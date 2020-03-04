Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 04-Mar-2020

Mr. Salvatore Sciacchitano opened the 219th ICAO Council session yesterday, his first as the new President of the UN aviation agency’s Governing Body.

He expressed his gratitude for the support and trust that States had placed in him as Council President, and stressed his full commitment “to honoring this trust by ensuring that ICAO leadership effectively supports the safe, secure and sustainable development of international civil aviation, in a spirit of cooperation and consensus-building among all stakeholders.”



The Council will be sitting through 20 March in order to review an ambitious agenda, a major highlight of which will be its discussions and expected agreement on the eligible emission units to be included under the ICAO CORSIA offsetting framework for international flights.

In addition to extensive topics regarding its oversight of the work programme and budgeting of the ICAO Secretariat, as assigned to ICAOby its Triennial Assembly, the Council will also be making use of its 219th sitting to review response measures taken by the aviation industry to deal with public health emergencies of international concern, and an update on ICAO coordination activities related to COVID-19 and its economic impact on civil aviation.

Sixteen amendments to existing standards to improve the safety, capacity and efficiency, and environmental performance of civil aviation will also be reviewed, as well as several developments relating to the actions to be undertaken in the aftermath of the accident involving Ukraine International Airlines flight 752 on 8 January of this year.

At yesterday’s opening session, Mr. Sciacchitano recalled the moment of silence which had been held for the accident’s victims during a Council briefing on the topic in its immediate aftermath, and drew attention to the fact that Council would shortly be reviewing “intiatives that could be taken by ICAO on risks to civil aviation arising from conflict zones.”

In addition, he highlighted that Canada would presenting a new working paper to Council on Risks to civil aviation in conflict zones: a safer skies initiative and next steps for ICAO, noting that the Representatives of the Ukraine to ICAO would be present at that meeting as well.

South African Airways joins USAID ROUTES programme

South African Airways (SAA) announced (03-Mar-2020) it recently joined USAID's Reducing Opportunities for Unlawful Transport of Endangered Species (ROUTES) programme.

SAA employees are being trained in methods to detect and report wildlife smugglers and their activities. [more - original PR]

Original report: Saa Joins Fight Against The Illegal Wildlife Trafficking

As the world commemorated World Wildlife Day on Tuesday, South African Airways said it would help intensify the fight against the global illegal wildlife trafficking. As a new member of the USAID Reducing Opportunities for Unlawful Transport of Endangered Species (ROUTES), the national carrier said it would work hard to reduce the trafficking seizure of 42% of wildlife animals checked in luggage, 4% hidden in passenger clothing, 23% in air flight, 4% in mail and 27% recorded as unknown. SAA employees are being trained in methods to detect wildlife smugglers and their activities and to report these to the relevant authorities. USAID ROUTES said Africa is a significant source of smuggled live animals and wildlife products. For example, in 2019 more than 103 wildlife animals were seized in three countries across the African continent. Most commonly, air traffic of wildlife animals in the African skies involves: Ivory moved from East Africa, through the Middle East, into Asia;

Rhino horn moved from Southern Africa, through East Africa and the Middle East, into Asia;

Pangolin scales moved from West Africa, through Europe, into Asia;

Tortoises moved from Madagascar, through East Africa, into Asia;

Abalone moved from Southern Africa straight to Asia and

Nile crocodiles moved from the Horn of Africa into the Middle East. Now SAA said it was committed to taking action to protect wildlife and their natural heritage. SAA has joined the fight against illegal wildlife trade by adopting the Illegal Wildlife Trade Module of the IATA Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) Programme. IEnvA is an equivalent of the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA), but in terms of the environment rather than safety. SAA is audited, much like IOSA, and certified as IEnvA compliant. The airline was recently successfully audited through the Illegal Wildlife Trade module of the IATA Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) Programme to ensure that the correct systems and procedures are in place. In its effort to fight against illegal wild-life trade, SAA recently conducted an awareness campaign among its employees to demonstrate how a trained dog can reinforce detection efforts to combat wildlife trafficking in the air transport industry.

CIAL to continue to focus on the pursuit of essential ongoing objectives for community outcomes

Christchurch International Airport Limited reported (CIAL) (02-Mar-2020) the airport will continue to focus on the pursuit of essential ongoing objectives that will be important to the Council's documented community outcomes and the wider local community in general. Details include:

Ensure effective stewardship of the city's airport asset, as well as create and maintain the airport environment;

Ability to operate 24/7;

Health and Safety as a priority with a commitment to a safe environment for all staff and airport users, as well as ensure staff engagement remains high:

Minimise any adverse effects of CIAL's activities and facilities on the environment;

Capital investment will continue to be carefully scrutinised to ensure investment is necessary. [more - original PR]

Excerpt from original report: Statement of Intent Year ending 30 June 2020

BEYOND CIAL

CIAL is aware of and acknowledges that Christchurch City Council has objectives regarding Community Outcomes under its Long-Term Plan and that the Crown also has objectives regarding Regional Economic Development under its national growth agenda.

CIAL’s strategy is focused on more than just being an airport in Christchurch – our team is proud that what they do makes a difference to the social and economic contribution our Airport, our City and our Island make to New Zealand.

CIAL has played a significant role in supporting the tourism recovery of Christchurch, Kaikoura and the Upper South Island (in conjunction with the City and MBIE). CIAL has made significant contributions to the promotion of Christchurch and the South Island through its investment in ChristchurchNZ, the South initiative (all 15 regions of the South Island) and New Horizons (small business mentoring program)

CIAL is also active with the Chamber of Commerce in supporting work on the future of work places and with Missing Link as they introduce front line educators in Canterbury to issues such as disruptive technology and sustainability. In addition, CIAL also recognises the key role it plays in supporting the Christchurch Antarctic Gateway Strategy, and actively supports Antarctic entities at Christchurch Airport, most notably Antarctica New Zealand and the Antarctic Heritage Trust.

CIAL has partnered with BOMA New Zealand to create the Education Fellow program, funding 10 secondary teachers each year through a one year exponential technology in education development program. CIAL’s philosophy in supporting wider community objectives is to try and have them link to a core strategy CIAL is activating within RG25.

As a commercial entity CIAL will always act and operate as a responsible corporate citizen, noting CIAL must compete for its outcomes, especially in aviation, in a highly competitive environment with several very strong commercial entities that have a purely commercial focus.

CIAL believes that the best way it can support both shareholders’ strategies in these areas is by successfully executing its Real Growth 2025 strategy, which will not only deliver wide ranging social and economic benefits to the City and the regions of the South Island, but also grow both the value of CIAL and increase shareholder cash flows which will then be available for each shareholder for investment in specific areas of interest as they see fit.

In addition, CIAL will continue to focus on the pursuit of essential on-going objectives that will be important to the Council’s documented Community Outcomes and the wider local community in general.