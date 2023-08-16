Avianca and LATAM seize opportunities in a changed Colombian market

After a tumultuous start to 2023, Colombia’s aviation market has entered into a calmer period as the country’s two largest airlines – Avianca and LATAM Airlines Colombia – take advantage of Viva and Ultra Air ending their operations.

The upside for those operators is gaining slots at Bogotá El Dorado International airport during the northern winter season, and both Avianca and LATAM believe significant upside exists with the additional capacity they have at the facility.

Now that Viva and Ultra Air have exited the market, Colombia no longer has any ultra-low cost competitors – but that could change in the near future, because the South American ultra-low cost airline group JetSMART continues to set its sights on the Colombian market.