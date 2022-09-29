Australian aviation: Qantas and Rex look to expand their regional capabilities
Australian airlines are looking to new aircraft types and a flurry of consolidation moves to broaden the scope of their operations in the country’s vital regional aviation sector.
Qantas is planning to introduce Airbus A220s on its regional network, and the airline is also seeking approval to complete its acquisition of Alliance Aviation.
Meanwhile, Regional Express Holdings (Rex) is considering how its takeover of National Jet Express could enhance its own fleet strategy.
The fleet and acquisition moves will further shake up what has been a very dynamic market sector for Australia’s airline groups.
