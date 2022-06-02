Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 02-Jun-2022

This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.

Southwest Airlines invests in SAFFiRE Renewables for SAF project

Original report: Southwest Airlines Invests in Sustainable Aviation Fuel Pilot Project Supported by the Department of Energy

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) ("Southwest" or the "Company") today announces an investment into SAFFiRE Renewables, LLC (SAFFiRE), a company formed by D3MAX, LLC (D3MAX), as part of a Department of Energy (DOE)-backed project to develop and produce scalable, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Funded with a DOE grant matched by Southwest's investment, SAFFiRE is expected to utilize technology developed by the DOE's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) to convert corn stover, a widely available waste feedstock in the U.S., into renewable ethanol that then would be upgraded into SAF.

Check out this video highlighting the technology SAFFiRE is expected to utilize to convert corn stover into renewable ethanol, which would then be upgraded into SAF.

In 2021, the DOE awarded D3MAX the only pilot-scale grant for SAF production, with a goal to scale technology that could commercialize SAF. According to NREL, this could produce significant quantities of cost-competitive SAF that could provide an 84 percent reduction in carbon intensity compared to conventional jet fuel on a lifecycle basis. Southwest's match of the DOE's grant supports phase one of the project, which is expected to include technology validation, preliminary design, and a business plan for a pilot plant.

"SAF is critical for decarbonizing the aviation sector," said Bob Jordan, Chief Executive Officer at Southwest®. "This is a unique opportunity to invest in what we believe could be game-changing technology that could facilitate the replacement of up to approximately five percent of our jet fuel with SAF by 2030, with the potential to significantly continue to scale beyond the decade. This first-of-its-kind investment is another step we are taking to address our environmental impact, and it also supports our efforts to partner with organizations and government entities to help our industry reach the goal of carbon neutrality by 2050."

In 2021, Southwest set a near-term goal to maintain carbon neutrality to 2019 levels while continuing to grow its operations, part of which includes replacing 10 percent of its total jet fuel consumption with SAF by 2030.

In addition to complementing Southwest's SAF goals and broader environmental sustainability efforts, this project supports the federal government's climate strategy, including an ambition for three billion gallons of SAF by 2030 through the SAF Grand Challenge.

"The Department of Energy is committed to turning our ambitious aviation decarbonization goals into realities through strong partnerships across the airline industry," said U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk. "Moving cutting-edge technology advances in sustainable aviation to production scale will save money, reduce carbon emissions, and reshape the future of the airline travel for the benefit of American consumers."

The pilot project is intended to validate the commercialization of this corn-stover-to-ethanol technology, which could lead to a follow-up phase. If phase one is successful, DOE and Southwest would have the opportunity to fund a second phase investment for the design, fabrication, installation, and operation of a pilot plant producing renewable ethanol utilizing technology developed by D3MAX and NREL. In phase two, the renewable ethanol is planned to be upgraded into SAF by LanzaJet, Inc., at its biorefinery currently under construction in Soperton, Georgia.

"We are extremely excited to be working with Southwest Airlines—they will be a great investor," said Mark Yancey, CEO of SAFFiRE. "SAFFiRE technology is expected to produce lower carbon SAF compared to conventional jet fuel on a lifecycle basis, which could become carbon negative with process improvements and carbon capture. If we are successful in developing and commercializing this technology, we project the technology can produce 7.5 billion gallons per year of SAF by 2040."

"NREL is thrilled to contribute its research and development expertise in biofuels to this exciting collaboration with Southwest Airlines, D3MAX, and DOE to potentially bring SAF to the market quickly and economically," said Adam Bratis, Associate Laboratory Director of BioEnergy Sciences & Technology at NREL.

Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world and remains focused on promoting a healthier planet, but the Company can't accomplish that alone. As described in its 10-Year Environmental Sustainability Plan, Southwest's plans to reduce, replace, offset, and partner are important next steps in the journey to build a holistic approach to improve its environmental sustainability. Learn more about these efforts by visiting swa.is/planetplan.

Southwest's Focus on Environmental Sustainability

In October 2021 established a plan of action to reduce Southwest's carbon emissions intensity by at least 20 percent by 2030 1 and maintain carbon neutral growth every year through the end of the decade.

and maintain carbon neutral growth every year through the end of the decade. Announced multiple offtake agreements and memoranda of understanding with sustainable aviation fuel producers.

In October 2021, Southwest announced the first U.S.-based carbon offset option where individual customers can contribute towards offsetting Southwest's carbon emissions. 2

Joined the Vision 2045 campaign, a collaboration among multiple organizations and companies to share films and resources that aim to inspire businesses and people to take action toward a more sustainable future. Southwest content showcased how the Company is making sustainability a priority through a series of near-term actions and long-term goals.

Launched opportunities for Southwest ® Business Customers to support and advance sustainability initiatives within their corporate travel portfolios.

