Asia-Pacific LCCs broaden network options with widebodies and long haul narrowbodies – part two
The concept of LCCs operating widebody aircraft has taken hold most strongly in the Asia-Pacific region, and this has become even more true since the COVID-19 pandemic.
While some airlines – most notably AirAsia X – have taken a step back with their widebody fleets during the pandemic, others have been adding more aircraft. Some LCCs have also decided the time is right to enter the widebody arena.
Part one of this analysis considered Asia-Pacific LCCs that are new to the widebody model since the pandemic – either start-ups, or those that previously only operated narrowbodies.
The second part will discuss the airlines that were already operating widebodies before the pandemic – and one large LCC in India that is interested in joining them.
Widebodies are not the only vehicle for LCCs to extend their range. Many of these airlines are also turning to longer-range narrowbodies, and this trend appears likely to increase.
