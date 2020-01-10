Aviation and the Environment, CAPA 10-Jan-2020
Airports Authority of India, AAI sets a new benchmark in its commitment to reduce carbon footprint (AAI report)
Rolls-Royce estimated the use of carbon fibre composites in the fan section of on its new Ultra Fan engine will offer savings of up to 700kg per engine (aero-mag.com, 09-Jan-2020).
Rolls-Royce is targeting at least a 25% improvement in fuel efficiency for the Ultra Fan compared to the initial Trent engines, as well as reduced noise and weight.
Lufthansa Group CEO notes lack of demand for carbon offsetting tool
Lufthansa Group chairman and CEO Carsten Spohr noted the lack demand for the group's carbon offsetting tool, with only 1% to 2% of passengers choosing the cheapest form of compensation when purchasing airfares (Welt, 09-Jan-2020).
"The more expensive option is used by so few customers, that I could greet them all individually with a handshake", Mr Spohr continued.
SAS offsets all emissions for EuroBonus members and youth travellers
SAS CEO Rickard Gustafson, via the official Scandinavian Traveller website, announced (19-Dec-2019) all carbon emissions for EuroBonus members and youth travellers are automatically carbon offset by SAS at no charge.
Mr Gustafson stated in the longer term, the airline is investing in new technologies to eliminate emissions.
Birmingham Airport to tender for services to improve carbon roadmap
Birmingham Airport head of sustainability Kirstin McCarthy reported the airport plans to tender for services to help develop its carbon roadmap (The Energyst, 08-Jan-2020). Ms McCarthy said heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment will be replaced as part of the process, stating: "We have some ageing infrastructure, so HVAC is a big one as part of the new tender. Gas and heating is the number one challenge and we are looking to reduce our dependence on gas appliances".
She added the airport is also examining on site solar, including the terminal building, airfield and other land.