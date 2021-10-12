Australian ULCC Bonza to fire up the domestic fare war

Bonza will join one of the most lucrative domestic markets in the world, which Qantas pre-pandemic described as a billion dollar profit market; however, it is also one of the most competitive.

Bonza's sponsors, the investment firm 777 Partners, ordered 24 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in Mar-2021, together with purchase rights for a further 60 aircraft, announcing that the 737-8s were to be "leased to its affiliated operating ultra-low cost carriers".

At the time 777 said it was planning to apply the aircraft to its "growing portfolio of low cost carrier investments around the world".

The Partners have taken a 25% holding in the Canadian start-up ULCC, Flair Airlines. Flair currently operates eight MAX 8s, along with three 737-800s. All of Flair's aircraft are leased from 777 Partners. The going monthly rate for a MAX 8 is approximately USD340,000 per month.

After a rocky start the 737 MAX has now recovered its equilibrium, and is now licensed for operation in several leading jurisdictions, including the US, UK and the EU; China, perhaps partly on political grounds, has not yet moved to restore the aircraft's authorisation in that country.

Assuming Bonza plans to receive some of the MAX 8s from 777, this would presumably be in similar seat configuration to the Flair aircraft, most of which carry 189 seats. All have inflight WiFi installed. This is a large aircraft to operate leisure services on non-capital city routes in Australia, but its unit costs are very low.

Virgin operates the conventional older 737s, as does Rex, but Virgin also has 25 MAX 10 aircraft on order, which are larger than the MAX 8.

Among Qantas' single aisle fleet of 737s, its 737-800s have an average age of more than 13 years, and the group is expected soon to place a large order to replace these.

Jetstar uses an all-Airbus single aisle fleet domestically, although it has 11 787s that are currently grounded while international operations are suspended.

Jetstar is scheduled to receive 25 A321neoXLRs, with broadly similar unit operating costs but with a possible range of up to 8,700km, some 2,000km more than the 737 MAX 8. The airline plans to use the aircraft on some international leisure routes, such as Bali.

777 Partners foresee great opportunities in the post-pandemic aviation market

In addition to aircraft leasing, 777 Partners is investing strategically in a range of aviation businesses, "from operating carriers to technology-driven solutions. The firm’s travel sector strategy is largely focused on innovative solutions for interlining, passenger connectivity, and creating new commerce channels for its airline investments and customers."

According to Mr Wander, “The retrenchment of traditional carriers globally has created an unprecedented market opportunity for more agile and cost-efficient operators. These aircraft will enable our operators to accelerate the recovery in the destinations they serve. We are humbled to call one of America’s greatest manufacturers our partner in this endeavor.”