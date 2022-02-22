Australia reopens to international flights – Part 1: SIA expands, US airlines hold back

Australia’s impending move to open its borders further is spurring many airlines to increase international flights to the country. This has meant the resumption of some routes for the first time in two years, and in other cases boosting frequencies or upgauging aircraft to account for stronger demand.

While international services have been building up in recent months, the rate of increase is expected to ramp up from March after the border opens to foreign visitors. Qantas and overseas-based airlines are resuming more flights. They are doing so at different rates, however, which is leading to significant market share changes compared to the situation before the pandemic.

A few airlines have pushed back their planned increases in Australian flights, notably from the US. But other overseas airlines – in particular Singapore Airlines – have been the fastest to rebuild Australian international services.

Qantas, however, has caught up quickly.