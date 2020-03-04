Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 04-Mar-2020
IAG CEO: Single European Sky 'both urgent and long overdue'
New ICAO Council president convenes 219th session, with focus on CORSIA offsetting scheme
South African Airways joins USAID ROUTES programme
CIAL to continue to focus on the pursuit of essential ongoing objectives for community outcomes
Wizz Air CO2 emissions per passenger up 1% in Feb-2020 amid coronavirus spread
IAG CEO Willie Walsh said (03-Mar-2020) "we cannot afford to wait any longer" to implement Single European Sky, adding the modernisation of European airspace is "both urgent and long overdue" as part of efforts to combat climate change. He continued: "The challenge of tackling climate change is considerable. Airlines are doing their share, but in some areas, like air traffic management, we need action from other parts of the industry and EU leaders in order to succeed". [more - original PR]
Brussels, 03 March 2020 – At their annual Aviation Summit today, A4E CEOs called for joint industry efforts to make Europe’s Green Deal a success while stressing the need for legislative action in four key areas:
1) The urgent implementation of Europe’s long-overdue Single European Sky, which could reduce CO2 emissions by up to 10%, resulting in 25 million tonnes2 of emissions savings per year. A swift update of the SES regulatory framework by 2021 is needed to ensure future air traffic management efficiencies can be realised.
2) Legislative options to boost the development and uptake of sustainable aviation fuels. SAFs have the potential to reduce CO2 emissions from aviation by up to 85%.
3) Full implementation of the United Nations’ global aviation climate protection system, CORSIA. The development of more ambitious, long-term International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) goals is essential.
4) Investments and incentives for innovations such as electric and hybrid engine technologies, which would help airlines move away from fossil fuels.
“As Europe’s airlines, we are united in our aim to make the European Green Deal a success. We see this as part of our commitment to European society. We look forward to working closely with industry and policy makers to make the continent’s skies the most efficient and environmentally friendly in the world -- because failing is simply not an option”, said Benjamin Smith, CEO of the Air France-KLM Group and A4E’s 2020 Chairman.
New ICAO Council president convenes 219th session, with focus on CORSIA offsetting scheme
ICAO announced (03-Mar-2020) Salvatore Sciacchitano, the new president of the ICAO Council, convened the 219th session of the organisation's governing body. The session commenced on 02-Mar-2020 and the council will be sitting through 20-Mar-2020 in order to review the agenda, which includes discussions and expected agreement on the eligible emission units to be included under the ICAO Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) offsetting framework for international flights. 16 amendments to existing standards to improve the safety, capacity and efficiency, and environmental performance of civil aviation will also be reviewed, as well as several developments relating to the actions to be undertaken in the aftermath of the accident involving Ukraine International Airlines flight 752, which occurred on 08-Jan-2020. [more - original PR]
Mr. Salvatore Sciacchitano opened the 219th ICAO Council session yesterday, his first as the new President of the UN aviation agency’s Governing Body.
He expressed his gratitude for the support and trust that States had placed in him as Council President, and stressed his full commitment “to honoring this trust by ensuring that ICAO leadership effectively supports the safe, secure and sustainable development of international civil aviation, in a spirit of cooperation and consensus-building among all stakeholders.”
The Council will be sitting through 20 March in order to review an ambitious agenda, a major highlight of which will be its discussions and expected agreement on the eligible emission units to be included under the ICAO CORSIA offsetting framework for international flights.
In addition to extensive topics regarding its oversight of the work programme and budgeting of the ICAO Secretariat, as assigned to ICAOby its Triennial Assembly, the Council will also be making use of its 219th sitting to review response measures taken by the aviation industry to deal with public health emergencies of international concern, and an update on ICAO coordination activities related to COVID-19 and its economic impact on civil aviation.
Sixteen amendments to existing standards to improve the safety, capacity and efficiency, and environmental performance of civil aviation will also be reviewed, as well as several developments relating to the actions to be undertaken in the aftermath of the accident involving Ukraine International Airlines flight 752 on 8 January of this year.
At yesterday’s opening session, Mr. Sciacchitano recalled the moment of silence which had been held for the accident’s victims during a Council briefing on the topic in its immediate aftermath, and drew attention to the fact that Council would shortly be reviewing “intiatives that could be taken by ICAO on risks to civil aviation arising from conflict zones.”
In addition, he highlighted that Canada would presenting a new working paper to Council on Risks to civil aviation in conflict zones: a safer skies initiative and next steps for ICAO, noting that the Representatives of the Ukraine to ICAO would be present at that meeting as well.
