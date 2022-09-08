Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 08-Sep-2022

This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.

IAG Cargo trials first electric terminal tractor at London Heathrow Airport

North Queensland Airports receives sustainability linked loan

Westpac announced (06-Sep-2022) a landmark finance deal with North Queensland Airports, with a sustainability linked loan (SLL).

Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National Australia Bank both assisted with the arrangement of the sustainability linked loan.

Westpac head of sustainable finance Eliza Mathews stated: "North Queensland Airport's sustainability linked loan is one of the very first such loans in the Australian market to address biodiversity and natural capital".

The loan includes a biodiversity target focused on species conservation.

The loan includes key performance indicators which incentivise the airport operator to enhance the habitat surrounding Cairns Airport and help save threatened wildlife, in partnership with the local Yirrganydji people.

If the loan KPIs are reached, along with others tailored to emissions reductions and Indigenous engagement, North Queensland Airports will be rewarded with a lower interest rate.

Conversely, a higher rate will apply if they're missed.

Cairns Airport said work towards the loan's biodiversity goal is an extension of projects already underway to rejuvenate the 350 hectare stretch of mangroves within the airport's land holdings, in partnership with the Yirrganydji Land and Sea Rangers, a programme run by the local Dawul Wuru Aboriginal Corporation.

The mangroves support a wide range of species, some of which are at risk of extinction.

The area also forms a natural barrier to erosion and king tides, sequesters carbon efficiently and has immense cultural value to local First Nations people.

North Queensland Airports environmental manager Lucy Friend said part of the airport's environmental strategy has involved leading major restoration works on a community boardwalk through the mangroves.

She says the restored boardwalk, which had been closed by council in 2019 due to safety concerns, allows easy access to the mangroves for scientists, community members and traditional custodians, facilitating research into habitat rejuvenation.

This includes studies into its role as a "blue carbon" ecosystem, absorbing atmospheric carbon up to 50 times faster than forests that would otherwise contribute to climate change.

The SLL's other sustainability targets include the reduction of Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2025, as well as a requirement to measure and reduce Scope 3 emissions.

The structure also supports improved opportunities for First Nations peoples by prioritising procurement from contractors with a defined percentage of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander employees. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III]

Original report: Landmark deal to see Cairns Airport boost biodiversity