As second Delhi airport begins, a third airport is mooted for Mumbai

You wait ages for a bus then three come along at once. A parallel could be made with the provision of airports in India, where no city has more than one commercial airport, including Delhi and Mumbai.

Both of those cities have anticipated the addition of a second, greenfield, airport for some years, but both have been delayed by land acquisition issues and other factors.

Now, just as work starts on the Delhi airport – Jewar/Noida as it is known – the ‘Navi Mumbai’ airport won’t be ready until 2024.

This has prompted the state to look into the possibility of a third airport for Mumbai, a proposal which has surfaced previously.

But the arguments in its favour are not strong ones.