South African Airways joins USAID ROUTES programme
South African Airways (SAA) announced (03-Mar-2020) it recently joined USAID's Reducing Opportunities for Unlawful Transport of Endangered Species (ROUTES) programme.
SAA employees are being trained in methods to detect and report wildlife smugglers and their activities. [more - original PR]
Original report: Saa Joins Fight Against The Illegal Wildlife Trafficking
As the world commemorated World Wildlife Day on Tuesday, South African Airways said it would help intensify the fight against the global illegal wildlife trafficking.
As a new member of the USAID Reducing Opportunities for Unlawful Transport of Endangered Species (ROUTES), the national carrier said it would work hard to reduce the trafficking seizure of 42% of wildlife animals checked in luggage, 4% hidden in passenger clothing, 23% in air flight, 4% in mail and 27% recorded as unknown.
SAA employees are being trained in methods to detect wildlife smugglers and their activities and to report these to the relevant authorities.
USAID ROUTES said Africa is a significant source of smuggled live animals and wildlife products.
For example, in 2019 more than 103 wildlife animals were seized in three countries across the African continent. Most commonly, air traffic of wildlife animals in the African skies involves:
- Ivory moved from East Africa, through the Middle East, into Asia;
- Rhino horn moved from Southern Africa, through East Africa and the Middle East, into Asia;
- Pangolin scales moved from West Africa, through Europe, into Asia;
- Tortoises moved from Madagascar, through East Africa, into Asia;
- Abalone moved from Southern Africa straight to Asia and
- Nile crocodiles moved from the Horn of Africa into the Middle East.
Now SAA said it was committed to taking action to protect wildlife and their natural heritage.
SAA has joined the fight against illegal wildlife trade by adopting the Illegal Wildlife Trade Module of the IATA Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) Programme. IEnvA is an equivalent of the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA), but in terms of the environment rather than safety. SAA is audited, much like IOSA, and certified as IEnvA compliant. The airline was recently successfully audited through the Illegal Wildlife Trade module of the IATA Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) Programme to ensure that the correct systems and procedures are in place.
In its effort to fight against illegal wild-life trade, SAA recently conducted an awareness campaign among its employees to demonstrate how a trained dog can reinforce detection efforts to combat wildlife trafficking in the air transport industry.
CIAL to continue to focus on the pursuit of essential ongoing objectives for community outcomes
Christchurch International Airport Limited reported (CIAL) (02-Mar-2020) the airport will continue to focus on the pursuit of essential ongoing objectives that will be important to the Council's documented community outcomes and the wider local community in general. Details include:
- Ensure effective stewardship of the city's airport asset, as well as create and maintain the airport environment;
- Ability to operate 24/7;
- Health and Safety as a priority with a commitment to a safe environment for all staff and airport users, as well as ensure staff engagement remains high:
- Minimise any adverse effects of CIAL's activities and facilities on the environment;
- Capital investment will continue to be carefully scrutinised to ensure investment is necessary. [more - original PR]
Excerpt from original report: Statement of Intent Year ending 30 June 2020
BEYOND CIAL
CIAL is aware of and acknowledges that Christchurch City Council has objectives regarding Community Outcomes under its Long-Term Plan and that the Crown also has objectives regarding Regional Economic Development under its national growth agenda.
CIAL’s strategy is focused on more than just being an airport in Christchurch – our team is proud that what they do makes a difference to the social and economic contribution our Airport, our City and our Island make to New Zealand.
CIAL has played a significant role in supporting the tourism recovery of Christchurch, Kaikoura and the Upper South Island (in conjunction with the City and MBIE). CIAL has made significant contributions to the promotion of Christchurch and the South Island through its investment in ChristchurchNZ, the South initiative (all 15 regions of the South Island) and New Horizons (small business mentoring program)
CIAL is also active with the Chamber of Commerce in supporting work on the future of work places and with Missing Link as they introduce front line educators in Canterbury to issues such as disruptive technology and sustainability. In addition, CIAL also recognises the key role it plays in supporting the Christchurch Antarctic Gateway Strategy, and actively supports Antarctic entities at Christchurch Airport, most notably Antarctica New Zealand and the Antarctic Heritage Trust.
CIAL has partnered with BOMA New Zealand to create the Education Fellow program, funding 10 secondary teachers each year through a one year exponential technology in education development program. CIAL’s philosophy in supporting wider community objectives is to try and have them link to a core strategy CIAL is activating within RG25.
As a commercial entity CIAL will always act and operate as a responsible corporate citizen, noting CIAL must compete for its outcomes, especially in aviation, in a highly competitive environment with several very strong commercial entities that have a purely commercial focus.
