Connect Airlines will work to introduce zero emission regional aircraft in North America in 2025.

The carrier committed to purchase 24 of Universal Hydrogen's green hydrogen conversion kits, consisting of a firm order of 12 Dash 8-300 kits and purchase rights for 12 additional kits of other aircraft types.

Conversion kits consist of a hydrogen fuel cell powertrain compatible with Universal Hydrogen's modular capsule technology, with the company targeting installation of the conversion kits by 2025, and will subsequently supply green hydrogen to the Connect Airlines under a long term agreement.

Connect Airlines will launch service with 'GreenJet' Dash 8 equipment, reducing fuel consumption and carbon footprint by approximately 35% compared to the regional jets it is replacing.

Following adoption of Universal Hydrogen's technology, Connect Airlines will transition to true zero emission operations. [more - original PR]

Original report: Universal Hydrogen and Connect Airlines Join Forces to Create America’s First Zero-Emission Airline

Connect Airlines’ strategic investment in Universal Hydrogen provides a path to regularly scheduled zero-emission air travel

Universal Hydrogen Co., the company leading the fight to decarbonize aviation through the adoption of hydrogen as a universal fuel, and smarter startup airline Connect Airlines, today announced they have signed a letter of intent (LOI) for new green-energy propulsion that will enable Connect to soon become the first zero-emission US-based airline.

“Connect Airlines flies smarter, that’s why we’re excited to partner with Universal Hydrogen to pursue our goal of being the first zero-emission airline in the United States”

Universal Hydrogen is making hydrogen-powered commercial flight a near-term reality. Connect Airlines, a division of Waltzing Matilda Aviation, is in the final stages of its Department of Transportation certification process as a regularly scheduled airline and will begin service in the spring of 2022. Together, Universal Hydrogen and Connect Airlines will work to introduce true-zero emission regional aircraft into service in North America starting in 2025.

Connect Airlines has committed to purchase 24 of Universal Hydrogen’s green hydrogen conversion kits, consisting of a firm order for 12 Dash 8-300 kits and purchase rights for 12 additional kits of other aircraft types. The conversion kits consist of a hydrogen fuel cell powertrain compatible with Universal Hydrogen’s modular capsule technology. For these aircraft, Universal Hydrogen targets installation of its conversion kits by 2025 and will subsequently supply green hydrogen fuel to the Connect Airlines fleet under a long-term agreement.

Connect Airlines will soon launch service using its “GreenJet” Dash 8 turboprop aircraft which will reduce fuel consumption and carbon footprint by approximately 35 percent versus the regional jets it replaces. The Connect Airlines fleet will transition to a true zero emission operation after adopting Universal Hydrogen’s technology.

“Connect Airlines flies smarter, that’s why we’re excited to partner with Universal Hydrogen to pursue our goal of being the first zero-emission airline in the United States,” said John Thomas, CEO, Connect Airlines. “In addition to this LOI, we were pleased to participate in Universal Hydrogen’s recent $62 million financing round.”

“The US is a laggard in its decarbonization efforts, and the US aviation industry is no exception,” said Paul Eremenko, co-founder and CEO of Universal Hydrogen. “That is why the bold step that Connect Airlines is making in being the first airline to commit to true zero-emissions operation in the relatively near term is so monumentally important.”

Eve and Sydney Seaplanes announce partnership and order for 50 eVTOLs

Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions (Eve) and Sydney Seaplanes announced (06-Dec-2021) an order for 50 of Eve's electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL), as well as a partnership that will lay the foundation for new electric air taxi operations in Greater Sydney.

Deliveries are expected to commence from 2026.

The new partnership accelerates the progress towards 100% of greater Sydney's local tourism and commuter flights coming from zero emission electric aviation. [more - original PR]

Original report: Eve and Sydney Seaplanes announce partnership to bring UAM services to Sydney with an initial order

Eve and Sydney Seaplanes announce partnership to bring UAM services to Sydney with an initial order of 50 eVTOLs

Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions (Eve), an Embraer company, and Sydney Seaplanes, a leader in the transition to sustainable aviation, today announced a partnership that will lay the foundation for new electric air taxi operations in Greater Sydney. With the partnership, Sydney Seaplanes has placed an order for 50 of Eve's electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL), with progressive deliveries expected to commence from 2026.

The new partnership accelerates the progress towards 100% of greater Sydney's local tourism and commuter flights coming from zero emission electric aviation.

"This is an exciting development for Sydney Seaplanes. Sydney needs a post-COVID lift and what better way to do that than by developing high-tech and zero carbon jobs that support transport, tourism and the vibrancy of this wonderful city. Eve's eVTOL technology will integrate seamlessly with our electric amphibious fleet to deliver a range of tourism and commuter journeys. Subject to community consultation, we expect some flights will operate from our iconic Rose Bay aviation terminal in Sydney Harbour. This service will have widespread appeal which will allow us to open new routes beyond the Harbour and throughout the greater Sydney region," said Aaron Shaw, CEO of Sydney Seaplanes.

"We are pleased to support Sydney Seaplanes as they seek to bring new mobility solutions to Sydney. The Greater Sydney market offers significant potential for scaled Urban Air Mobility operations, to make the most of the iconic beauty of Sydney Harbour and to improve the efficiency of movement to complement existing transport modes. Eve will support this new partnership with comprehensive solutions for aircraft operations including air traffic management solutions, maintenance, training, and other services," said Andre Stein, President & CEO of Eve Urban Air Mobility.