Business Customers to support and advance sustainability initiatives within their corporate travel portfolios. Committed $10 million to Yale University's Center for Natural Carbon Capture to research technological advancements and find new solutions to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions.

Joined the Aviation Climate Taskforce, a new nonprofit founded with a goal to tackle the challenges of reducing carbon emissions in aviation.

Iberia and Repsol complete first long haul flight using biofuel produced from waste in Spain

Iberia partnered (01-Jun-2022) with Repsol to operate a flight from Madrid to Washington, the carrier's first long haul flight to be operated using biofuel produced from waste in Spain. The frequency was operated with A330-200 equipment powered by biofuel produced at the Petronor refinery. Iberia will use the same biofuel to operate flights to Dallas and San Francisco, resulting in a 125 ton reduction of CO2 emissions across the three frequencies. [more - original PR - Spanish] Original report: Iberia opera en colaboración con Repsol sus primeros vuelos de largo radio con biocombustible producido en España a partir de residuos Iberia opera en colaboración con Repsol sus primeros vuelos de largo radio con biocombustible producido en España a partir de residuos - El primero de ellos es el vuelo inaugural entre Madrid y Washington, que utiliza un combustible producido a partir de residuos en la refinería de Petronor. El vuelo ha sido operado con un Airbus A330-200, con capacidad para 288 pasajeros, uno de los aviones más eficientes de la aerolínea - Iberia utilizará el mismo biocombustible, producido a partir de residuos, en otros dos vuelos: el inaugural a Dallas y el primer vuelo a San Francisco que recupera tras la pandemia - Estos primeros vuelos de largo radio con baja huella de carbono suponen un nuevo avance en la transición ecológica del sector aéreo gracias al uso de biocombustibles y la mejora en la eficiencia energética. El uso de los biocombustibles en estos tres vuelos permitirá una reducción de emisiones a la atmósfera de 125 toneladas de CO2 - Esta iniciativa surge del convenio de colaboración firmado el pasado mes de julio entre Iberia y Repsol hacia una movilidad más sostenible. A lo largo de este año ambas compañías han colaborado en el proyecto AVIATOR, para analizar el impacto de las emisiones de aviación en la calidad del aire de los aeropuertos; han operado el primer vuelo Madrid - Bilbao con combustible sostenible a partir de residuos, e Iberia se ha integrado en el consorcio SHYNE (Spanish Hydrogen Network), liderado por Repsol, para acelerar el desarrollo del hidrógeno verde en España - En los dos próximos años, Repsol e Iberia colaborarán también en la operación de vuelos con un porcentaje de biocombustible que puede llegar hasta el 50% producido en la planta de Cartagena, en la utilización, también en vuelos, de fuel sintético producido en la planta de Petronor en Bilbao y, para los vehículos de servicios aeroportuarios, el uso de HVO (aceite vegetal hidrotratado) Repsol e Iberia han dado un paso más en su alianza para reducir las emisiones en el sector aeronáutico con la operación de los primeros vuelos de largo radio con biocombustible producido en España a partir de residuos no aptos para el consumo humano. En concreto, el biojet utilizado pertenece a un lote producido en 2021 en la refinería del Grupo Repsol, Petronor, ubicada en Bilbao. El primer vuelo que ha incorporado el biocombustible ha inaugurado la ruta Madrid-Washington con un avión Airbus A330-200, bimotor, con capacidad para 288 pasajeros y actualmente uno de los aviones más eficiente de la aerolínea. Esta versión A330-200 MTOW 242 TN tiene una capacidad máxima de despegue de 242 toneladas, y consumen un 15% menos de combustible que la flota a la que sustituyen y son, por tanto, más respetuosos con el medio ambiente. El segundo será el vuelo IB6193 de Madrid a San Francisco, una ruta que Iberia recupera hoy después de la pandemia, y el tercero será el inaugural de Iberia desde Madrid a Dallas que despegará a las 15:55 hora de Madrid, ambos operados también con la flota Airbus A330-200. Con estos tres vuelos Iberia y Repsol han reducido hoy 125 toneladas las emisiones de CO2 a la atmósfera, gracias a la mejora de la eficiencia en el consumo de la flota empleada, junto con el uso del biocombustible sostenible. Para Josu Jon Imaz, Consejero Delegado de Repsol, “un sector como el aeronáutico necesita de soluciones como los biocombustibles para un proceso de descarbonización como el que nos encontramos. El compromiso de Repsol e Iberia nos sitúan a la vanguardia en este aspecto. Además, consolida nuestra posición como empresa multienergética con el objetivo de lograr cero emisiones netas en el año 2050, siendo la primera empresa del sector en adoptar esta ambiciosa meta”. Por su parte, el Presidente de Iberia, Javier Sánchez-Prieto, comentaba que “la aviación tiene ante sí un reto muy desafiante que solo puede alcanzarse dando pasos como el de hoy, que promuevan la producción de los combustibles de origen sostenible en cantidad suficiente y con precios competitivos, para que eso nos permita avanzar en la transición ecológica del sector aéreo”. Esta iniciativa forma parte del convenio de colaboración hacia una movilidad más sostenible firmado por Repsol e Iberia el pasado mes de julio y está en consonancia con los Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible (ODS) que promueve Naciones Unidas a través de la Agenda 2030. Durante este tiempo, ambas compañías han colaborado en le proyecto AVIATOR, para analizar el impacto de las emisiones de aviación en la calidad del aire de aeropuertos. Por otro lado, en el mes noviembre operaron el primer vuelo Madrid-Bilbao con combustible sostenible a partir de residuos, y en enero de este año Iberia se integró en el consorcio SHYNE (Spanish Hygrogen Network), liderado por Repsol para acelerar el desarrollo del hidrógeno verde en España. Además, el acuerdo estratégico entre Repsol e Iberia contempla para los próximos años una hoja de ruta para la promoción de los combustibles sostenibles de aviación (SAF). En los vuelos operados hoy, Iberia y Repsol se adelantan a las medidas que la Unión Europea que, a través del paquete Fit For 55, fijará para 2025 la obligación de un 2% de combustible de aviación sostenible. Los vuelos a Washington, Dallas y San Francisco ya incorporan un 2% de SAF. En el futuro, Iberia y Repsol operarán nuevos vuelos con un porcentaje creciente de mezcla de biocombustibles que puede llegar hasta el 50%. Este producto se elaborará en la primera planta de biocombustibles avanzados de España, que está previsto que entre en funcionamiento en 2023 en Cartagena. También en 2024, Repsol e Iberia han previsto operar con SAF sintético (e-fuel) producido en la planta de Petronor, Bilbao. Además, ambas compañías trabajan en un proyecto para el uso de HVO (Aceite vegetal hidrotratado) en los vehículos para servicios aeroportuarios. Repsol es pionera en la fabricación de combustibles sostenibles de aviación (SAF, por sus siglas en inglés) en España, y con la producción de combustibles en sus complejos industriales se anticipa a las diferentes medidas que las instituciones comunitarias han establecido para fomentar el uso de los combustibles sostenibles de aviación. En este sentido, el biocombustible avanzado procedente de residuos está incluidos en la lista de combustibles sostenibles en la Directiva Europea de Energías Renovables. El lote de biocombustible para aviones utilizado ha sido el tercero fabricado por Repsol y el primero del mercado español producido a partir de residuos como materia prima. La compañía multienergética integra así herramientas de economía circular en el proceso, transformando los residuos en productos de alto valor añadido como son los combustibles de baja huella de carbono. Este lote se suma a otros dos anteriores producidos a partir de biomasa en las refinerías de Repsol en Puertollano y Tarragona. Para avanzar en la descarbonización del sector aéreo, Iberia está desarrollando su estrategia de sostenibilidad sobre cuatro pilares: la transición ecológica del sector aéreo, donde se incluyen todas las iniciativas de renovación de flota, operaciones más eficientes y utilización de combustibles sostenibles de aviación, entre otras iniciativas; una experiencia de viaje más sostenible para sus clientes, a través de la digitalización de servicios, la eliminación progresiva de plásticos a bordo, el desarrollo de su sistema de gestión de residuos y la compensación de la huella de carbono; su apoyo a la I+D+i, y la formación y sensibilización en sostenibilidad de sus empleados. Original report: Embraer brings ESG target forward with 100% renewable electricity purchase