CIAL believes that the best way it can support both shareholders’ strategies in these areas is by successfully executing its Real Growth 2025 strategy, which will not only deliver wide ranging social and economic benefits to the City and the regions of the South Island, but also grow both the value of CIAL and increase shareholder cash flows which will then be available for each shareholder for investment in specific areas of interest as they see fit.
In addition, CIAL will continue to focus on the pursuit of essential on-going objectives that will be important to the Council’s documented Community Outcomes and the wider local community in general.
- Ensure effective stewardship of the City’s airport asset, including meeting all relevant statutory obligations.
- Create and maintain an attractive and well-designed airport environment.
- To operate the airport and its various activities in a way that supports Christchurch’s sustainable economic growth.
- Ability to operate 24/7 - The ability to operate under a 24/7 operating environment is essential to the financial and economic well-being of both CIAL and the regional economy.
- Health and Safety as a priority with a commitment to a safe environment for all staff and airport users.
- CIAL will continue to ensure staff engagement remains high and CIAL continues to be regarded as an employer of choice.
- Minimise any adverse effects of CIAL’s activities and facilities on the environment (land, waste, water, energy, noise and emissions), to be a responsible corporate citizen and to maintain strong links and regard for the community.
- Capital investment will continue to be carefully scrutinised to ensure investment is necessary, having taken consideration of the prevailing economic environment and available financial resources.
Wizz Air CO2 emissions per passenger up 1% in Feb-2020 amid coronavirus spread
Wizz Air reported (03-Mar-2020) CO2 emissions of 56.9 grams per passenger/km in Feb-2020, an increase of 1.2% year-on-year. The carrier noted CO2 emissions in grams per passenger/km were largely stable despite the impact of the spread of coronavirus which prompted some capacity reduction and slightly lower load factors. Total CO2 emissions increased 27.7% to 283,244 tonnes. [more - original PR]
Original report: February 2020 traffic and CO2 emission statistics
February 2020 traffic and CO2 emission statistics
WIZZ AIR GROWS PASSENGER NUMBERS BY 26% TO 3 MILLION AT 94% LOAD FACTOR
Wizz Air Holdings Plc ("Wizz Air"), the largest low-cost airline in Central and Eastern Europe, today announces passenger and CO2 emission statistics for February 2020.
In February 2020, Wizz Air continued to grow its network and improve its customer offering as follows:
· Route network expansion with the announcement of three new routes: Armenia (1x) and Poland (2x).
· Fleet expansion with the delivery of a brand new A321neo game-changer aircraft, taking the fleet to 121 aircraft. The Airbus A321neo is powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF engines, features the widest single-aisle cabin with 239 seats in a single class configuration and offers Wizz Air maximum flexibility, fuel efficiency and lowest possible operating costs.
· Wizz Air continuously operates at the lowest CO2 emissions per passenger/km amongst all competitor airlines. At 56.9 grams, CO2 emissions in grams per passenger/km for the month of February were largely stable despite the impact of the spread of coronavirus which prompted some capacity reduction and slightly lower load factors.
|
Month
|
Rolling 12 months to:
|
February
2020
|
February
2019
|
Change
|
29 February
2020
|
28 February
2019
|
Change
|
Capacity (seats)
|
3,212,875
|
2,548,062
|
26.1%
|
43,786,151
|
37,080,612
|
18.1%
|
Passengers*
|
3,014,341
|
2,400,692
|
25.6%
|
41,006,309
|
34,320,882
|
19.5%
|
Load Factor**
|
93.8%
|
94.2%
|
-0.4ppts
|
93.7%
|
92.6%
|
1.1ppts
*booked passengers
**rounded to one decimal place
Wizz Air Monthly CO2 Emission Statistics
|
Month
|
Rolling 12 months to:
|
|
February
2020
|
February
2019
|
Change
|
29 February
2020
|
28 February
2019
|
Change
|
CO2 emissions in tonnes*
|
283,244
|
221,873
|
27.7%
|
3,849,617
|
3,260,139
|
18.1%
|
CO2 grams per passenger/km*
|
56.9
|
56.3
|
1.2%
|
57.3
|
58.7
|
-2.5%
*rounded to one decimal place
Additional Wizz Air Operational Statistics
|
Month
|
Rolling 12 months to:
|
February
2020
|
February
2019
|
Change
|
29 February
2020
|
28 February
2019
|
Change
|
Available Seat Kilometres (000s)
|
5,281,109
|
4,174,343
|
26.5%
|
71,502,179
|
59,858,078
|
19.5%
|
Revenue Passenger Kilometres (000s)
|
4,974,639
|
3,943,254
|
26.2%
|
67,173,668
|
55,493,076
|
21.0%