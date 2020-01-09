Aviation and the Environment, CAPA 9-Jan-2020

This CAPA report contains a brief summary of aviation environment reports issued in recent days.

Norwegian Air CEO:"A more sustainable approach will be high on my agenda"

Norwegian CEO Jacob Schram, via its official inflight magazine, stated (Jan-2020) "a more sustainable approach will be high on my agenda".

Mr Schram stated: "We have to be aware that the world is facing a climate challenge" and Norwegian will "also strive to be the airline with the lowest CO2 emissions".

Finnair to reduce annual plastic use by 230 tonnes

Finnair CEO Topi Manner, via the airline's official inflight magazine, announced (Jan-2020) the carrier plans to decrease annual plastic use by 230 tonnes. Mr Manner stated the airlines successfully reduced wastage by almost 80 tonnes, and has another 150 tonnes to reduce within two years.

HiFly eliminates single-use plastics from services, effective 1-Jan-2020

HiFly, via its official Twitter account, announced (07-Jan-2020) all services are operated "without any single-use plastic items onboard" effective 01-Jan-2020. The carrier replaced plastic with bamboo cutlery, cups, spoons, and salt and pepper shakers, while packaging for bedding, dishes, individual butter pots, soft drink bottles and toothbrushes were switched with compostable alternatives crafted from recycled material.

HiFly stated that eliminating single-use plastic items from long haul services prevent around 350kg of plastic from reaching the environment.

French Ecological Transition Minister: Aviation industry of tomorrow "must control emissions"

France's Minister for Ecological Transition, Elisabeth Borne, via her personal Twitter account, said (07-Jan-2020) the aviation industry of tomorrow "must be environmentally-friendly, quiet and control its emissions of greenhouse gases and pollutants".

She said this is the "condition of its acceptance" in society.

Bristol Airport to offset all passenger road journeys to and from the airport (Bristol AIrport report)

The carbon offsetting scheme came into effect on 1 January and forms part of the Airport’s Carbon Roadmap which was published last year.

Bristol Airport has become the first airport in Europe to offset all passenger journeys to and from the Airport by road. Offsets will be purchased retrospectively based on an annual passenger survey showing the different modes of travel used by passengers. The Environmental Effects Working Group of the Airport’s Consultative Committee – on which local communities and Airport users are represented – will play a role in selecting suitable offsetting schemes, with a focus on local projects where possible. James Shearman, Head of Sustainability at Bristol Airport, said: “This commitment to offset carbon emissions from surface access recognises that environmental impacts reach beyond the boundary of the Airport. With airlines taking steps to reduce and offset carbon emissions it means many customer journeys could be carbon neutral from front door to final destination in 2020.” In November, easyJet – which operates more than 50 per cent of flights to and from Bristol Airport – became the first major airline to offset carbon emissions from fuel used by its aircraft. Next year also sees the start of the Carbon Offsetting Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) – a global agreement to stabilise net carbon emissions from flights at 2020 levels.

Brussels Airport: larger aircraft means growth has no added environmental impact (Brussels Airport report)

Arnaud Feist, CEO of Brussels Airport Company: “In 2019, Brussels Airport reported a new passenger traffic record, welcoming 26.4 million passengers. The past 10 years, the number of passengers has spiralled from 17 million in 2009 to 26.4 million in 2019, but the number of flights has remained stable over this period.

This shows that the growth of our business can be achieved without increasing the environmental impact by using aircraft that are not only bigger and better filled, but also significantly more environmentally friendly.”

Four AAI airports receive Level 2 certification under ACA programme

Airports Authority of India, via its official Twitter account, announced (08-Jan-2020) Kolkata Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Airport, Bhubaneswar Biju Patnaik Airport, Thiruvananthapuram Trivandrum International Airport and Varanasi Airport achieved Level 2 'Reduction' certification under Airports Council International's Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) programme (Devdiscourse/Times of India, 08/09-Jan-2020). All four airports received Level 1 'Mapping' certification under the ACA programme in 2018.

Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi International Airport receives environmental clearance to fell trees for expansion project

Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi International Airport reportedly received approval fromIndia's Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to fell 585 trees to facilitate its expansion project (Times of India, 08-Jan-2020). The project includes provisions for the development of a new runway, new passenger terminal and additional rapid exit taxiways.

Free route airspace saving around 120,000 tonnes of fuel in Italian airspace since Dec-2016 (ENAC report)

ENAC estimated (07-Jan-2020) the implementation of free route airspace by ENAV has saved 120,000 tonnes of fuel, or the equivalent of 370,000 tonnes of CO2, in Italian airspace since Dec-2016.

Greater efficiency of airspace routes allowed airlines to operate around 20 million km less within Italian airspace

Original Italian: ENAV ed ENAC impegnati per la Sostenibilità. “We look up to cleaner and safe skies”