Embraer brings ESG target forward with 100% renewable electricity purchase For the first time, the company has agreed on a deal to purchase electricity from renewable sources to reduce its carbon emissions

100% renewable energy target in Brazil has been brought forward from 2025 to 2024 Embraer announced today that it has signed an electricity purchase agreement that ensures that 100% of the electricity acquired by the company in Brazil will be from renewable sources as of 2024. This means Embraer has brought its public commitment set initially for 2025 forward by one year. With the acquisition of the Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) for 2024, Embraer will zero its "Scope 2" carbon emissions in Brazil, starting to buy all the electricity it uses from solar and wind sources, in addition to contributing to the growth of the renewable energy market. In 2021, Embraer consumed about 170,000 MWh globally, most of this (67%) in Brazil. "This is a milestone for the company and reinforces Embraer's commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices in its transition to a low-carbon business model. ESG is one of the pillars of our strategic plan and we have a broad program with several fronts, and we are looking at every opportunity to accelerate the reduction of our carbon emissions,” says Carlos Alberto Griner, Embraer's Vice President of People, ESG, and Communications. In August last year, Embraer announced ESG targets as part of its commitment to a sustainable future. The targets include carbon-neutral operations by 2040, the use of 100% renewable energy by 2025 in Brazil, which has just been brought forward to 2024, and global operations by 2030, as well as increased adoption of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and the development of low-carbon technologies and products, such as electric, hybrid, SAF, and hydrogen propulsion.