Benefitting from a startup mindset and backed by Embraer's more than 50-year history of aircraft manufacturing and certification expertise, Eve unveils a unique value proposition by positioning itself as an ecosystem partner by offering a suite of products and services with the highest levels of safety standards. Eve's human-centered, eVTOL design combines disruptive innovation and a simple and intuitive design. In addition to the aircraft program, Eve is harnessing the expertise of both Embraer and Atech, a subsidiary of the Embraer Group, in providing globally recognized air traffic management software to create the solutions that will help safely scale the UAM industry going forward.

Virgin Australia CEO: Sustainability always an 'important part' of company brand

Virgin Australia CEO Jayne Hrdlicka, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit, stated (08-Dec-2021) sustainability has always been an "important part" of the company and brand.

The company is "somewhat constrained" in what it can do itself, however can "do a lot now" to reduce fuel burn.

Ms Hrdlicka said the carrier will continue to be innovative with sustainable aviation fuel, to ensure when its available at commercial off take values, the carrier is "ready".

easyJet welcomes FlyZero concept design for midsized hydrogen powered aircraft

easyJet welcomed (07-Dec-2021) an announcement from UK's Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI) that its 'FlyZero' project has produced an initial concept for a midsized, 279 seat hydrogen powered aircraft which will enable zero carbon emission services.

easyJet director of flight operations David Morgan stated: "FlyZero's concept aircraft demonstrates the huge potential of green liquid hydrogen for aviation, including larger gauge aircraft... easyJet is closely involved in the work of the Aerospace Technology Institute and its FlyZero project and we look forward to continuous collaboration to make zero carbon emission flights a reality as soon as possible". [more - original PR]

Original report: easyJet welcomes FlyZero’s concept for a midsize aircraft powered by liquid hydrogen, enabling zero-carbon emission flights of the future

easyJet is closely involved with the UK’s Jet Zero Council, the Aerospace Technology Institute and the FlyZero project

The airline has been working in partnership with Airbus since 2019 to support the development of a hydrogen-powered commercial aircraft by 2035

easyJet has welcomed FlyZero’s announcement that it has developed a concept for a midsize aircraft powered by liquid hydrogen, enabling zero-carbon emission flights. This is another vote of confidence for hydrogen technology.

The concept aircraft would be capable of flying 279 passengers halfway around the world without a stop (i.e. from London to San Francisco), or to anywhere in the world with just one stop to refuel (i.e. from London to Auckland).

The midsize aircraft would store hydrogen at minus 250 degrees Celsius (minus 418 degrees Fahrenheit) in cryogenic fuel tanks at the rear of the plane and in two smaller “cheek” tanks along the forward fuselage to keep the aircraft balanced.

easyJet sees hydrogen powered aircraft playing an important role in its decarbonisation pathway. The airline recently joined the UN-backed “Race to Zero”, committing to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and setting an interim science-based target for 2035.

David Morgan, Director of Flight Operations at easyJet, said:

“FlyZero’s concept aircraft demonstrates the huge potential of green liquid hydrogen for aviation, including larger gauge aircraft, and I’m very excited to see where we go from here. easyJet is closely involved in the work of the Aerospace Technology Institute and its FlyZero project and we look forward to continuous collaboration to make zero-carbon emission flights a reality as soon as possible.”

The FlyZero project is led by the Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI) and funded by the UK government. The project supports the aims of the Jet Zero Council, a partnership between industry and government with the aim of delivering zero emission transatlantic flight within a generation.

easyJet is closely involved in these initiatives with representation in all three entities:

Johan Lundgren, easyJet’s CEO, sits on the UK Government’s Jet Zero Council

David Morgan, easyJet’s Director of Flight Operations, is on the Advisory Board of the ATI

easyJet Pilot Debbie Thomas, a First Officer based in Bristol, has been seconded to the FlyZero project to use her engineering background and flying experience, as part of the 100 aviation and aerospace experts the project has brought together to design zero-carbon aircraft and research zero-carbon solutions from the airspace, airports and aircraft perspective.

Making flying more sustainable is something easyJet has long prioritised – from being the only major European carrier carbon offsetting on behalf of all its customers, while proactively working alongside industry leaders, such as Airbus, to championing zero-emission technologies for passenger planes of the future.



The airline operates Airbus NEO aircraft, which are 15 per cent more fuel-efficient than the planes they replace, and they continue to join easyJet’s fleet. The airline is also constantly striving in its everyday operations to reduce fuel consumption, with single-engine taxiing on departure and arrival and the use of advanced weather information to improve navigation performance.

Beyond carbon, easyJet is focusing on reducing plastic – more than 36 million single-use plastic items were eliminated to-date – as well as reducing waste within its wider operations and the supply chain. For instance, the airline also recently introduced new crew uniforms made from recycled plastic bottles. Forty-five bottles go into each outfit – with the potential to prevent 2.7 million plastic bottles from ending up in landfill or in oceans over the next five years. The garments are fashioned from a high-tech material that is made using renewable energy sources and has a 75 per cent lower carbon footprint than traditional polyester.

Australian Government wants to work with aviation sector on emissions reduction: Tourism Minister

Australia's Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit, commented (08-Dec-2021) on government support for sustainable aviation fuels, stating the government's roadmap to reach net zero emissions by 2050 "will be driven by technology".

Mr Tehan said: "We absolutely want to work with the aviation sector".