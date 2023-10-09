Australian start-up Bonza is rapidly growing its network in its first year

Although the Australian LCC Bonza has only been operating for about nine months, the airline is making good progress in expanding its network and is aiming to boost its fleet to support further growth.

Significant network moves are occurring, with Bonza planning to establish Gold Coast as its third base in Nov-2023. It is also expanding elsewhere – for example, adding Northern Territory destinations in late Nov-2023 and Dec-2023.

Bonza intends to increase its narrowbody fleet in time for the upcoming Southern Hemisphere summer season to match its growth plans. It is also aiming to expand further with more aircraft next year.

However, it will have to make a case for medium and long term growth to its owner: US-based 777 Partners. The parent company has a stable of Boeing narrowbody orders that can be allocated to any of its airline holdings based on their potential to operate them profitably.

Bonza is still a very small player in the Australian domestic market, but its unique strategy – at least in this country – is allowing it to operate where competition is scarce.