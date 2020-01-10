Aviation and the Environment, CAPA 10-Jan-2020

Rolls-Royce projects savings of up to 700kg per engine via use of new composites

Rolls-Royce estimated the use of carbon fibre composites in the fan section of on its new Ultra Fan engine will offer savings of up to 700kg per engine (aero-mag.com, 09-Jan-2020).

Rolls-Royce is targeting at least a 25% improvement in fuel efficiency for the Ultra Fan compared to the initial Trent engines, as well as reduced noise and weight.

Lufthansa Group CEO notes lack of demand for carbon offsetting tool

Lufthansa Group chairman and CEO Carsten Spohr noted the lack demand for the group's carbon offsetting tool, with only 1% to 2% of passengers choosing the cheapest form of compensation when purchasing airfares (Welt, 09-Jan-2020). "The more expensive option is used by so few customers, that I could greet them all individually with a handshake", Mr Spohr continued. SAS offsets all emissions for EuroBonus members and youth travellers SAS CEO Rickard Gustafson, via the official Scandinavian Traveller website, announced (19-Dec-2019) all carbon emissions for EuroBonus members and youth travellers are automatically carbon offset by SAS at no charge. Mr Gustafson stated in the longer term, the airline is investing in new technologies to eliminate emissions.

Birmingham Airport to tender for services to improve carbon roadmap

Birmingham Airport head of sustainability Kirstin McCarthy reported the airport plans to tender for services to help develop its carbon roadmap (The Energyst, 08-Jan-2020). Ms McCarthy said heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment will be replaced as part of the process, stating: "We have some ageing infrastructure, so HVAC is a big one as part of the new tender. Gas and heating is the number one challenge and we are looking to reduce our dependence on gas appliances".

She added the airport is also examining on site solar, including the terminal building, airfield and other land.

Airports Authority of India, AAI sets a new benchmark in its commitment to reduce carbon footprint (AAI report)

In line with national as well as global climate change initiatives, AAI has initiated carbon management program at four of these airports with an objective of ensuring sustainable development of aviation industry. Airport can participate at 04 progressively level of accreditation –Level 1: Mapping, Level 2: Reduction, Level 3:Optimisation, Level 3+: Neutrality.

Carbon mapping occurs when the airport has policy commitment to emissions reduction and development of a Carbon Footprint for the airport’s scope-1 & scope-2 emissions, which are under its control. Carbon reduction occurs when the airport shows the reduction in carbon emissions as compared to base year.

AAI had achieved Level-1 accreditation during December, 2018 for these four airports and has upgraded now to next level of accreditation i.e. Level 2: Reduction.Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) programme has been developed and launched by Airport Council International ( ACI ). It is the voluntary Global Carbon Management Standard for Airports. The aim of airport accreditation is to encourage and enable airports to implement best practices in carbon management, with the ultimate objective of becoming carbon neutral. Airport Carbon Accreditation is developed in line with GHG Protocol and ISO 14064 principles. Achievement of accreditation for carbon reduction is indeed recognition of a great team work.

With this achievement, AAI has set up a new benchmark towards fulfilment of environment obligations by reducing carbon footprint. Going forward AAI is focusing on energy conservation and exploring alternative solutions for generating green energy.